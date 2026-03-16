Facts: Sarthak Ranjan has scored 304 runs from five innings for the Strikers in the DPL 2025 season so far at an incredible average of 60.80 and is the second-highest run-scorer in the tournament so far.

Kuldip Yadav has picked up 9 wickets from 5 games so far and is the highest wicket-taker for the Strikers this season.

Prince Yadav has picked up 6 wickets in his last 3 outings for New Delhi Tigers.

New Delhi Tigers vs North Delhi Strikers Chance of Winning

New Delhi Tigers seem to have lost their way completely after winning their opening game of the season, as they have now lost five games in a row. While Vaibhav Rawal with the bat and Prince Yadav with the ball have shown some signs of promise recently, they need more from their experienced players like skipper Himmat Singh if they are to make a comeback to winning ways.

North Delhi Strikers, meanwhile, will look to put behind the loss in their previous game against Central Delhi Kings behind them and focus on what they did well to win three matches in a row before that. Sarthak Ranjan and Viabhav Kandpal’s explosive power in the batting line-up, as well as the combination of Harshit Rana, Kuldip Yadav and Deepanshu Gulia with the ball, keeps them in good stead going into this encounter.

NDT’s chance of winning is 36%

NDS’s chance of winning is 64%

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New Delhi Tigers vs North Delhi Strikers Tips

Sarthak Ranjan should be your first betting pick just because of how prolific he has been with the bat so far this season. In five innings, Ranjan has scored 304 runs at an incredible average of 60.80 with four fifties to go with it. Harshit Rana picked up three wickets in his previous game, and also his IPL and international experience have always made him an enticing betting option. Vaibhav Rawal has two half-centuries from his last three innings and could be an underrated betting choice from the Tigers squad.

New Delhi Tigers vs North Delhi Strikers Match Toss Prediction

At the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi, chasing or setting a target has been equally rewarding in the 22 completed games of the DPL 2025 season. Teams opting to field first and those batting first have both won 11 games each. However, with the rain being a factor and the smaller ground dimensions, teams have preferred to chase in 16 out of the 22 tosses so far.

Weather Report

While the chances of rain drop from 80% in the daytime to 55% in the nighttime, weather interruptions could still play a role in Match 26 of the DPL 2025 season. Cloudy conditions could also help the fast bowlers with some early swing.

New Delhi Tigers Player List

Himmat Singh, Prince Yadav, Hiten Dalal, Deepak Punia, Dhruv Kaushik, Vaibhav Rawal, Keshav Dalal, Aatrey Tripathi, Aayush Kumar, Rahul Dagar, Ruveer Kheterpal, Aryan Dalal, Piyash Chhikara, Nitesh Sharma, Pratap Basista, Ajay Rana, Parikshit Singh Bhati, Pankaj Jaiswal, Shivam Gupta, Pradyuman Sanan, Rahul Chaudhary, Varun Vanjani

Predicted Playing XI

Dhruv Kaushik Batter Shivam Gupta Batter Himmat Singh Batter Vaibhav Rawal Batter Keshav Dalal Wicket-Keeper Parth Bali All-rounder Deepak Punia Bowler Pankaj Jaswal Bowler Yashjeet Bowler Ajay Rana Bowler Prince Yadav Bowler

New Delhi Tigers Team Form

New Delhi Tigers began their DPL 2025 season with a 40-run win over Outer Delhi Warriors. However, they have been on a horrific run ever since, losing their next five matches in a row. They are now rooted to the bottom of the points table with just two points and an NRR of -0.876.

North Delhi Strikers Player List

Harshit Rana, Kuldip Yadav, Sarthak Ranjan, Vaibhav Kandpal, Pranav Rajvanshi, Gagan Vats, Yash Bhatia, Yash Dabas, Arnav Bugga, Yajas Sharma, Deepanshu Gulia, Deepak Khatri, Vikas Dixit, Samyak Jain, Siddhartha Solanki, Noor Ilahi, Arjun Rapria, Dhyan Nakra, Prabhjot Singh, Siddhant Bansal, Aryan Sejwal

Predicted Playing XI

Sarthak Ranjan Batter Vaibhav Kandpal Batter Arnav Bugga Batter Yajas Sharma All-rounder Yash Dabas All-rounder Pranav Rajuvanshi Wicket-Keeper Arjun Rapria Batter Harshit Rana Bowler Vikas Dixit All-rounder Deepanshu Gulia Bowler Kuldip Yadav Bowler

North Delhi Strikers Team Form

After losing their opening game of the season, the Strikers managed to get on a three-match winning streak. However, a loss by 15 runs against Central Delhi Kings sees the Strikers in fourth position on the points table with six points and an NRR of +0.177.

New Delhi Tigers vs North Delhi Strikers Head-To-Head

This is the first season for the New Delhi Tigers in the Delhi Premier League, and they are yet to face North Delhi Strikers.

New Delhi Tigers vs North Delhi Strikers Betting Odds

New Delhi Tigers to dominate the powerplay (Parimatch)

New Delhi Tigers have done pretty well in the power play in the ongoing season, scoring at a strike rate of 145 in the first six overs, even though runs have come at a premium in the DPL. They have been pretty consistent overall in terms of how they have batted in almost all games so far, so backing them to do well doesn’t seem like a bad option at all.

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New Delhi Tigers vs North Delhi Strikers Best Batters

Vaibhav Rawal to be New Delhi Tigers’ best batter (Parimatch)

Vaibhav Rawal has emerged as one of the in-form batters for the Tigers despite their wretched form in the league this season. He has scored a couple of half-centuries in his last three innings and has been the lone shining light in an inconsistent batting line-up. This makes him a safe option to place a bet on.

Sarthak Ranjan to be North Delhi Strikers’ best batter (Parimatch)

Sarthak Ranjan looks simply unstoppable in the DPL 2025 season so far with the bat as he is the highest run-scorer for the Strikers and a contender to finish the season as a top run-getter. In just five innings, he has already scored 304 runs at a brilliant average of 60.80 with four half-centuries. It is an absolute no-brainer to place a massive stake on him.

New Delhi Tigers vs North Delhi Strikers Best Bowlers

Prince Yadav to be New Delhi Tigers’ best bowler (Parimatch)

Prince Yadav has been erratic at times this season. However, he has shown signs of promise in his previous three outings with six wickets to his name. This uptick in form has certainly given the Tigers something to cheer about, and his extra pace certainly makes him an enticing pick to place a decent stake on.

Kuldip Yadav to be North Delhi Strikers’ best bowler (Parimatch)

Kuldip Yadav has been the highest wicket-taker for North Delhi Strikers this season with nine scalps from five games. He has been a touch expensive this season, but his wicket-taking ability is what makes the idea of placing a bet on him a smart choice.