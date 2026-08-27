Central Delhi Kings vs Purani Dilli 6 Delhi Premier League Match Prediction CEN 54 % Chance of Winning PUR 46 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.81 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR The second Qualifier of the Delhi Premier League will be a thriller, as it will be between Central Delhi Kings and Purani Dilli 6. This match will be played on 28 August at 7:00 PM IST at Arun Jaitley Stadium. Central Delhi Kings are heading to this game after losing the first Qualifier against South Delhi Superstarz by 15 runs. On the other hand, Purani Dilli 6 are heading to this game after winning the Eliminator clash against Outer Delhi Warriors by 7 wickets.

Who will win? Central Delhi Kings Purani Dilli 6 Vote 0 votes

Facts: Central Delhi Kings have won their last two head-to-head clashes against Purani Dilli 6 this season.

Siddharth Joon, from Central Delhi Kings, has scored 302 runs in 11 innings at an average of 30.20.

Rajneesh Dadar, from Purani Dilli 6, has taken 14 wickets in 10 innings at an average of 26.50.

Central Delhi Kings vs Purani Dilli 6 Chances of Winning

Central Delhi Kings will enter Qualifier 2 with a higher chance of winning against Purani Dilli 6. Their record against Purani Dilli 6 has been strong, which could help them to come out victorious. They have players such as Siddharth Joon, who has scored 302 runs in 11 innings at an average of 30.20, and Gavnish Khurana, who holds 18 wickets in 10 innings at an average of 18.16. On the other hand, Purani Dilli 6 will be keen to turn the tables in this game. For this, they will have to rely on their winning momentum, which could help them to turn the tables. They have players such as Aryan Gaur, who has scored 380 runs in 9 innings at an average of 47.50, and Rajneesh Dadar, who has taken 14 wickets in 10 innings at an average of 26.50.

Central Delhi Kings Chances of Winning: 54%

Purani Dilli 6 Chances of Winning: 46%

Central Delhi Kings vs Purani Dilli 6 Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

Central Delhi Kings have fallen short of reaching the finals in their first attempt. Even after finishing at the top of the table, the team lost the Qualifier 1 clash, putting them in Qualifier 2. Against Purani Dilli 6, their record has been strong, which could help them to come out victorious and reach the finals. They have batsmen such as Yugal Saini, who has scored 234 runs in 11 innings at an average of 29.25, and Jonty Sidhu, who has scored 220 runs in 8 innings at an average of 27.50. Money Grewal has been able to take 16 wickets in 11 innings at an average of 25.25.

On the other hand, Purani Dilli 6 have reached one step closer to the finals. After winning the Eliminator game against Outer Delhi Warriors, they will now have to beat Central Delhi Kings to reach the finals. This game also comes as a bright opportunity for them to take revenge of the previous losses against them. They have players such as Anuj Rawat, who has scored 349 runs in 10 innings at an average of 49.86, and Dev Lakra, who has scored 323 runs in 10 innings at an average of 32.30. Pankaj Jaswal has been able to take 11 wickets in 10 innings at an average of 29.

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Central Delhi Kings vs Purani Dilli 6 Match Toss Prediction

The second Qualifier between Central Delhi Kings and Purani Dilli 6 will be played at Arun Jaitley Stadium. This venue has already hosted a total of 20 T20Is, out of which 6 have been won by the team batting first, and the remaining 14 games have been won by the team bowling first. The first innings average score at this venue stands at 149, but it falls to just 136 in the second innings. Therefore, the team which wins the toss in the next game is likely to bowl first.

Weather Report

The second Qualifier between Central Delhi Kings and Purani Dilli 6 could be affected due to the weather conditions, as there is a 20% chance of rain.

Mostly Cloudy 61% Humidity 29 - 36 C Temperature 13 kmph Wind Speed

Mostly Cloudy 61% Humidity 29 - 36 C Temperature 13 kmph Wind Speed

Central Delhi Kings and Purani Dilli 6 Player List

Playing CEN PUR First Team Second Team no information yet

Team Form

Central Delhi Kings Team Form

Central Delhi Kings just got their winning momentum affected in this tournament. The team holds four consecutive wins and just one loss in its last five games, as they aim to advance to the finals. They have players such as Vansh Bedi, who has scored 184 runs in 8 innings at an average of 30.67, and Keshav Dabas, who holds 10 wickets in 9 innings at an average of 24.30.

Purani Dilli 6 Team Form

Purani Dilli 6 has managed to regain its winning momentum in this tournament. The team is now having three wins and two losses in its last five games, as it aims to advance to the finals. They have players such as Lalit Yadav, who has scored 158 runs in 10 innings at an average of 39.50, and Digvesh Rathi, who has taken 10 wickets in 10 innings at an average of 28.30.

Central Delhi Kings vs Purani Dilli 6 T20 Arun Jaitley Stadium, null Central Delhi Kings Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.81 Bet Now! Purani Delhi 6 Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.99 Bet Now!

Central Delhi Kings vs Purani Dilli 6 Top Batters

Siddharth Joon is the highest run-scorer for Central Delhi Kings in this tournament. He has been able to score 302 runs for the team in 11 innings at an average of 30.20.

Aryan Gaur is the highest run-scorer for Purani Dilli 6 in this tournament. He has managed to score 380 runs for the team in just 9 innings at an average of 47.50.

Central Delhi Kings vs Purani Dilli 6 Top Bowlers

Gavnish Khurana is the leading wicket-taker for Central Delhi Kings this season. He has managed to take 18 wickets for the team in 10 innings at an average of 18.16.

Rajneesh Dadar is the leading wicket-taker for Purani Dilli 6 in this tournament. He has been able to take 14 wickets for the team in 10 innings at an average of 26.50.