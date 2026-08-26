Purani Dilli 6 vs Outer Delhi Warriors Delhi Premier League Match Prediction PUR 48 % Chance of Winning OUT 52 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.99 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR The Eliminator stage of the Delhi Premier League has arrived as it will be Purani Dilli 6 going against Outer Delhi Warriors in the next match. This match will be played on 26 August at 7:00 PM IST at Arun Jaitley Stadium. Purani Dilli 6 are heading to this game after losing their previous match against East Delhi Riders by 10 runs. On the other hand, Outer Delhi Warriors are also heading to this game after losing their previous match against North Delhi Strikers by 39 runs.

Who will win? Purani Dilli 6 Outer Delhi Warriors Vote 0 votes

Facts: Outer Delhi Warriors won their previous match against Purani Dilli 6 by 21 runs.

Aryan Gaur, from Purani Dilli 6, has scored 344 runs in 8 innings at an average of 49.14.

Harsh Tyagi, from Outer Delhi Warriors, has taken 15 wickets in 9 innings at an average of 14.13.

Purani Dilli 6 vs Outer Delhi Warriors Chances of Winning

Outer Delhi Warriors will enter the upcoming match against Purani Dilli 6 with a higher chance of winning. The team has been strong against Purani Dilli 6 in the previous game, which could help them to come out victorious. They have players such as Yajas Sharma, who has scored 353 runs in 9 innings at an average of 44.13, and Harsh Tyagi, who holds 15 wickets in 9 innings at an average of 14.13. On the other hand, Purani Dilli 6 will also be keen to secure a win. For this, the team will be relying on its winning momentum to come out victorious and advance to the next stage. They have players such as Aryan Gaur, who has scored 344 runs in 8 innings at an average of 49.14, and Rajneesh Dadar, who has taken 11 wickets in 9 innings at an average of 29.45.

Purani Dilli 6 Chances of Winning: 48%

Outer Delhi Warriors Chances of Winning: 52%

Purani Dilli 6 vs Outer Delhi Warriors Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

Purani Dilli 6 were not able to end the league stages on a strong note. Still, they managed to finish at the third spot with five wins and four losses in the ten games they have played. As the team now prepares for the Eliminator game against Outer Delhi Warriors, they will aim to take revenge for the previous loss and advance to the next stage. They have batsmen such as Anuj Rawat, who has scored 297 runs in 9 innings at an average of 42.43, and Dev Lakra, who has scored 241 runs in 9 innings at an average of 26.78. Pankaj Jaswal has been able to take 10 wickets in 9 innings at an average of 29.20.

On the other hand, Outer Delhi Warriors have also shown mixed performances in this tournament. Out of the ten games it has played, the team secured four losses and five wins, which helped them to make it to the fourth spot in the standings. However, their record against Purani Dilli 6 has been strong, which could help them to come out victorious. They have batsmen such as Akshay Saini, who has scored 231 runs in 9 innings at an average of 28.88, and Harsh Tyagi, who has scored 163 runs in 7 innings at an average of 32.60. Navdeep Saini has been able to take 11 wickets in 9 innings at an average of 25.90.

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Purani Dilli 6 vs Outer Delhi Warriors Match Toss Prediction

The Eliminator between Purani Dilli 6 and Outer Delhi Warriors will be played at Arun Jaitley Stadium. This venue has already hosted a total of 20 T20Is, out of which 6 have been won by the team batting first, and the remaining 14 games have been won by the team bowling first. The first innings average score at this venue stands at 149, but it falls to just 136 in the second innings. Therefore, the team which wins the toss in the next game is likely to bowl first.

Weather Report

The match between Purani Dilli 6 and Outer Delhi Warriors could be affected due to the weather conditions, as there is a 10% chance of rain.

Cloudy 88% Humidity 28 - 34 C Temperature 5 kmph Wind Speed

Cloudy 88% Humidity 28 - 34 C Temperature 5 kmph Wind Speed

Purani Dilli 6 and Outer Delhi Warriors Player List

Playing PUR OUT First Team Second Team no information yet

Team Form

Purani Dilli 6 Team Form

Purani Dilli 6 just got its winning momentum affected in its recent games. The team holds three wins and two losses in its last five games, as they now aim to regain their form and advance closer to the finals. They have players such as Lalit Yadav, who has scored 156 runs in 9 innings at an average of 39, and Digvesh Rathi, who has taken 8 wickets in 9 innings at an average of 30.87.

Outer Delhi Warriors Team Form

Outer Delhi Warriors have not been able to do well in this tournament lately. The team holds two wins and three losses in its last five games, as it now aims to regain its winning momentum and advance to Qualifier 2. They have players such as Priyansh Arya, who has scored 157 runs in 9 innings at an average of 17.44, and Shivam Sharma, who has taken 9 wickets in 9 innings at an average of 23.77.

Purani Dilli 6 vs Outer Delhi Warriors T20 Arun Jaitley Stadium, null Purani Delhi 6 Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.99 Bet Now! Outer Delhi Warriors Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.81 Bet Now!

Purani Dilli 6 vs Outer Delhi Warriors Top Batters

Aryan Gaur is the highest run-scorer for Purani Dilli 6 in this tournament. He has been able to score 344 runs for the team in 8 innings at an average of 49.14.

Yajas Sharma is the highest run-scorer for Outer Delhi Warriors in this tournament. He has managed to score 353 runs for the team in 9 innings at an average of 44.13.

Purani Dilli 6 vs Outer Delhi Warriors Top Bowlers

Rajneesh Dadar is the leading wicket-taker for Purani Dilli 6 in this season. He has managed to take 11 wickets for the team in 9 innings at an average of 29.45.

Harsh Tyagi is the leading wicket-taker for Outer Delhi Warriors in this tournament. He has managed to take 15 wickets for the team in 9 innings at an average of 14.13.