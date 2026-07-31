East Delhi Riders vs New Delhi Tigers Delhi Premier League Match Prediction EDR 53 % Chance of Winning NDT 47 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.81 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR The fifth match in the Delhi Premier League is set to be a thriller as it will be East Delhi Riders going against New Delhi Tigers. This match will be played on 2 August at 7:00 PM IST at Arun Jaitley Stadium. East Delhi Riders will be looking at this game as an opportunity to secure yet another win in this season. On the other hand, New Delhi Tigers will be eager to secure a win in the next game and rank up in the standings.

Who will win? East Delhi Riders New Delhi Tigers Vote 0 votes

Facts: East Delhi Riders won their previous match against New Delhi Tigers by 7 wickets.

Arpit Rana, from East Delhi Riders, scored 495 runs in 10 innings at an average of 55.

Pankaj Jaiswal, from New Delhi Tigers, has taken 12 wickets in 10 innings at an average of 26.50.

East Delhi Riders vs New Delhi Tigers Chances of Winning

East Delhi Riders will enter the next game against New Delhi Tigers with a higher chance of winning. The team has been strong against the New Delhi Tigers, which could help them to secure a win. They have players such as Arpit Rana, who has scored 495 runs in 10 innings at an average of 55, and Rounak Waghela, who holds 11 wickets in 10 innings at an average of 20.81. On the other hand, New Delhi Tigers will be keen to secure a win in this game. For this, the team will have to rely on its player performances to come out victorious. They have players such as Himmat Singh, who has scored 365 runs in 10 innings at an average of 40.56, and Pankaj Jaiswal, who holds 12 wickets in 10 innings at an average of 26.50.

East Delhi Riders Chances of Winning: 53%

New Delhi Tigers Chances of Winning: 47%

East Delhi Riders vs New Delhi Tigers Prediction & Betting Tips

East Delhi Riders have been one of the strong contenders in this tournament. But in order to maintain themselves in this race, the team will have to win their upcoming match against New Delhi Tigers. Having a strong record against them in recent games, they will be eager to use the same to come out victorious. They have batsmen such as Anuj Rawat, who has scored 329 runs in 10 innings at an average of 41.13, and Mayank Rawat, who has scored 194 runs in 10 innings at an average of 27.71. Mayank Rawat has also taken 8 wickets in 9 innings at an average of 28.50.

On the other hand, New Delhi Tigers are willing to reach the playoffs this season. Even though they were left out of the same with just a few points, they will be willing to have a strong start in the new campaign. However, it will be quite challenging, noting their upcoming match takes place against East Delhi Riders. They have batsmen such as Shivam Gupta, who has scored 277 runs in 10 innings at an average of 27.70, and Vaibhav Rawal, who has scored 199 runs in 8 innings at an average of 33.17. Prince Yadav holds 10 wickets in 10 innings at an average of 33.90.

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East Delhi Riders vs New Delhi Tigers Match Toss Prediction

The match between East Delhi Riders and New Delhi Tigers will be played at Arun Jaitley Stadium. This venue has already hosted a total of 20 T20Is, out of which 6 have been won by the team batting first, and the remaining 14 games have been won by the team bowling first. The first innings average score at this venue stands at 149, but it falls to just 136 in the second innings. Therefore, the team which wins the toss in the next game is likely to bowl first.

Weather Report

The match between East Delhi Riders and New Delhi Tigers could be affected due to the weather conditions, as there is a 10% chance of rain.

Cloudy 66% Humidity 28° - 34° C Temperature 13 kmph Wind Speed

Cloudy 66% Humidity 28° - 34° C Temperature 13 kmph Wind Speed

East Delhi Riders and New Delhi Tigers Player List

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Team Form

East Delhi Riders Team Form

East Delhi Riders have shown some strong performances in recent games. The team is having more wins than losses in its last five games, as it now aims to secure yet another win in the next match. They have players such as Sujal Singh, who has scored 188 runs in 10 innings at an average of 18.80, and Navdeep Saini, who holds 8 wickets in 9 innings at an average of 38.62.

New Delhi Tigers Team Form

The New Delhi Tigers have also shown some strong performances lately. Due to this reason, the team has been able to secure more wins than losses in recent games, as they aim to secure another win. They have players such as Dhruv Kaushik, who has scored 153 runs in 8 innings at an average of 21.86, and Himmat Singh, who holds 7 wickets in 6 innings at an average of 20.42.

East Delhi Riders vs New Delhi Tigers T20 Arun Jaitley Stadium, null East Delhi Riders Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.81 Bet Now! New Delhi Tigers Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.99 Bet Now!

East Delhi Riders vs New Delhi Tigers Top Batters

Arpit Rana was the highest run-scorer in East Delhi Riders last season. He went on to score 495 runs in 10 innings at an average of 55.

Himmat Singh finished as the highest run-scorer for New Delhi Tigers last season. He was able to score a total of 365 runs in 10 innings at an average of 40.56.

East Delhi Riders vs New Delhi Tigers Top Bowlers

Sumit Kumar finished as the leading wicket-taker for South Delhi Superstarz last season. He was able to take 14 wickets in 8 innings at an average of 17.71.

Pankaj Jaiswal finished as the leading wicket-taker for New Delhi Tigers last season. He was able to take 12 wickets for the team in 10 innings at an average of 26.50.