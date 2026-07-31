West Delhi Lions vs New Delhi Tigers Delhi Premier League Match Prediction WDL 53 % Chance of Winning NDT 47 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.81 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR The third match in the Delhi Premier League is set to be intense as it will be West Delhi Lions going against New Delhi Tigers. This match will be played on 1 August at 7:00 PM IST at Arun Jaitley Stadium. West Delhi Lions will enter this tournament being the defending champions, as they aim to get a winning start. On the other hand, New Delhi Tigers finished in the league stages last season, as the team aims to get a strong start this time.

Who will win? West Delhi Lions New Delhi Tigers Vote 0 votes

Facts: West Delhi Lions won their previous match against New Delhi Tigers by 15 runs.

Nitish Rana, from West Delhi Lions, has scored 393 runs in 11 innings at an average of 65.50.

Pankaj Jaiswal, from New Delhi Tigers, has taken 12 wickets in 10 innings at an average of 26.50.

West Delhi Lions vs New Delhi Tigers Chances of Winning

West Delhi Lions will enter the next game against New Delhi Tigers with a higher chance of winning. The team has been strong against them which could help them to start the new season with a win. They have players such as Nitish Rana, who has scored 393 runs in 11 innings at an average of 65.50, and Manan Bhardwaj, who holds 14 wickets in 10 innings at an average of 13.92. On the other hand, New Delhi Tigers will be keen to start the season with a win. For this, the team will have to rely on its winning momentum, which could help them to turn the tables. They have players such as Himmat Singh, who has scored 365 runs in 10 innings at an average of 40.56, and Pankaj Jaiswal, who holds 12 wickets in 10 innings at an average of 26.50.

West Delhi Lions Chances of Winning: 53%

New Delhi Tigers Chances of Winning: 47%

West Delhi Lions vs New Delhi Tigers Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

West Delhi Lions will enter this campaign eager to defend their title successfully. The team made it to the finals last season from the Eliminator stage, and even went on to win the same, winning all their knockout games. With their next game being against New Delhi Tigers, they will be taking it as a chance to start the campaign with a win. They have batsmen such as Krish Yadav, who has scored 390 runs in 11 innings at an average of 35.45, and Ayush Doseja, who has scored 300 runs in 11 innings at an average of 42.86. Shubham Dubey has managed to take 12 wickets in 10 innings at an average of 25.

On the other hand, New Delhi Tigers will be having high hopes in this season. Last season, they finished at the fifth spot in the league stages with 5 wins and 5 losses in 10 games. But they were able to end their campaign with consecutive wins, as they now aim to start the new season with a win over the defending champions. They have batsmen such as Shivam Gupta, who has scored 277 runs in 10 innings at an average of 27.70, and Vaibhav Rawal, who has scored 199 runs in 8 innings at an average of 33.17. Prince Yadav holds 10 wickets in 10 innings at an average of 33.90.

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West Delhi Lions vs New Delhi Tigers Match Toss Prediction

The match between West Delhi Lions and New Delhi Tigers will be played at Arun Jaitley Stadium. This venue has already hosted a total of 20 T20Is, out of which 6 have been won by the team batting first, and the remaining 14 games have been won by the team bowling first. The first innings average score at this venue stands at 149, but it falls to just 136 in the second innings. Therefore, the team that wins the toss in the next game is likely to bowl first.

Weather Report

The match between West Delhi Lions and New Delhi Tigers could be affected due to the weather conditions, as there is a 15% chance of rain.

Cloudy 73% Humidity 28 - 33 C Temperature 16 kmph Wind Speed

Cloudy 73% Humidity 28 - 33 C Temperature 16 kmph Wind Speed

West Delhi Lions and New Delhi Tigers Player List

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Team Form

West Delhi Lions Team Form

West Delhi Lions have been on a winning streak in this tournament. The team holds three consecutive wins and no losses in its last five games, as they aim to start the new season with a win. They have players such as Ankit Rajesh Kumar, who has scored 223 runs in 11 innings at an average of 20.27, and Anirudh Chowdhury, who holds 12 wickets in 10 innings at an average of 27.08.

New Delhi Tigers Team Form

New Delhi Tigers have also been on a strong run in this tournament. The team holds four consecutive wins and just one loss in its last five games, as it now aims to continue the same form in the new season. They have players such as Dhruv Kaushik, who has scored 153 runs in 8 innings at an average of 21.86, and Himmat Singh, who holds 7 wickets in 6 innings at an average of 20.42.

West Delhi Lions vs New Delhi Tigers T20 Arun Jaitley Stadium, null West Delhi Lions Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.81 Bet Now! New Delhi Tigers Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.99 Bet Now!

West Delhi Lions vs New Delhi Tigers Top Batters

Nitish Rana was the highest run-scorer for West Delhi Lions last season. He went on to score 393 runs for the team in 11 innings at an average of 65.50.

Himmat Singh finished as the highest run-scorer for New Delhi Tigers last season. He was able to score a total of 365 runs in 10 innings at an average of 40.56.

West Delhi Lions vs New Delhi Tigers Top Bowlers

Manan Bhardwaj finished as the leading wicket-taker for West Delhi Lions last season. He took 14 wickets in 10 innings for the team at an average of 13.92.

Pankaj Jaiswal finished as the leading wicket-taker for New Delhi Tigers last season. He was able to take 12 wickets for the team in 10 innings at an average of 26.50.