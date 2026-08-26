Central Delhi Kings vs South Delhi Superstarz Delhi Premier League Match Prediction CEN 54 % Chance of Winning SOU 46 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.81 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR The league stages of the Delhi Premier League have ended, and the knockout stages are all set to commence. The first Qualifier between Central Delhi Kings and South Delhi Superstarz will take place on 26 August at 1:30 PM IST at Arun Jaitley Stadium. Central Delhi Kings are heading to this game after winning their previous match against West Delhi Lions by 21 runs. On the other hand, South Delhi Superstarz are heading to this game after winning their previous match against New Delhi Tigers by 5 wickets.

Who will win? Central Delhi Kings South Delhi Superstarz Vote 0 votes

Facts: Central Delhi Kings won their previous match against South Delhi Superstarz by 4 wickets.

Siddharth Joon, from Central Delhi Kings, has scored 300 runs in 10 innings at an average of 33.33.

Anshuman Hooda, from South Delhi Superstarz, has taken 20 wickets in 8 innings at an average of 13.80.

Central Delhi Kings vs South Delhi Superstarz Chances of Winning

Central Delhi Kings will enter Qualifier 1 with a higher chance of winning. The team has been strong against South Delhi Superstarz, which could help them to come out victorious. They have players such as Siddharth Joon, who has scored 300 runs in 10 innings at an average of 33.33, and Gavnish Khurana, who holds 15 wickets in 9 innings at an average of 20.13. On the other hand, South Delhi Superstarz will be keen to turn the tables in the upcoming match. For this, they will have to rely on their winning momentum to make it to the finals. They have players such as Anmol Sharma, who has scored 285 runs in 9 innings at an average of 40.71, and Anshuman Hooda, who holds 20 wickets in 8 innings at an average of 13.80.

Central Delhi Kings Chances of Winning: 54%

South Delhi Superstarz Chances of Winning: 46%

Central Delhi Kings vs South Delhi Superstarz Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

Central Delhi Kings have been the most dominant team in this tournament. In the league stages, the team finished at the top spot with a massive total of nine wins and just one loss in ten games. As their record against South Delhi Superstarz has been strong, it could also help them to reach the finals. They have batsmen such as Yugal Saini, who has scored 220 runs in 10 innings at an average of 31.43, and Jonty Sidhu, who has scored 197 runs in 7 innings at an average of 28.14. Money Grewal has been able to take 15 wickets in 10 innings for the team at an average of 24.20.

On the other hand, South Delhi Superstarz scripted one of the best comebacks this season. Even after a shaky start, they finished at the 2nd spot in the league stages, with six wins and three losses in the ten games they have played. In the Qualifier 1 clash against Central Delhi Kings, they will aim to take revenge for the loss in the league stages and reach the finals. They have batsmen such as Sanat Sangwan, who has scored 281 runs in 7 innings at an average of 46.83, and Tejasvi Singh, who has scored 201 runs in 7 innings at an average of 33.50. Divansh Rawat has managed to take 11 wickets in 8 innings at an average of 22.72.

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Central Delhi Kings vs South Delhi Superstarz Match Toss Prediction

The first Qualifier between Central Delhi Kings and South Delhi Superstarz will be played at Arun Jaitley Stadium. This venue has already hosted a total of 20 T20Is, out of which 6 have been won by the team batting first, and the remaining 14 games have been won by the team bowling first. The first innings average score at this venue stands at 149, but it falls to just 136 in the second innings. Therefore, the team which wins the toss in the next game is likely to bowl first.

Weather Report

The match between Central Delhi Kings and South Delhi Superstarz could be affected due to the weather conditions, as there is a 10% chance of rain.

Cloudy 88% Humidity 28 - 34 C Temperature 5 kmph Wind Speed

Cloudy 88% Humidity 28 - 34 C Temperature 5 kmph Wind Speed

Central Delhi Kings and South Delhi Superstarz Player List

Playing CEN SOU First Team Second Team no information yet

Team Form

Central Delhi Kings Team Form

Central Delhi Kings have shown impressive form in the tournament lately. The team has won all of its last five games this season, as they now aim to make it to the finals once again. They have players such as Aditya Bhandari, who has scored 147 runs in 6 innings at an average of 24.50, and Keshav Dabas, who holds 8 wickets in 8 innings at an average of 25.87.

South Delhi Superstarz Team Form

South Delhi Superstarz have also shown strong performances in the tournament lately. The team also holds five wins in its last five games, as they now aim to continue their form in the knockouts. They have players such as Pranshu Vijayran, who has scored 91 runs in 6 innings at an average of 22.75, and Ankit Dabas, who holds 10 wickets in 8 innings at an average of 20.60.

Central Delhi Kings vs South Delhi Superstarz T20 Arun Jaitley Stadium, null Central Delhi Kings Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.81 Bet Now! South Delhi Superstarz Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.99 Bet Now!

Central Delhi Kings vs South Delhi Superstarz Top Batters

Siddharth Joon will be a key batsman for Central Delhi Kings in the upcoming match. He has been able to score 300 runs for the team in 10 innings at an average of 33.33.

Anmol Sharma is the highest run-scorer for South Delhi Superstarz in this tournament. He has been able to score 285 runs for the team in 9 innings at an average of 40.71.

Central Delhi Kings vs South Delhi Superstarz Top Bowlers

Gavnish Khurana is the leading wicket-taker for Central Delhi Kings this season. He has managed to take 15 wickets for the team in 9 innings at an average of 20.13.

Anshuman Hooda is the leading wicket-taker for South Delhi Superstarz in this tournament. He has been able to take 20 wickets in 8 innings at an average of 13.80.