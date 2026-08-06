Glamorgan vs Essex England Domestic One-Day Cup Match Prediction GLA 48 % Chance of Winning ESS 52 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.81 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR The upcoming match in Group B of the One-Day Cup will be a lot intense, as it will feature Glamorgan going against Essex. This match will be played on 7 August at 3:30 PM IST at Sophia Gardens in Cardiff. Glamorgan is heading to this game after losing its previous match against Hampshire by 90 runs. On the other hand, Essex is heading to this game after winning its previous match against Worcestershire by 107 runs. It remains to be seen which one of these two teams gets the win.

Who will win? Glamorgan Essex Vote 0 votes

Facts: Essex has won three out of its last five head-to-head matches against Glamorgan.

Mackenzie Jones, from Essex, has taken 10 wickets in 5 innings at an average of 25.10.

Alex Horton, from Glamorgan, has scored 240 runs in 6 innings at an average of 40.

Glamorgan vs Essex Chances of Winning

Essex will enter the next game against Glamorgan with a higher chance of winning. The team has been strong over Glamorgan in recent games, which could help them to come out victorious. They have players such as Noah Thain, who has scored 400 runs in 5 innings at an average of 80, and Mackenzie Jones, who holds 10 wickets in 5 innings at an average of 25.10. On the other hand, Glamorgan will be keen to secure a win in the next game. For this, the team will be taking the home-ground advantage, which might help them to turn the tables. They have players such as Alex Horton, who has scored 240 runs in 6 innings at an average of 40, and Dan Douthwaite, who holds 13 wickets in 6 innings at an average of 22.69.

Glamorgan Chances of Winning: 48%

Essex Chances of Winning: 52%

Glamorgan vs Essex Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

Glamorgan has not been able to perform well this season, even after having a good start. The team holds just one win and five consecutive losses in the six games it has played, as it now aims to secure another win. In the match against Essex, they will be taking the home-ground advantage, which could help them to turn the tables. They have batsmen such as Jack Hope-Bell, who has scored 230 runs in 6 innings at an average of 46, and Eddie Byrom, who has scored 210 runs in 6 innings at an average of 35. Zain-ul-Hassan has been able to take 5 wickets in 3 innings at an average of 32.20.

On the other hand, Essex has shown mixed performances in the current season. The team holds two wins and three losses in the five matches they have played this season. With the upcoming match against Glamorgan, it seems as the right opportunity for them to continue their winning momentum. Their record over Glamorgan has been strong, which might help them to win the game. They have batsmen such as Tom Westley, who has scored 336 runs in 4 innings at an average of 84, and Matt Critchley, who has scored 253 runs in 5 innings at an average of 63.25. Simon Harmer has been able to take 4 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 27.50.

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Glamorgan vs Essex Match Toss Prediction

The match between Glamorgan and Essex will be played at Sophia Gardens in Cardiff, which gives the home-ground advantage to Glamorgan. This venue has hosted a total of 34 ODIs, out of which 8 have been won by the team batting first, and 22 have been won by the team bowling first. The first innings average score at this venue stands at 224, but it falls to 210 in the second innings. Looking at the records at this venue, the team which wins the toss is likely to bowl first.

Weather Report

The match between Glamorgan and Essex could be affected due to the weather conditions, as there is a 20% chance of rain.

Mostly Cloudy 57% Humidity 10° - 22° C Temperature 11 kmph Wind Speed

Mostly Cloudy 57% Humidity 10° - 22° C Temperature 11 kmph Wind Speed

Glamorgan and Essex Player List

Team Form

Glamorgan Team Form

Glamorgan has been on a losing streak in this format of the game lately. The team holds five consecutive losses in its last five games, as it now aims to secure a win and regain its form. They have players such as Andy Gorvin, who holds 5 wickets in 6 innings at an average of 56.20, and Tom Edwards, who holds 4 wickets in 3 innings at an average of 30.75.

Essex Team Form

Essex has managed to regain its winning momentum before this game. The team is now having two wins and three losses in its last five games, as it now aims to continue the same form. They have players such as Matt Critchley, who holds 8 wickets in 5 innings at an average of 29, and Grant Roelofson, who has scored 111 runs in 5 innings at an average of 22.20.

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Glamorgan vs Essex Top Batters

Alex Horton is the highest run-scorer for Glamorgan in this tournament. He has been able to score 240 runs for the team in 6 innings at an average of 40.

Noah Thain is the highest run-scorer for Essex in this tournament. He has managed to score 400 runs for the team in 5 innings at an average of 80.

Glamorgan vs Essex Top Bowlers

Dan Douthwaite is the leading wicket-taker for Glamorgan this season. He has managed to take 13 wickets for the team in 6 innings at an average of 22.69.

Mackenzie Jones is the leading wicket-taker for Essex in this tournament. He has been able to take 10 wickets for the team in 5 innings at an average of 25.10.