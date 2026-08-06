Leicestershire vs Warwickshire England Domestic One-Day Cup Match Prediction LEI 54 % Chance of Winning WAR 46 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.73 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR The upcoming match in Group A of the One-Day Cup has kept the fans excited, as it will be Leicestershire going against Warwickshire. This match will be played on 7 August at 6:30 PM IST at Grace Road. Leicestershire is heading to this game after winning its previous match against Somerset by 184 runs. On the other hand, Warwickshire is heading to this game after winning its previous match against Gloucestershire by 6 wickets. Which one of these two teams will be able to get a hat-trick of wins?

Who will win? Leicestershire Warwickshire Vote 0 votes

Facts: Warwickshire has won three out of its last five head-to-head matches against Gloucestershire, and lost the other two.

Hamza Shaikh, from Leicestershire, has scored 312 runs in 6 innings at an average of 78.

Jake Lintott, from Warwickshire, has taken 10 wickets in 4 innings at an average of 25.20.

Leicestershire vs Warwickshire Chances of Winning

Leicestershire will enter the next game against Warwickshire with a higher chance of winning. The team takes the home-ground advantage, which could help them to come out victorious. They have players such as Hamza Shaikh, who has scored 312 runs in 6 innings at an average of 78, and Alex Green, who has taken 12 wickets in 5 innings at an average of 20.08. On the other hand, Warwickshire will also be keen to continue its winning streak. For this, the team will be relying on its record against Leicestershire, which could help them to turn the tables. They have players such as Rob Yates, who has scored 215 runs in 5 innings at an average of 43, and Jake Lintott, who holds 10 wickets in 4 innings at an average of 25.20.

Leicestershire Chances of Winning: 54%

Warwickshire Chances of Winning: 46%

Leicestershire vs Warwickshire Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

Leicestershire has positioned itself as the most dominant team in the One-Day Cup. The team holds four wins and two losses in the six games it has played, as it now aims to strengthen its spot at the top. In the next game against Warwickshire, the team takes the home-ground advantage, which could help them to come out victorious. They have batsmen such as Ruan de Swardt, who has scored 190 runs in 4 innings at an average of 47.50, and Rishi Patel, who has scored 273 runs in 6 innings at an average of 45.50. Ian Holland has been able to take 8 wickets in 5 innings at an average of 27.75.

On the other hand, Warwickshire has finally started to do well in this campaign. The team started its campaign with three consecutive losses but has now secured back to back wins, which has helped them to gain momentum. But in the upcoming match against Leicestershire, things will be quite challenging for them. Their record over them has been strong, which might help Warwickshire to steal the win. They have batsmen such as Vaansh Jani, who has scored 155 runs in 5 innings at an average of 51.66, and George Garton, who has scored 146 runs in 5 innings at an average of 36.50. Oliver Hannon-Delby has been able to take 8 wickets in 5 innings at an average of 36.75.

Best Bookmakers for Sports Betting in India

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

Leicestershire vs Warwickshire Match Toss Prediction

The match between Leicestershire and Warwickshire will be played at Grace Road, which gives the home-ground advantage to Leicestershire. This venue has hosted a total of 22 ODIs, out of which 11 have been won by the team batting first, and the remaining 11 games have been won by the team bowling first. The first innings average score at this venue stands at 227, but it falls to 164 in the second innings. Therefore, the team which wins the toss in the next game is likely to bat first.

Weather Report

The match between Leicestershire and Warwickshire could be affected due to the weather conditions, as there is a 10% chance of rain.

Partly Sunny 55% Humidity 9° - 22° C Temperature 10 kmph Wind Speed

Partly Sunny 55% Humidity 9° - 22° C Temperature 10 kmph Wind Speed

Leicestershire and Warwickshire Player List

Team Form

Leicestershire Team Form

Leicestershire has now been on a winning streak in this format of the game. The team holds three wins and just two losses in its last five games, as it now aims to continue its winning momentum. They have players such as Ruan de Swardt, who holds 7 wickets in 4 innings at an average of 18.14, and Ben Cox, who has scored 189 runs in 5 innings at an average of 47.25.

Warwickshire Team Form

Warwickshire now finds itself on a winning streak in this format of the game. The team holds three consecutive losses followed by two consecutive wins, as it now aims to secure another victory. They have players such as Ethan Bamber, who holds 4 wickets in 5 innings at an average of 54.75, and Zen Malik, who has scored 145 runs in 4 innings at an average of 36.25.

Leicestershire vs Warwickshire List a Grace Road, null Leicestershire Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.73 Bet Now! Warwickshire Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.99 Bet Now!

Leicestershire vs Warwickshire Top Batters

Hamza Shaikh is the highest run-scorer for Leicestershire in this tournament. He has been able to score 312 runs for the team in 6 innings at an average of 78.

Rob Yates is the highest run-scorer for Warwickshire in this tournament. He has been able to score 215 runs in 5 innings at an average of 43.

Leicestershire vs Warwickshire Top Bowlers

Alex Green is the leading wicket-taker for Leicestershire this season. He has been able to take 12 wickets for the team in 5 innings at an average of 20.08.

Jake Lintott is the leading wicket-taker for Warwickshire in this tournament. He has managed to take 10 wickets for the team in 4 innings at an average of 25.20.