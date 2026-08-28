Rotterdam Dockers vs Belfast Wolves European T20 Premier League Match Prediction ROT 48 % Chance of Winning BEL 52 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.92 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR The upcoming match in the European T20 Premier League is all set to take place between Rotterdam Dockers and Belfast Wolves. This match will be taking place on 29 August at 6:45 PM IST at Sportpark Duivesteijn. Rotterdam Dockers are heading to this game after winning their previous match against Amsterdam Flames by 5 wickets. On the other hand, Belfast Wolves are heading to this game after winning their previous match against Dublin Guardians by 52 runs. It will be intense to see which team stands out to take the top spot.

Who will win? Rotterdam Dockers Belfast Wolves Vote 0 votes

Facts: Rotterdam Dockers and Belfast Wolves will be facing each other for the first time in this tournament.

Faf du Plessis has scored 27 runs off 20 balls against Glenn Maxwell, while Maxwell has dismissed him once.

Glenn Maxwell has scored 13 runs off 11 balls against Anrich Nortje, while Nortje is yet to take his wicket.

Rotterdam Dockers vs Belfast Wolves Chances of Winning

Belfast Wolves will enter the upcoming match against Rotterdam Dockers with a higher chance of winning. The team has shown strong performances, which could help them to come out victorious. They have players such as Glenn Maxwell, who has scored 60 runs off 38 balls, and Matthew Humphreys, who holds 2 wickets at an average of 11.50. On the other hand, Rotterdam Dockers will also be keen to come out victorious. For this, they will have to rely on their winning momentum, which could help them to turn the tables and grab the win. They have players such as Faf du Plessis, who has scored 83 runs off 55 balls, and Roelof van der Merwe, who holds 2 wickets at an average of 10.50.

Rotterdam Dockers Chances of Winning: 48%

Belfast Wolves Chances of Winning: 52%

Rotterdam Dockers vs Belfast Wolves Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

Rotterdam Dockers have received a strong start in this tournament. The team started off the campaign with a win, which pushed them to the top spot straightaway. However, it will now be a challenge for them to maintain the top spot in the upcoming match against Belfast Wolves, who have also been strong this season. Rotterdam will be ready to take up this challenge and maintain themselves at the top. They have batsmen such as David Wiese, who has scored 27 runs off 17 balls, and Ben Manenti, who has scored 30 runs off 18 balls. Anrich Nortje has managed to take 2 wickets for the team at an average of 13.

On the other hand, Belfast Wolves have also received a dominant start in this tournament. With a win in its opening game, the team now stands eager to carry the same momentum in the upcoming match against Rotterdam Dockers. Having a strong and balanced line-up will be playing a vital role for them to grab the win and take up the top spot. They have batsmen such as Mark Chapman, who has scored 54 runs off 33 balls, and Paul Stirling, who has scored 31 runs off 21 balls. Mark Adair has managed to take 2 wickets for the team at an average of 13.

Best Bookmakers for Sports Betting in India

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

Rotterdam Dockers vs Belfast Wolves Match Toss Prediction

The match between Rotterdam Dockers and Belfast Wolves will be played at Sportpark Duivesteijn. This venue has hosted a total of 2 T20Is, and both of them have been won by the team batting first. The first innings average score at this venue stands at 150, but it falls to 138 in the second innings. Therefore, the team which wins the toss in the upcoming match is likely to bat first.

Weather Report

The match between Rotterdam Dockers and Belfast Wolves could be affected due to the weather conditions, as there is a 45% chance of rain.

Light Rain 81% Humidity 17° - 21° C Temperature 24 kmph Wind Speed

Light Rain 81% Humidity 17° - 21° C Temperature 24 kmph Wind Speed

Rotterdam Dockers and Belfast Wolves Player List

Playing ROT BEL First Team Second Team no information yet

Team Form

Rotterdam Dockers Team Form

Rotterdam Dockers have shown impressive form as the tournament commenced. The team has won the only game they have played this season, as they aim to extend their winning momentum. They have players such as David Wiese, who holds 2 wickets at an average of 14, and Ben McDermott, who has scored 8 runs off 9 balls.

Belfast Wolves Team Form

Belfast Wolves have also shown strong performances in this tournament. With a win in the only game they have played this season, the team will now aim to extend its winning momentum to the next game. They have players such as Fred Klaassen, who holds 2 wickets at an average of 13, and Tim Tector, who has scored 12 runs off 7 balls.

Rotterdam Dockers vs Belfast Wolves T20i Sportpark Duivesteijn, null Rotterdam Dockers Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.92 Bet Now! Belfast Wolves Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.82 Bet Now!

Rotterdam Dockers vs Belfast Wolves Top Batters

Faf du Plessis will be a key batsman for Rotterdam Dockers in the upcoming match. He has been able to score 83 runs for the team in just one game at a strike rate of 150.90.

Glenn Maxwell will be a key batsman for Belfast Wolves in the next game. He has managed to score 60 runs for the team in one game at a strike rate of 157.89.

Rotterdam Dockers vs Belfast Wolves Top Bowlers

Roelof van der Merwe is the leading wicket-taker for Rotterdam Dockers this season. He has been able to take 2 wickets for the team in one game at an economy of 5.25.

Matthew Humphreys is the leading wicket-taker for Belfast Wolves in this tournament. He has managed to take 2 wickets for the team in one game at an economy of 5.75.