Facts: South Delhi Superstarz have failed to register an individual fifty this season and haven’t won in their last six overall matches.

Yash Dhull is leading the sixes chart this season with nine big hits already and has also contributed 15 fours.

Central Delhi Kings vs South Delhi Superstarz Chance of Winning

Central Delhi Kings pulled off another big win to make two wins in their opening two games this season. They thrashed New Delhi Tigers by nine wickets while chasing a 125-run target in the last game. Central Delhi Kings are placed at the top of the points table after winning their first two games. In-form opener Yash Dhull has scored two fifties in the first two games and is leading the scoring chart this season.

Meanwhile, South Delhi Superstarz suffered a heavy eight-wicket defeat against West Delhi Lions in their last game. Despite scoring a big 185 total while batting first, the Ayush Badoni-led side suffered a heavy defeat. South Delhi Superstarz have lost both of their opening two matches this season and face a big challenge against the in-form Central Delhi Kings in their game game.

Central Delhi Kings’ chances of winning - 66%

South Delhi Superstarz’s chances of winning - 34%

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Central Delhi Kings vs South Delhi Superstarz Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Gavinsh Khurana has played a big role in Central Delhi Kings’ wins in the first two matches this season. The left-arm pacer picked three wickets while conceding 5.00 runs per over against New Delhi Tigers in the last game. He has already picked up five wickets in the first two matches and has been superb in the death overs this season.

Ayush Badoni, who boasted the highest strike rate and hit the most sixes last season, has been in excellent form this year. He smashed 48 runs off just 25 balls against West Delhi Lions in the last game after scoring 25 runs in the first match. After an impressive show in the IPL 2025, Badoni has started well in the DPL this season and is likely to register his first fifty of the season in this game.

Central Delhi Kings vs South Delhi Superstarz Match Toss Prediction

Teams bowling first have won six of the opening eight matches at Arun Jaitley Stadium this season, so a toss will be crucial for this fixture. Both captains will prefer chasing after winning the toss, considering a late dew factor in the evening game. Fast bowlers have struggled for regular wickets while bowling second in the tournament so far this year.

Weather Report

The weather is expected to be partly cloudy during the game, but there is no forecast for rain on Thursday. There is 5% chance of precipitation during the closing stages of the tournament. The temperature will hover around 32 degrees Celsius, and the humidity will be at 60% during this game.

Central Delhi Kings News & Player List

Central Delhi Kings Player List

Yash Dhull, Siddharth Joon(w), Yugal Saini, Jonty Sidhu(c), Aditya Bhandari, Sumit Chhikara, Jasvir Sehrawat, Pranshu Vijayran, Tejas Baroka, Simarjeet Singh, Money Grewal, Gavinsh Khurana, Aryan Rana, Vivek Kumar Tiwary, Aaryavir Sehwag, Sampooran Tripathi, Nikhil Malik, Harshit Sethi, Arun Pundir, Yamit Sehrawat, Rishi Sharma, Aarnav Koul

Predicted Playing XI

Yash Dhull Batter Siddharth Joon Wicketkeeper Jonty Sidhu (C) All-rounder Aditya Bhandari Batter Sumit Chhikara Batter Jasvir Sehrawat Batter Pranshu Vijayran All-rounder Tejas Baroka Bowler Simarjeet Singh Bowler Money Grewal Bowler Gavinsh Khurana Bowler

Central Delhi Kings Team Form

Central Delhi Kings have won both of their opening games this season after winning just four of ten matches last year.

South Delhi Superstarz News & Player List

South Delhi Superstarz Player List

Kunwar Bidhuri, Sarthak Ray, Ayush Badoni(c), Anmol Sharma, Sumit Mathur, Tejasvi Dahiya(w), Vision Panchal, Abhishek Khandelwal, Manish Sehrawat, Digvesh Singh Rathi, Himanshu Chauhan, Divansh Rawat, Gulzar Sandhu, Prikshit Sehrawat, Aryaveer Kohli, Rohan Rana, Sumit Kumar Beniwal, Saksham Gahlot, Yatish Singh, Adviteya Sinha, Sagar Tanwar, Ankur Kaushik

Predicted Playing XI

Kunwar Bhiduri Batter Sumit Mathur Batter Ayush Badoni (C) All-rounder Tejasvi Dahiya Wicketkeeper Anmol Sharma Batter Vision Panchal All-rounder Abhishek Khandelwal All-rounder Manish Sehrawat Bowler Digvesh Rathi Bowler Sumit Kumar Beniwal Bowler Sagar Tanwar Bowler

South Delhi Superstarz Team Form

South Delhi Superstarz have lost their first two matches this season after finishing as the runner-up last year.

Central Delhi Kings vs South Delhi Superstarz Head to Head

Central Delhi Kings have lost both of their two encounters against South Delhi Superstarz in the tournament’s history.

Central Delhi Kings vs South Delhi Superstarz Betting Odds

Central Delhi Kings to have a better opening partnership than South Delhi Superstarz

Central Delhi Kings’ openers Yash Dhull and Sidhharth Joon pulled off a 57-run stand for the first wicket in the last game to secure an early win while chasing a low 125-run target. Dhull has smashed two fifties in the first two games and Joon scored a quick 46 runs in the last match. Meanwhile, South Delhi Superstarz have already utilized two different opening options this season. Hence, Central Delhi Kings are expected to enjoy a better opening partnership than South Delhi Superstarz in this encounter.

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Central Delhi Kings vs South Delhi Superstarz Top Batters

Yash Dhull to be Central Delhi Kings’ top batter

After a disastrous DPL campaign last year, Central Delhi Kings’ opener has taken this tournament by storm this season.Dhull top-scored with 55* off 34 balls against New Delhi Tigers in the last game. He is now leading the scoring chart in the DPL 2025 with 156 runs in two innings at a strike rate of 173.33.

Ayush Badoni to be South Delhi Superstarz’s top batter

Despite losing the opening two games, South Delhi Superstarz have shown their batting strength this season and the reason behind it is Ayush Badoni. The star batting all-rounder, who smashed 522 runs in just eight innings at a strike rate of 225 last year, has already scored 73 runs this year. Badoni smashed 48 runs off just 25 balls in the last game and might be motivated to bring up his first fifty of this season in this game.

Central Delhi Kings vs South Delhi Superstarz Top Bowlers

Money Grewal to be Central Delhi Kings’ top bowler

The 24-year-old right-arm medium pace bowler has been excellent with the ball this season after topping the charts for Central Delhi Kings last year with 11 wickets. Grewal has been superb with a new ball in the powerplay overs with four wickets in the first two matches at an amazing economy rate of 5.12 this season.

Divansh Rawat to be South Delhi Superstarz’s top bowler

South Delhi Superstarz bowlers have struggled to contribute in the first two games this season. However, Divansh Rawat has been their only bowler to pick multiple wickets in a match so far this year. Rawat picked up three wickets against East Delhi Riders in the first match and is leading the bowling chart for his team this season.