Amsterdam Flames vs Belfast Wolves European T20 Premier League Match Prediction AMS 46 % Chance of Winning BEL 54 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.81 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR The European T20 Premier League is set for some exciting games this weekend, as the next clash will take place between Amsterdam Flames and Belfast Wolves. This match will be played on 30 August at 3:00 PM IST at Sportpark Duivesteijn in Voorburg. Amsterdam Flames will be eager to secure a win in this game and rank up in the standings. On the other hand, Belfast Wolves will be looking at this game as an opportunity to continue its winning momentum and rank up in the standings.

Who will win? Amsterdam Flames Belfast Wolves Vote 0 votes

Facts: Amsterdam Flames and Belfast Wolves will be facing each other for the first time in this tournament.

Bas de Leede has scored 13 runs off 7 balls against Chris Jordan, while Jordan is yet to take his wicket.

Glenn Maxwell has scored 29 runs off 14 balls against Richard Gleeson, while Gleeson is yet to take his wicket.

Amsterdam Flames vs Belfast Wolves Chances of Winning

Belfast Wolves will enter the next game against Amsterdam Flames with a higher chance of winning. The team has shown better form, which could help them to come out victorious. They have players such as Glenn Maxwell, who has scored 11184 runs in 482 innings at an average of 27.21, and Matthew Humphreys, who holds 68 wickets in 54 innings at an average of 20.88. On the other hand, Amsterdam Flames will be keen to secure a win in this game. For this, they will have to rely on their player performances, which could help them to turn the tables. They have players such as Bas de Leede, who has scored 1359 runs in 64 innings at an average of 28.31, and Kyle Klein, who holds 34 wickets in 21 innings at an average of 16.94.

Amsterdam Flames Chances of Winning: 46%

Belfast Wolves Chances of Winning: 54%

Amsterdam Flames vs Belfast Wolves Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

Amsterdam Flames have not been able to grab the winning momentum in this tournament. Starting their campaign with a loss, the team has now been looking for ways which could help them to regain their winning momentum. Even though it has been challenging, they will be keen to secure a win in the next game against Belfast Wolves. They have batsmen such as Max O’Dowd, who has scored 2597 runs in 102 innings at an average of 27.62, and Curtis Campher, who has scored 1710 runs in 96 innings at an average of 21.37. Richard Gleeson has been able to take 196 wickets in 158 innings at an average of 22.65.

On the other hand, Belfast Wolves have received just the opposite start in this tournament. The team started its campaign with a win, as they are now looking for ways which could help them to get to the top of the table. And the upcoming match against Amsterdam Flames comes as a huge opportunity for the team, as they enter the game with high confidence levels. They have batsmen such as Mark Chapman, who has scored 4694 runs in 207 innings at an average of 26.67, and Paul Stirling, who has scored 9114 runs in 388 innings at an average of 24.69. Mark Adair has been able to take 208 wickets in 158 innings at an average of 20.62.

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Amsterdam Flames vs Belfast Wolves Match Toss Prediction

The match between Amsterdam Flames and Belfast Wolves will be played at Sportpark Duivesteijn. This venue has hosted a total of 2 T20Is, and both of them have been won by the team batting first. The first innings average score at this venue stands at 150, but it falls to 138 in the second innings. Therefore, the team which wins the toss in the upcoming match is likely to bat first.

Weather Report

The match between Amsterdam Flames and Belfast Wolves could be affected due to the weather conditions, as there is a 30% chance of rain.

Light Rain 78% Humidity 16° - 21° C Temperature 24 kmph Wind Speed

Light Rain 78% Humidity 16° - 21° C Temperature 24 kmph Wind Speed

Amsterdam Flames and Belfast Wolves Player List

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Team Form

Amsterdam Flames Team Form

Amsterdam Flames have not been able to showcase good performances this season. As of now, the team is eager to regain its winning momentum and rank up in the standings. They have players such as Michael Bracewell, who holds 106 wickets in 121 innings at an average of 25.96, and Scott Edwards, who has scored 1413 runs in 84 innings at an average of 22.79.

Belfast Wolves Team Form

Belfast Wolves have shown outstanding performances as the tournament started. The team holds more wins than losses in its recent games, as they aim for another win to seal the top spot. They have players such as Fred Klaassen, who holds 143 wickets in 132 innings at an average of 26.69, and Devon Conway, who has scored 7457 runs in 233 innings at an average of 39.24.

Amsterdam Flames vs Belfast Wolves T20i Sportpark Duivesteijn, null Amsterdam Flames Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.99 Bet Now! Belfast Wolves Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.81 Bet Now!

Amsterdam Flames vs Belfast Wolves Top Batters

Bas de Leede will be a key batsman for Amsterdam Flames in the next game. He has been able to score 1359 runs in 64 innings at an average of 28.31.

Glenn Maxwell will be a key batsman for Belfast Wolves in the next game. He has been able to score a massive total of 11184 runs in 482 innings at an average of 27.21.

Amsterdam Flames vs Belfast Wolves Top Bowlers

Kyle Klein will be a key bowler for Amsterdam Flames in the upcoming match. He has managed to take 34 wickets in 21 innings in his T20 career at an average of 16.94.

Matthew Humphreys will be a key bowler for Belfast Wolves in the next game. He has been able to take 68 wickets in his T20 career in 54 innings at an average of 20.88.