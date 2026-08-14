Sri Lanka vs India The first Test Match Prediction SRI 42 % Chance of Winning IND 58 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.27 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR The India tour of Sri Lanka is officially set to commence, as both teams remain eager to continue their WTC journey well. The first Test of this series is all set to take place from 15 August at 10:00 AM IST at Galle International Stadium. India is heading to this series after winning their previous one off Test match against Afghanistan. On the other hand, Sri Lanka is heading to this series after losing its previous series against West Indies by 1-0.

Who will win? Sri Lanka India Vote 0 votes

Facts: India has won three out of its last five head-to-head matches against Sri Lanka, while the Lankans have won none.

Dinesh Chandimal, from Sri Lanka, has scored 874 runs in his last 10 games at an average of 48.56.

Mohammed Siraj, from India, has taken 40 wickets in his last 10 games at an economy of 3.68.

Sri Lanka vs India Chances of Winning

India will enter the first Test against Sri Lanka with a higher chance of winning. The team has been strong against Sri Lanka in recent games, which could help them to come out victorious. They have players such as Shubman Gill, who has scored 2969 runs in 74 innings at an average of 44.31, and Mohammed Siraj, who holds 140 wickets in 86 innings at an average of 29.74. On the other hand, Sri Lanka will also be keen to secure a win in the next game. The team takes the home-ground advantage, which could help them to turn the tables against India. They have players such as Dinesh Chandimal, who has scored 6530 runs in 165 innings at an average of 43.53, and Prabath Jayasuriya, who holds 125 wickets in 43 innings at an average of 32.03.

Sri Lanka Chances of Winning: 42%

India Chances of Winning: 58%

Sri Lanka vs India Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

Sri Lanka have not been able to do much well in the World Test Championship lately. The team stands at 6th spot in the WTC standings with a win and a loss in four games it has played, as they now aim to make a mark with the India series. Taking the home-ground advantage might help Sri Lanka to turn the tables against India to some extent. They have batsmen such as Kamindu Mendis, who has scored 1453 runs in 28 innings at an average of 58.12, and Niroshan Dickwella, who has scored 2757 runs in 96 innings at an average of 30.97. Asitha Fernando has been able to take 87 wickets in 44 innings at an average of 27.51.

On the other hand, India will enter this series being the favourites to win. Holding the fifth spot in the WTC standings with four wins and four losses in nine games, India now aims to make it back to the top three. And as they resume their WTC journey with the series against Sri Lanka, it seems to be an opportunity to gain ranks. The team stands undefeated against Sri Lanka, which could help them to come out victorious. They have batsmen such as KL Rahul, who has scored 4153 runs in 119 innings at an average of 36.42, and Yashasvi Jaiswal, who has scored 2535 runs in 54 innings at an average of 48.75. Ravindra Jadeja will be a key bowler, as he holds 348 wickets in 167 innings at an average of 25.11.

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Sri Lanka vs India Match Toss Prediction

The first Test match between Sri Lanka and India will be played at Galle International Stadium, which gives the home-ground advantage to Sri Lanka. This venue has hosted a total of 49 Tests, out of which 26 have been won by the team batting first, and 16 have been won by the team bowling first. The first innings average score at this venue stands at 375, but it falls to 312 in the second innings. This further falls down to 239 in the third innings to 154 in the fourth innings. Therefore, the team which wins the toss in the next game is likely to bat first.

Weather Report

The match between Sri Lanka and India could be affected due to the weather conditions, as there is more than 20% chance of rain on all match days.

Thundershower 74 - 77% Humidity 27° - 30° C Temperature 21 - 23 kmph Wind Speed

Thundershower 74 - 77% Humidity 27° - 30° C Temperature 21 - 23 kmph Wind Speed

Sri Lanka and India Player List

Team Form

Sri Lanka Team Form

Sri Lanka has not been able to do well in the longest format of the game lately. The team holds just one win and two losses in its last five games, as it now aims to regain its winning momentum. They have players such as Dhananjaya de Silva, who has scored 4320 runs in 119 innings at an average of 39.27, and Lahiru Kumara, who holds 104 wickets in 58 innings at an average of 36.08.

India Team Form

India has managed to regain its winning momentum in the longest format. The team is now having three wins and two losses in its last five games, as it now aims to continue its winning momentum. They have players such as Rishabh Pant, who has scored 3557 runs in 87 innings at an average of 43.37, and Kuldeep Yadav, who holds 79 wickets in 34 innings at an average of 22.35.

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Sri Lanka vs India Top Batters

Dinesh Chandimal will be a key batsman for Sri Lanka in the first Test. He has been able to score 874 runs for the team in his last 10 games at an average of 48.56.

Shubman Gill will be a key batsman for India in the upcoming Test match. He has been able to score 1076 runs for the team in his last 9 games at an average of 82.77.

Sri Lanka vs India Top Bowlers

Prabath Jayasuriya will be a key bowler for Sri Lanka in the upcoming match. He has been able to take 46 wickets in his last 9 games at an economy of 3.17.

Mohammed Siraj will be a key bowler for India in the upcoming Test match. He has managed to take 40 wickets for the team in his last 10 games at an economy of 3.68.