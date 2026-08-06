Sussex vs Worcestershire England Domestic One-Day Cup Match Prediction SUS 48 % Chance of Winning WOR 52 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.47 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR The Group B of the England Domestic One-Day Cup is expected to be a thriller, as it will be Sussex going against Worcestershire. This match will be played on 7 August at 6:30 PM IST at County Ground in Hove. Sussex is heading to this game after losing its previous match against Derbyshire by 188 runs. On the other hand, Worcestershire is heading to this game after losing its previous match against Essex by 107 runs. It remains to be seen which one of these two teams will be able to regain its form.

Who will win? Sussex Worcestershire Vote 0 votes

Facts: Sussex has won three out of its last five head-to-head matches against Worcestershire.

Charlie Tear, from Sussex, has been able to score 223 runs in 5 innings at an average of 44.60.

Fateh Singh, from Worcestershire, has taken 13 wickets in 5 innings at an average of 21.61.

Sussex vs Worcestershire Chances of Winning

Worcestershire will enter the next game against Sussex with a higher chance of winning. The team has shown strong performances this season, which could help them to come out victorious. They have players such as Jake Libby, who has scored 257 runs in 5 innings at an average of 64.25, and Fateh Singh, who holds 13 wickets in 5 innings at an average of 21.61. On the other hand, Sussex will be keen to secure a win in the next game. The team holds the home-ground advantage, and has also been strong against Worcestershire in recent games, which could help them to win. They have players such as Charlie Tear, who has scored 223 runs in 5 innings at an average of 44.60, and Freddie Price, who holds 5 wickets in 4 innings at an average of 39.40.

Sussex Chances of Winning: 48%

Worcestershire Chances of Winning: 52%

Sussex vs Worcestershire Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

Sussex has not been able to find its rhythm in this tournament. Even after playing five games, they find themselves at the bottom of the table with a win and 4 losses. In the match against Worcestershire, the team takes the home-ground advantage, and also holds a decent record over them lately, which could help them to win. They have batsmen such as Jack Carson, who has scored 215 runs in 5 innings at an average of 43, and Jack Leaning, who has scored 103 runs in 5 innings at an average of 25.75. Henry Crocombe has been able to take 3 wickets in one game at an average of 14.66.

On the other hand, Worcestershire has shown some strong performances this season. The team has played five games this season, out of which they have won three and lost the remaining two. But the next game against Sussex comes as a chance for them to regain their form. With its better performances this season, the team enters being the favourites to win. They have batsmen such as Henry Cullen, who has scored 230 runs in 5 innings at an average of 46, and Kashif Ali, who has scored 139 runs in 5 innings at an average of 27.80. Beyers Swanepoel has been able to take 7 wickets in 4 innings at an average of 29.71.

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Sussex vs Worcestershire Match Toss Prediction

The match between Sussex and Worcestershire will be played at County Ground in Hove, which gives the home-ground advantage to Sussex. This venue has hosted a total of 8 ODIs, out of which 5 have been won by the team batting first, and 2 games have been won by the team bowling first. The first innings average score at this venue stands at 217, but it falls to 200 in the second innings. Therefore, the team which wins the toss in the next game is likely to bat first.

Weather Report

The match between Sussex and Worcestershire could be affected due to the weather conditions, as there is a 5% chance of rain.

Sunny 57% Humidity 13° - 21° C Temperature 14 kmph Wind Speed

Sunny 57% Humidity 13° - 21° C Temperature 14 kmph Wind Speed

Sussex and Worcestershire Player List

Team Form

Sussex Team Form

Sussex has not been able to do well in this format of the game lately. The team holds just one win and four losses in its last five games, as it now aims to regain its winning momentum. They have players such as Sean Hunt, who holds 3 wickets in one game at an average of 18, and George Thomas, who has scored 117 runs in 5 innings at an average of 23.40.

Worcestershire Team Form

Worcestershire just got its winning momentum affected in this tournament. The team holds three wins and two losses in its last five games, as it now aims to regain its winning momentum. They have players such as Matthew Waite, who holds 3 wickets in 3 innings at an average of 41, and Brett D'Oliveira, who has scored 80 runs in 4 innings at an average of 20.

Sussex vs Worcestershire List a County Ground, null Sussex Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 2.49 Bet Now! Worcestershire Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.47 Bet Now!

Sussex vs Worcestershire Top Batters

Charlie Tear is the highest run-scorer for Sussex in this tournament. He has been able to score 223 runs for the team in 5 innings at an average of 44.60.

Jake Libby is the highest run-scorer for Worcestershire in this tournament. He has been able to score 257 runs in 4 innings at an average of 64.25.

Sussex vs Worcestershire Top Bowlers

Freddie Price will be a key bowler for Sussex in the next game. He has managed to take 5 wickets for the team in 4 innings at an average of 39.40.

Fateh Singh is the leading wicket-taker for Worcestershire in this tournament. He has managed to take 13 wickets for the team in 5 innings at an average of 21.61.