Worcestershire vs Middlesex England Domestic One-Day Cup Match Prediction WOR 51 % Chance of Winning MID 49 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.89 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Group B of the England Domestic One-Day Cup is set for an exciting game, as it will be Worcestershire going against Middlesex. This match will be played on 31 July at 3:30 PM IST at County Ground in New Road. Worcestershire is heading to this game after losing its previous match against Yorkshire by 6 wickets. On the other hand, Middlesex is heading to this game after winning its previous match against Glamorgan by 8 wickets. Can Middlesex maintain their spot at the top of the table?

Who will win? Worcestershire Middlesex Vote 0 votes

Facts: Worcestershire and Middlesex have defeated each other twice in their last five head-to-head matches.

Daniel Lategan, from Worcestershire, has scored 160 runs in 3 innings at an average of 53.33.

Naavya Sharma, from Middlesex, holds 8 wickets in 3 innings at an average of 14.25.

Worcestershire vs Middlesex Chances of Winning

Worcestershire will enter the next game against Middlesex with a higher chance of winning. The team takes the home-ground advantage in the next game which could help them to come out victorious. They have players such as Daniel Lategan, who has scored 160 runs in 3 innings at an average of 53.33, and Fateh Singh, who holds 9 wickets in 3 innings at an average of 17.11. On the other hand, Middlesex will also be keen to secure a win in the next game. The team will be relying on its winning momentum, which might help them to turn the tables. They have players such as Nathan Fernandes, who has scored 171 runs in 3 innings at an average of 57, and Naavya Sharma, who holds 8 wickets in 3 innings at an average of 14.25.

Worcestershire Chances of Winning: 51%

Middlesex Chances of Winning: 49%

Worcestershire vs Middlesex Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

Worcestershire has received a strong start this season but it just got affected. After playing three games, the team has managed to secure two wins and just one loss. As they aim to regain their form, the upcoming match against Middlesex brings down an opportunity. Taking the home-ground advantage, they will be eager to secure a win in the next game. They have batsmen such as Henry Cullen, who has scored 154 runs in 3 innings at an average of 51.33, and Kashif Ali, who has scored 85 runs in 3 innings at an average of 28.33. Beyers Swanepoel has been able to take 4 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 16.50.

On the other hand, Middlesex has been the strongest team in this tournament so far. The team has played three games and managed to win all of them, as they aim for a few more wins. Against Worcestershire, they will aim to secure a win and make a statement by defeating the defending champions. They have batsmen such as Joshua de Caires, who has scored 135 runs in 3 innings at an average of 67.50, and Ben Geddes, who has scored 98 runs in 3 innings at an average of 49. Noah Cornwell has managed to take 5 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 12.60.

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Worcestershire vs Middlesex Match Toss Prediction

The match between Worcestershire and Middlesex will be played at the County Ground in New Road, which gives the home-ground advantage to Worcestershire. This venue has already hosted 11 ODIs, out of which 5 have been won by the team batting first, and the remaining 6 have been won by the team bowling first. The first innings average score at this venue stands at 213, but it falls to 168 in the second innings. Therefore, the team which wins the toss in the next game is likely to field first.

Weather Report

The match between Worcestershire and Middlesex won't be affected due to the weather conditions.

Sunny 42% Humidity 9° - 23° C Temperature 16 kmph Wind Speed

Sunny 42% Humidity 9° - 23° C Temperature 16 kmph Wind Speed

Worcestershire and Middlesex Player List

Team Form

Worcestershire Team Form

Worcestershire just had an end to its winning streak in this format. The team is now having four consecutive wins and just one loss in its last five games, as it now aims to regain its winning momentum. They have players such as Matthew Waite, who has scored 63 runs in 3 innings at an average of 31.50, and Tom Taylor, who has taken 2 wickets in 3 innings at an average of 68.50.

Middlesex Team Form

Middlesex has been on a winning streak in this format of the game. The team holds four wins and just one loss in its last five games, as it aims to continue its winning momentum in the next match. They have players such as Joshua de Caires, who holds 6 wickets in one inning at an average of 5.83, and Sam Robson, who has scored 68 runs in 3 innings at an average of 22.66.

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Worcestershire vs Middlesex Top Batters

Daniel Lategan is the highest run-scorer for Worcestershire in this tournament. He has been able to score 160 runs in 3 innings for the team at an average of 53.33.

Nathan Fernandes is the highest run-scorer for Middlesex in this tournament. He has been able to score a total of 171 runs in just 3 innings at an average of 57.

Worcestershire vs Middlesex Top Bowlers

Fateh Singh is still leading the wicket-taking charts for Worcestershire this season. He has been able to take 9 wickets for the team in 3 innings at an average of 17.11.

Naavya Sharma is the leading wicket-taker for Middlesex in this tournament. He has been able to take an impressive total of 8 wickets in 3 innings at an average of 14.25.