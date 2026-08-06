Durham vs Middlesex England Domestic One-Day Cup Match Prediction DUR 54 % Chance of Winning MID 46 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.61 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR A legendary battle is set to take place in Group B of the One-Day Cup, as it will be Durham going against Middlesex in the next game. This match will be played on 7 August at 6:00 PM IST at Roseworth Terrace in Gosforth. Durham is heading to this game after winning its previous match against Hampshire by 9 wickets. On the other hand, Middlesex is heading to this game after winning its previous match against Yorkshire by 35 runs. It remains to be seen which one of these two teams is able to get to the top.

Who will win? Durham Middlesex Vote 0 votes

Facts: Middlesex has won two out of its last five games against Durham, while Durham has won one.

Joshua de Caires, from Middlesex, has scored 307 runs in 5 innings at an average of 76.75.

Will Rhodes, from Durham, has taken 10 wickets in 4 innings at an average of 14.40.

Durham vs Middlesex Chances of Winning

Durham will enter the next game against Middlesex with a higher chance of winning. The team takes the home-ground advantage, which could help them to come out victorious. They have players such as Will Rhodes, who has scored 232 runs in 4 innings at an average of 116, and Shafiqullah Ghafari, who holds 7 wickets in 5 innings at an average of 33.71. On the other hand, Middlesex will be keen to secure a win in the next game. Their record against Durham has been strong lately, which might help them to turn the tables. They have players such as Joshua de Caires, who has scored 307 runs in 5 innings at an average of 76.75, and Noah Cornwell, who holds 11 wickets in 5 innings at an average of 15.09.

Durham Chances of Winning: 54%

Middlesex Chances of Winning: 46%

Durham vs Middlesex Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

Durham is currently having its best time in the One-Day Cup. The team has played a total of five games out of which they have won four and lost just one. In the upcoming match against Middlesex, the team takes the home-ground advantage, which could help them to secure another win. They have batsmen such as Ben Stokes, who has scored 193 runs in 4 innings at an average of 96.50, and Graham Clark, who has scored 172 runs in 5 innings at an average of 34.40. Will Rhodes has managed to take 10 wickets in 4 innings at an average of 14.40.

On the other hand, Middlesex has also shown some intense level of dominance this season. The team has also played five games so far, out of which they have managed to secure four wins and one loss. In the next game against Durham, they will aim to turn the tables, noting their past record against them. They have batsmen such as Nathan Fernandes, who has scored 202 runs in 5 innings at an average of 40.40, and Ben Geddes, who has scored 126 runs in 5 innings at an average of 31.50. Naavya Sharma has been able to take 11 wickets in 5 innings at an average of 17.27.

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Durham vs Middlesex Match Toss Prediction

The match between Durham and Middlesex will be played at Roseworth Terrace, which gives the home-ground advantage to Durham. This venue is yet to host any ODI game, but it is known to offer a balanced surface. Fast bowlers will benefit from the early swing due to the overcast conditions, as the spinners will get into play during the middle overs. Overall this pitch is expected to favour the batsmen. Therefore, the team which wins the toss in the next game is likely to bat first.

Weather Report

The match between Durham and Middlesex could be affected due to the weather conditions, as there is a 15% chance of rain.

Partly Sunny 58% Humidity 12° - 20° C Temperature 18 kmph Wind Speed

Partly Sunny 58% Humidity 12° - 20° C Temperature 18 kmph Wind Speed

Durham and Middlesex Player List

Team Form

Durham Team Form

Durham has been able to show some tremendous performances in this format. The team holds four wins and just one loss in its last five games, as it now aims to secure another win. They have players such as Luke Robinson, who holds 6 wickets in 4 innings at an average of 23, and Emilio Gay, who has scored 150 runs in 4 innings at an average of 50.

Middlesex Team Form

Middlesex has also been able to show some great performances this season. The team holds four wins and just one loss in its last five games, as it now aims to secure another win. They have players such as Joshua de Caires, who holds 6 wickets in 3 innings at an average of 12, and Sam Robson, who has scored 110 runs in 4 innings at an average of 27.50.

Durham vs Middlesex List a Roseworth Terrace, null Durham Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.61 Bet Now! Middlesex Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 2.17 Bet Now!

Durham vs Middlesex Top Batters

Will Rhodes is the highest run-scorer for Durham in this tournament. He has managed to score 232 runs for the team in just 4 innings at an average of 116.

Joshua de Caires is the highest run-scorer for Middlesex in this tournament. He has been able to score 307 runs for the team in 5 innings at an average of 76.75.

Durham vs Middlesex Top Bowlers

Will Rhodes is also the leading wicket-taker for Durham in this tournament. He has been able to take 10 wickets for the team in 4 innings at an average of 14.40.

Noah Cornwell is the leading wicket-taker for Middlesex this season. He has managed to take 11 wickets for the team in 5 innings at an average of 15.09.