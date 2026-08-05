South Delhi Superstarz vs Outer Delhi Warriors Delhi Premier League Match Prediction SOU 53 % Chance of Winning OUT 47 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.81 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR The 12th match in the Delhi Premier League has kept the cricket fans excited, as it will be South Delhi Superstarz going against Outer Delhi Warriors. This match will be played on 6 August at 1:30 PM IST at Arun Jaitley Stadium. South Delhi Superstarz are heading to this game after losing their previous match against West Delhi Lions by 5 wickets. On the other hand, Outer Delhi Warriors are heading to this game after winning their previous match against New Delhi Tigers in a super over.

Who will win? South Delhi Superstarz Outer Delhi Warriors Vote 0 votes

Facts: South Delhi Superstarz won its previous match against Outer Delhi Warriors by 4 wickets.

Pratham Saluja, from Outer Delhi Warriors, has taken 3 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 18.33.

Anmol Sharma, from South Delhi Superstarz, has scored 77 runs in 2 innings at an average of 38.50.

South Delhi Superstarz vs Outer Delhi Warriors Chances of Winning

South Delhi Superstarz will enter the next game against Outer Delhi Warriors with a higher chance of winning. The team has been strong against the Outer Delhi Warriors, which could help them to win the next game. They have players such as Anmol Sharma, who has scored 77 runs in 2 innings at an average of 38.50, and Ankit Dabas, who holds 2 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 27.50. On the other hand, Outer Delhi Warriors will be keen to secure a win. For this, the team will be relying on its winning momentum, which might help them to get the win. They have players such as Yajas Sharma, who has scored 77 runs in 2 innings at an average of 38.50, and Pratham Saluja, who holds 3 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 18.33.

South Delhi Superstarz Chances of Winning: 53%

Outer Delhi Warriors Chances of Winning: 47%

South Delhi Superstarz vs Outer Delhi Warriors Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

South Delhi Superstarz had an amazing start to the new season but didn't carry the momentum. The team is now having a win and a loss in the first two games they have played this season. Now with the upcoming match against Outer Delhi Warriors, the team will be looking to it as an opportunity to secure another win. Their record over them has been strong, which could help them to win. They have batsmen such as Karan Garg, who has scored 48 runs in 2 innings at a strike rate of 114.28, and Pranshu Vijayran, who has scored 43 runs in 2 innings at an average of 21.50. Ayush Badoni has been able to take 2 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 27.50.

On the other hand, Outer Delhi Warriors have shown just the opposite performances this season. The team started its campaign with a loss but has now regained its winning momentum, as it aims to secure another win. But it could be quite challenging, noting their record against South Delhi Superstarz. They have batsmen such as Monu Shukla, who has scored 54 runs in 2 innings at a strike rate of 225, and Mohit Panwar, who has scored 54 runs in 2 innings at an average of 27. Shivam Sharma has managed to take 2 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 11.

Best Bookmakers for Sports Betting in India

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

South Delhi Superstarz vs Outer Delhi Warriors Match Toss Prediction

The match between South Delhi Superstarz and Outer Delhi Warriors will be played at Arun Jaitley Stadium. This venue has already hosted a total of 20 T20Is, out of which 6 have been won by the team batting first, and the remaining 14 games have been won by the team bowling first. The first innings average score at this venue stands at 149, but it falls to just 136 in the second innings. Therefore, the team which wins the toss in the next game is likely to bowl first.

Weather Report

The match between South Delhi Superstarz and Outer Delhi Warriors could be affected due to the weather conditions, as there is a 55% chance of rain.

Light Rain 80% Humidity 27° - 31° C Temperature 6 kmph Wind Speed

Light Rain 80% Humidity 27° - 31° C Temperature 6 kmph Wind Speed

South Delhi Superstarz and Outer Delhi Warriors Player List

Playing SOU OUT First Team Second Team no information yet

Team Form

South Delhi Superstarz Team Form

South Delhi Superstarz have not been able to continue their winning momentum lately. The team holds a win and a loss in its last five games, as it now aims to regain its winning momentum. They have players such as Ayush Badoni, who has scored 41 runs in 2 innings at an average of 20.50, and Aman Bharti, who holds 2 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 29.

Outer Delhi Warriors Team Form

Outer Delhi Warriors have been able to regain their winning momentum as the season started. The team holds a win and a loss in its last two games, as it now aims to continue the same form. They have players such as Akshay Saini, who has scored 35 runs in 2 innings at an average of 17.50, and Aman Chaudhary, who holds 2 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 24.50.

South Delhi Superstarz vs Outer Delhi Warriors T20 Arun Jaitley Stadium, null South Delhi Superstarz Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.81 Bet Now! Outer Delhi Warriors Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.99 Bet Now!

South Delhi Superstarz vs Outer Delhi Warriors Top Batters

Anmol Sharma is the highest run-scorer for South Delhi Superstarz this season. He has been able to score 77 runs for the team in 2 innings at an average of 38.50.

Yajas Sharma is the highest run-scorer for Outer Delhi Warriors this season. He has been able to score 91 runs for the team in 2 innings at an average of 45.50.

South Delhi Superstarz vs Outer Delhi Warriors Top Bowlers

Ankit Dabas will be a key bowler for South Delhi Superstarz in the next game. He has been able to take 2 wickets for the team in 2 innings at an average of 27.50.

Pratham Saluja is the leading wicket-taker for Outer Delhi Warriors in this tournament. He has been able to take 3 wickets for the team in 2 innings at an average of 18.33.