Sri Lanka vs India The first Test Match Prediction
SRI
42%
Chance of Winning
IND
58%
Parimatch
Test
Galle International Stadium
Who will win?
Facts:
- India has won three out of its last five head-to-head matches against Sri Lanka, while the Lankans have won none.
- Dinesh Chandimal, from Sri Lanka, has scored 874 runs in his last 10 games at an average of 48.56.
- Mohammed Siraj, from India, has taken 40 wickets in his last 10 games at an economy of 3.68.
Sri Lanka vs India Chances of Winning
India will enter the first Test against Sri Lanka with a higher chance of winning. The team has been strong against Sri Lanka in recent games, which could help them to come out victorious. They have players such as Shubman Gill, who has scored 2969 runs in 74 innings at an average of 44.31, and Mohammed Siraj, who holds 140 wickets in 86 innings at an average of 29.74. On the other hand, Sri Lanka will also be keen to secure a win in the next game. The team takes the home-ground advantage, which could help them to turn the tables against India. They have players such as Dinesh Chandimal, who has scored 6530 runs in 165 innings at an average of 43.53, and Prabath Jayasuriya, who holds 125 wickets in 43 innings at an average of 32.03.
- Sri Lanka Chances of Winning: 42%
- India Chances of Winning: 58%
Sri Lanka vs India Prediction & Betting Tips 2026
Sri Lanka have not been able to do much well in the World Test Championship lately. The team stands at 6th spot in the WTC standings with a win and a loss in four games it has played, as they now aim to make a mark with the India series. Taking the home-ground advantage might help Sri Lanka to turn the tables against India to some extent. They have batsmen such as Kamindu Mendis, who has scored 1453 runs in 28 innings at an average of 58.12, and Niroshan Dickwella, who has scored 2757 runs in 96 innings at an average of 30.97. Asitha Fernando has been able to take 87 wickets in 44 innings at an average of 27.51.
On the other hand, India will enter this series being the favourites to win. Holding the fifth spot in the WTC standings with four wins and four losses in nine games, India now aims to make it back to the top three. And as they resume their WTC journey with the series against Sri Lanka, it seems to be an opportunity to gain ranks. The team stands undefeated against Sri Lanka, which could help them to come out victorious. They have batsmen such as KL Rahul, who has scored 4153 runs in 119 innings at an average of 36.42, and Yashasvi Jaiswal, who has scored 2535 runs in 54 innings at an average of 48.75. Ravindra Jadeja will be a key bowler, as he holds 348 wickets in 167 innings at an average of 25.11.
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Sri Lanka vs India Match Toss Prediction
The first Test match between Sri Lanka and India will be played at Galle International Stadium, which gives the home-ground advantage to Sri Lanka. This venue has hosted a total of 49 Tests, out of which 26 have been won by the team batting first, and 16 have been won by the team bowling first. The first innings average score at this venue stands at 375, but it falls to 312 in the second innings. This further falls down to 239 in the third innings to 154 in the fourth innings. Therefore, the team which wins the toss in the next game is likely to bat first.
Weather Report
The match between Sri Lanka and India could be affected due to the weather conditions, as there is more than 20% chance of rain on all match days.
Sri Lanka and India Player List
Playing
|First Team
|Second Team
Chandimal Dinesh
wicket keeper
Brar Gurnoor
bowler
de Silva Dhananjaya
all rounder
Gill Shubman
batsman
Dickwella Niroshan
wicket keeper
Jadeja Ravindra
all rounder
Dinusha Sonal
all rounder
Jain Saransh
bowler
Fernando Asitha
bowler
Jaiswal Yashasvi
batsman
Fernando Vishwa
bowler
Jurel Dhruv
wicket keeper
Jayasuriya Prabath
bowler
Khan Sarfaraz
batsman
Kumara Lahiru
bowler
Krishna Prasidh
bowler
Madushanka Dilshan
bowler
Nabi Aquib
bowler
Madushka Nishan
wicket keeper
Padikkal Devdutt
batsman
Mendis Kamindu
all rounder
Pant Rishabh
wicket keeper
Mendis Ramesh
all rounder
Rahul KL
batsman
Nuwantha Keshara
bowler
Siraj Mohammed
bowler
Rathnayake Milan
bowler
Suthar Manav
bowler
Yadav Kuldeep Singh
bowler
Udara Lahiru
wicket keeper
Team Form
Sri Lanka Team Form
Sri Lanka has not been able to do well in the longest format of the game lately. The team holds just one win and two losses in its last five games, as it now aims to regain its winning momentum. They have players such as Dhananjaya de Silva, who has scored 4320 runs in 119 innings at an average of 39.27, and Lahiru Kumara, who holds 104 wickets in 58 innings at an average of 36.08.
India Team Form
India has managed to regain its winning momentum in the longest format. The team is now having three wins and two losses in its last five games, as it now aims to continue its winning momentum. They have players such as Rishabh Pant, who has scored 3557 runs in 87 innings at an average of 43.37, and Kuldeep Yadav, who holds 79 wickets in 34 innings at an average of 22.35.
Sri Lanka vs India
Test
Galle International Stadium, null
Sri Lanka
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India
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Sri Lanka vs India Top Batters
Dinesh Chandimal will be a key batsman for Sri Lanka in the first Test. He has been able to score 874 runs for the team in his last 10 games at an average of 48.56.
Shubman Gill will be a key batsman for India in the upcoming Test match. He has been able to score 1076 runs for the team in his last 9 games at an average of 82.77.
Sri Lanka vs India Top Bowlers
Prabath Jayasuriya will be a key bowler for Sri Lanka in the upcoming match. He has been able to take 46 wickets in his last 9 games at an economy of 3.17.
Mohammed Siraj will be a key bowler for India in the upcoming Test match. He has managed to take 40 wickets for the team in his last 10 games at an economy of 3.68.
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