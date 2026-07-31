South Delhi Superstarz vs East Delhi Riders Delhi Premier League Match Prediction SOU 48 % Chance of Winning EAS 52 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.81 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR The second match in the Delhi Premier League will be between South Delhi Superstarz and East Delhi Riders. This match will be played on 1 August at 1:30 PM IST at Arun Jaitley Stadium. South Delhi Superstarz made it to the Eliminator stage last season. On the other hand, East Delhi Riders were knocked out of the Qualifier 2 last season. Which one of these two teams will be able to get a winning start this season?

Who will win? South Delhi Superstarz East Delhi Riders Vote 0 votes

Facts: East Delhi Riders won their previous head-to-head match against East Delhi Riders by 5 wickets.

Anmol Sharma, from South Delhi Superstarz, has scored 351 runs in 10 innings at an average of 39.

Rounak Waghela, from East Delhi Riders, has taken 11 wickets in 10 innings at an average of 20.81.

South Delhi Superstarz vs East Delhi Riders Chances of Winning

East Delhi Riders will enter the next game against South Delhi Superstarz with a higher chance of winning. The team has been strong against them in the recent game, which could help them to win. They have players such as Arpit Rana, who has scored 495 runs in 10 innings at an average of 55, and Rounak Waghela, who holds 11 wickets in 10 innings at an average of 20.81. On the other hand, South Delhi Superstarz will be eager to secure a win. The team will be taking advantage of its player performances to turn the tables. They have players such as Anmol Sharma, who has scored 351 runs in 10 innings at an average of 39, and Sumit Kumar, who has taken 14 wickets in 8 innings at an average of 17.71.

South Delhi Superstarz Chances of Winning: 48%

East Delhi Riders Chances of Winning: 52%

South Delhi Superstarz vs East Delhi Riders Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

South Delhi Superstarz will enter the new season being the frontrunners. Last season, the team finished 4th in the standings with four wins and three losses in the ten games, and even played the Eliminator. In the upcoming match against East Delhi Tigers, they will be eager to take revenge for the previous loss. They have batsmen such as Tejasvi Singh, who has scored 339 runs in 10 innings at an average of 48.43, and Ayush Badoni, who has scored 113 runs in 7 innings at an average of 16.14. Aman Bharti has managed to take 8 wickets in 6 innings for the team at an average of 18.62.

On the other hand, East Delhi Riders will also be a key contender for the title. Last season, they made it to Qualifier 2 and finished 2nd in the league stages with six wins and two losses in ten games. In the upcoming game against South Delhi Riders, they will be taking advantage of their record over them. They have batsmen such as Anuj Rawat, who has scored 329 runs in 10 innings at an average of 41.13, and Mayank Rawat, who has scored 194 runs in 10 innings at an average of 27.71. Mayank Rawat has also taken 8 wickets in 9 innings at an average of 28.50.

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South Delhi Superstarz vs East Delhi Riders Match Toss Prediction

The match between South Delhi Superstarz and East Delhi Riders will be played at Arun Jaitley Stadium. This venue has already hosted a total of 20 T20Is, out of which 6 have been won by the team batting first, and the remaining 14 games have been won by the team bowling first. The first innings average score at this venue stands at 149, but it falls to just 136 in the second innings. Therefore, the team that wins the toss in the next game is likely to bowl first.

Weather Report

The match between South Delhi Superstarz and East Delhi Riders could be affected due to the weather conditions, as there is a 15% chance of rain.

Cloudy 73% Humidity 28 - 33 C Temperature 16 kmph Wind Speed

Cloudy 73% Humidity 28 - 33 C Temperature 16 kmph Wind Speed

South Delhi Superstarz and East Delhi Riders Player List

Playing SOU EAS First Team Second Team no information yet

Team Form

South Delhi Superstarz Team Form

South Delhi Superstarz has shown good performances in recent games. The team holds two wins and just one loss in its last five games, as it aims to start the new season with a win. They have players such as Kunwar Bidhuri, who has scored 103 runs in 9 innings at an average of 14.71, and Abhishek Khandelwal, who holds 6 wickets in 7 innings at an average of 26.50.

East Delhi Riders Team Form

East Delhi Riders have shown mixed performances in recent games. The team holds two wins and two losses in its last five games, as it aims to start the new season with a win. They have players such as Sujal Singh, who has scored 188 runs in 10 innings at an average of 18.80, and Navdeep Saini, who holds 8 wickets in 9 innings at an average of 38.62.

South Delhi Superstarz vs East Delhi Riders T20 Arun Jaitley Stadium, null South Delhi Superstarz Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.99 Bet Now! East Delhi Riders Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.81 Bet Now!

South Delhi Superstarz vs East Delhi Riders Top Batters

Anmol Sharma was the highest run-scorer in South Delhi Superstarz. He managed to score 351 runs in 10 innings for the team at an average of 39.

Arpit Rana was the highest run-scorer in East Delhi Riders last season. He went on to score 495 runs in 10 innings at an average of 55.

South Delhi Superstarz vs East Delhi Riders Top Bowlers

Sumit Kumar finished as the leading wicket-taker for South Delhi Superstarz last season. He was able to take 14 wickets in 8 innings at an average of 17.71.

Rounak Waghela finished as the leading wicket-taker for East Delhi Riders last season. He was able to take 11 wickets in 10 innings at an average of 20.81.