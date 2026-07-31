East Delhi Riders vs New Delhi Tigers Delhi Premier League Match Prediction
EDR
53%
Chance of Winning
NDT
47%
Parimatch
T20
Arun Jaitley Stadium
Who will win?
Facts:
- East Delhi Riders won their previous match against New Delhi Tigers by 7 wickets.
- Arpit Rana, from East Delhi Riders, scored 495 runs in 10 innings at an average of 55.
- Pankaj Jaiswal, from New Delhi Tigers, has taken 12 wickets in 10 innings at an average of 26.50.
East Delhi Riders vs New Delhi Tigers Chances of Winning
East Delhi Riders will enter the next game against New Delhi Tigers with a higher chance of winning. The team has been strong against the New Delhi Tigers, which could help them to secure a win. They have players such as Arpit Rana, who has scored 495 runs in 10 innings at an average of 55, and Rounak Waghela, who holds 11 wickets in 10 innings at an average of 20.81. On the other hand, New Delhi Tigers will be keen to secure a win in this game. For this, the team will have to rely on its player performances to come out victorious. They have players such as Himmat Singh, who has scored 365 runs in 10 innings at an average of 40.56, and Pankaj Jaiswal, who holds 12 wickets in 10 innings at an average of 26.50.
- East Delhi Riders Chances of Winning: 53%
- New Delhi Tigers Chances of Winning: 47%
East Delhi Riders vs New Delhi Tigers Prediction & Betting Tips
East Delhi Riders have been one of the strong contenders in this tournament. But in order to maintain themselves in this race, the team will have to win their upcoming match against New Delhi Tigers. Having a strong record against them in recent games, they will be eager to use the same to come out victorious. They have batsmen such as Anuj Rawat, who has scored 329 runs in 10 innings at an average of 41.13, and Mayank Rawat, who has scored 194 runs in 10 innings at an average of 27.71. Mayank Rawat has also taken 8 wickets in 9 innings at an average of 28.50.
On the other hand, New Delhi Tigers are willing to reach the playoffs this season. Even though they were left out of the same with just a few points, they will be willing to have a strong start in the new campaign. However, it will be quite challenging, noting their upcoming match takes place against East Delhi Riders. They have batsmen such as Shivam Gupta, who has scored 277 runs in 10 innings at an average of 27.70, and Vaibhav Rawal, who has scored 199 runs in 8 innings at an average of 33.17. Prince Yadav holds 10 wickets in 10 innings at an average of 33.90.
East Delhi Riders vs New Delhi Tigers Match Toss Prediction
The match between East Delhi Riders and New Delhi Tigers will be played at Arun Jaitley Stadium. This venue has already hosted a total of 20 T20Is, out of which 6 have been won by the team batting first, and the remaining 14 games have been won by the team bowling first. The first innings average score at this venue stands at 149, but it falls to just 136 in the second innings. Therefore, the team which wins the toss in the next game is likely to bowl first.
Weather Report
The match between East Delhi Riders and New Delhi Tigers could be affected due to the weather conditions, as there is a 10% chance of rain.
East Delhi Riders and New Delhi Tigers Player List
Team Form
East Delhi Riders Team Form
East Delhi Riders have shown some strong performances in recent games. The team is having more wins than losses in its last five games, as it now aims to secure yet another win in the next match. They have players such as Sujal Singh, who has scored 188 runs in 10 innings at an average of 18.80, and Navdeep Saini, who holds 8 wickets in 9 innings at an average of 38.62.
New Delhi Tigers Team Form
The New Delhi Tigers have also shown some strong performances lately. Due to this reason, the team has been able to secure more wins than losses in recent games, as they aim to secure another win. They have players such as Dhruv Kaushik, who has scored 153 runs in 8 innings at an average of 21.86, and Himmat Singh, who holds 7 wickets in 6 innings at an average of 20.42.
East Delhi Riders vs New Delhi Tigers Head to Head
East Delhi Riders vs New Delhi Tigers
T20
Arun Jaitley Stadium, null
East Delhi Riders
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR
New Delhi Tigers
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR
East Delhi Riders vs New Delhi Tigers Top Batters
Arpit Rana was the highest run-scorer in East Delhi Riders last season. He went on to score 495 runs in 10 innings at an average of 55.
Himmat Singh finished as the highest run-scorer for New Delhi Tigers last season. He was able to score a total of 365 runs in 10 innings at an average of 40.56.
East Delhi Riders vs New Delhi Tigers Top Bowlers
Sumit Kumar finished as the leading wicket-taker for South Delhi Superstarz last season. He was able to take 14 wickets in 8 innings at an average of 17.71.
Pankaj Jaiswal finished as the leading wicket-taker for New Delhi Tigers last season. He was able to take 12 wickets for the team in 10 innings at an average of 26.50.
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