Edinburgh Castle Rockers vs Dublin Guardians European T20 Premier League Match Prediction EDI 54 % Chance of Winning DUB 46 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.81 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR The European T20 Premier League is about to get even more exciting for the fans, as it will be Edinburgh Castle Rockers going against Dublin Guardians. This match will be played on 30 August at 6:45 PM IST at Sportpark Duivesteijn in Voorburg. Edinburgh Castle Rockers will be looking at this game as an opportunity to come out victorious and rank up in the standings. On the other hand, Dublin Guardians will be keen to regain its winning momentum in this game.

Who will win? Edinburgh Castle Rockers Dublin Guardians Vote 0 votes

Facts: Edinburgh Castle Rockers and Dublin Guardians will be facing each other for the first time in this tournament.

Andries Gous has scored 6 runs off 3 balls against Josh Little, while Little is yet to take his wicket.

Ravichandran Ashwin has scored 6 runs off 8 balls against Trent Boult, while Boult has dismissed him twice.

Edinburgh Castle Rockers vs Dublin Guardians Chances of Winning

Edinburgh Castle Rockers will enter the next game against Dublin Guardians with a higher chance of winning. The team has shown strong performances, which could help them to come out victorious. They have players such as Andries Gous, who has scored 3775 runs in 136 innings at an average of 32.54, and Trent Boult, who holds 361 wickets in 314 innings at an average of 26.07. On the other hand, Dublin Guardians will also be keen to secure a win. For this, they will have to rely on their player performances, which could help them to turn the tables. They have players such as George Dockrell, who has scored 2275 runs in 158 innings at an average of 22.08, and Chris Wood, who has taken 268 wickets in 245 innings at an average of 25.72.

Edinburgh Castle Rockers Chances of Winning: 54%

Dublin Guardians Chances of Winning: 46%

Edinburgh Castle Rockers vs Dublin Guardians Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

Edinburgh Castle Rockers have received a strong start in this tournament. And now, the team is looking for ways through which they will be able to continue their winning momentum. With the upcoming match against Dublin Guardians, they will be eager to secure a win and maintain their position among the top teams. They have batsmen such as Ross Adair, who has scored 1440 runs in 68 innings at an average of 22.85, and Brandon McMullen, who has scored 1033 runs in 41 innings at an average of 29.51. JJ Smuts has been able to take 138 wickets in 194 innings at an average of 28.28.

On the other hand, Dublin Guardians have not been able to get the best out of their team in this tournament. Having some losses in the initial games, they are now looking for ways to find their rhythm back and rank up in the standings. But it will be somewhat challenging, noting their upcoming match takes place against Edinburgh Castle Rockers. They have batsmen such as Daryl Mitchell, who has scored 5927 runs in 248 innings at an average of 30.70, and Muhammad Waseem, who has scored 4687 runs in 151 innings at an average of 33.47. Josh Little has been able to take 172 wickets in 151 innings at an average of 24.49.

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Edinburgh Castle Rockers vs Dublin Guardians Match Toss Prediction

The match between Edinburgh Castle Rockers and Dublin Guardians will be played at Sportpark Duivesteijn. This venue has hosted a total of 2 T20Is, and both of them have been won by the team batting first. The first innings average score at this venue stands at 150, but it falls to 138 in the second innings. Therefore, the team which wins the toss in the upcoming match is likely to bat first.

Weather Report

The match between Edinburgh Castle Rockers and Dublin Guardians could be affected due to the weather conditions, as there is a 30% chance of rain.

Light Rain 78% Humidity 16° - 21° C Temperature 24 kmph Wind Speed

Light Rain 78% Humidity 16° - 21° C Temperature 24 kmph Wind Speed

Edinburgh Castle Rockers and Dublin Guardians Player List

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Team Form

Edinburgh Castle Rockers Team Form

Edinburgh Castle Rockers have shown strong performances in this tournament. The team has secured more wins than losses in its recent games, as they now aim to continue the same form and rank up in the standings. They have players such as Mitchell Santner, who holds 278 wickets in 273 innings at an average of 24.73, and Laurie Evans, who has scored 7656 runs in 336 innings at an average of 28.56.

Dublin Guardians Team Form

Dublin Guardians will be keen to regain their winning momentum. The team has secured more losses than wins in its recent games, as they now aim to regain their momentum and rank up in the standings. They have players such as Sanjay Krishnamurthi, who has scored 1056 runs in 54 innings at an average of 23.46, and Ravichandran Ashwin, who holds 318 wickets in 331 innings at an average of 27.01.

Edinburgh Castle Rockers vs Dublin Guardians T20i Sportpark Duivesteijn, null Edinburgh Castle Rockers Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.81 Bet Now! Dublin Guardians Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.99 Bet Now!

Edinburgh Castle Rockers vs Dublin Guardians Top Batters

Andries Gous will be a key batsman for Edinburgh Castle Rockers in the next game. He has been able to score 3775 runs in 136 innings at an average of 32.54.

George Dockrell will be a key batsman for Dublin Guardians in the next game. He has managed to score 2275 runs in 158 innings at an average of 22.08.

Edinburgh Castle Rockers vs Dublin Guardians Top Bowlers

Trent Boult will be a key bowler for Edinburgh Castle Rockers in the upcoming match. He has managed to take 361 wickets in 314 innings at an average of 26.07.

Chris Wood will be playing a vital role with the ball for Dublin Guardians in the next game. He has managed to take 268 wickets in 245 innings at an average of 25.72.