Outer Delhi Warriors vs Central Delhi Kings Delhi Premier League Match Prediction OUT 46 % Chance of Winning CDK 54 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.81 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR The fourth match in the Delhi Premier League will be played between Outer Delhi Warriors and Central Delhi Kings. This match will be played on 2 August at 1:30 PM IST at Arun Jaitley Stadium. Outer Delhi Warriors finished in the league stages last season, as they now aim to get a winning start in the new campaign. On the other hand, Central Delhi Kings will aim to secure yet another win and rank up in the standings.

Who will win? Outer Delhi Warriors Central Delhi Kings Vote 0 votes

Facts: Central Delhi Kings won their previous match against Outer Delhi Warriors by 12 runs.

Priyansh Arya, from Outer Delhi Warriors, scored 303 runs in 8 innings at an average of 37.88.

Money Grewal, from Central Delhi Kings, took 20 wickets in 11 innings at an average of 14.70.

Outer Delhi Warriors vs Central Delhi Kings Chances of Winning

Central Delhi Kings will enter the upcoming match against Outer Delhi Warriors with a higher chance of winning. The team has been strong against them, which could help them to come out victorious. They have players such as Yash Dhull, who scored 435 runs in 8 innings at an average of 87, and Money Grewal, who took 20 wickets in 11 innings at an average of 14.70. On the other hand, Outer Delhi Warriors will also be keen to secure a win. For this, they will have to back their player performances in the season opening match for their team. They have players such as Priyansh Arya, who has scored 303 runs in 8 innings at an average of 37.88, and Siddhant Sharma, who holds 11 wickets in 8 innings at an average of 21.09.

Outer Delhi Warriors Chances of Winning: 46%

Central Delhi Kings Chances of Winning: 54%

Outer Delhi Warriors vs Central Delhi Kings Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

Outer Delhi Warriors did not have a good time in the previous season. The team finished among the bottom teams of the table, as they managed to secure just two wins in the ten games they had played, and lost six matches. With their first game of the new season being against Central Delhi Kings, it will be a big challenge for them. They have batsmen such as Keshav Dabas, who has scored 196 runs in 7 innings at an average of 32.67, and Dhruv Singh, who has scored 154 runs in 8 innings at an average of 25.67. Suyash Sharma was able to take 9 wickets in 8 innings at an average of 26.88.

On the other hand, Central Delhi Kings have started their campaign well. Even though the team was disappointed with its performances in the finals last season, they have shown that they are coming for the title this time. With the upcoming match against Outer Delhi Warriors, they will be eager to secure another win and rank up in the standings. They have batsmen such as Yugal Saini, who has scored 313 runs in 11 innings at an average of 34.78, and Jonty Sidhu, who has scored 249 runs in 9 innings at an average of 31.13. Simarjeet Singh was able to take 20 wickets in 11 innings at an average of 15.10.

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Outer Delhi Warriors vs Central Delhi Kings Match Toss Prediction

The match between Outer Delhi Warriors and Central Delhi Kings will be played at Arun Jaitley Stadium. This venue has already hosted a total of 20 T20Is, out of which 6 have been won by the team batting first, and the remaining 14 games have been won by the team bowling first. The first innings average score at this venue stands at 149, but it falls to just 136 in the second innings. Therefore, the team which wins the toss in the next game is likely to bowl first.

Weather Report

The match between Outer Delhi Warriors and Central Delhi Kings could be affected due to the weather conditions, as there is a 10% chance of rain.

Outer Delhi Warriors and Central Delhi Kings Player List

Team Form

Outer Delhi Warriors Team Form

Outer Delhi Warriors have not been able to do well in this tournament lately. The team holds three losses and just one win in its last five games, as it now aims to start the new season with a win. They have players such as Sanat Sangwan, who has scored 143 runs in 7 innings at an average of 20.43, and Shaurya Malik, who holds 8 wickets in 6 innings at an average of 21.12.

Central Delhi Kings Team Form

Central Delhi Kings have shown a better form in this tournament. The team has secured more wins than losses in its last five games, as it now aims to grab another win in the next match. They have players such as Siddharth Joon, who has scored 150 runs in 7 innings at an average of 21.43, and Tejas Baroka, who holds 13 wickets in 11 innings at an average of 17.30.

Outer Delhi Warriors vs Central Delhi Kings T20 Arun Jaitley Stadium, null Outer Delhi Warriors Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.99 Bet Now! Central Delhi Kings Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.81 Bet Now!

Outer Delhi Warriors vs Central Delhi Kings Top Batters

Priyansh Arya finished the last season as the highest run-scorer for Outer Delhi Warriors. He went on to score 303 runs in 8 innings at an average of 37.88.

Yash Dhull was the highest run-scorer for Central Delhi Kings last season. He was able to score 435 runs in 8 innings at an average of 87 last season.

Outer Delhi Warriors vs Central Delhi Kings Top Bowlers

Siddhant Sharma finished as the leading wicket-taker for Outer Delhi Warriors last season. He was able to take 11 wickets for the team in 8 innings at an average of 21.09.

Money Grewal is the leading wicket-taker for Central Delhi Kings. Last season, he was able to take 20 wickets in 11 innings for the team at an average of 14.70.