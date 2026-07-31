Hampshire vs Durham One-Day Cup Match Prediction HAM 45 % Chance of Winning DUR 55 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.99 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR The upcoming match in Group B of the One-Day Cup is set to be a thriller, as it will be Hampshire going against Durham in the next game. This match will be played on 2 August at 3:30 PM IST at The Rose Bowl in Southampton. Hampshire will be looking at this game as an opportunity to get back on track, as they take the home-ground advantage. On the other hand, Durham will be looking at this game as a chance to continue its winning momentum in this tournament.

Who will win? Hampshire Durham Vote 0 votes

Facts: Durham has won three out of its last five head-to-head matches against Hampshire and lost just one game.

Tom Prest, from Hampshire, has scored 1406 runs in 47 innings at an average of 31.95.

Ben Stokes, from Durham, has taken 138 wickets in 136 innings at an average of 34.18.

Hampshire vs Durham Chances of Winning

Durham will enter the next game against Hampshire with a higher chance of winning. The team has been strong against Hampshire in recent games, which could help them to come out victorious. They have players such as Will Rhodes, who has scored 2409 runs in 71 innings at an average of 37.64, and Luke Robinson, who holds 5 wickets in 7 innings at an average of 50. On the other hand, Hampshire will be keen to secure a win in the next game. The team takes the home-ground advantage, which might help them to turn the tables. They have players such as Tom Prest, who has scored 1406 runs in 47 innings at an average of 31.95, and Ashutosh Sharma, who holds 10 wickets in 8 innings at an average of 28.90.

Hampshire Chances of Winning: 45%

Durham Chances of Winning: 55%

Hampshire vs Durham Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

Hampshire is still looking for ways in which it could be able to find its rhythm this season. The team has secured more losses than wins in this tournament, as it aims to get back on track. In the upcoming match against Durham, they will be taking the home-ground advantage, which might help them to turn the tables. They have batsmen such as Jake Lehmann, who has scored 1858 runs in 62 innings at an average of 34.40, and Nick Gubbins, who has scored 4267 runs in 103 innings at an average of 43.98. Andrew Neal has been able to take 16 wickets in 14 innings at an average of 37.

On the other hand, Durham has been one of the strongest teams this season. After having an unbeaten start in this tournament, they will now be looking for ways in which they can continue the same. And the match against Hampshire brings one such opportunity. Their record against them has been great lately, which might help them to win. They have batsmen such as Ben Stokes, who has scored 5484 runs in 165 innings at an average of 39.45, and Kasey Aldridge, who has scored 214 runs in 17 innings at an average of 16.46. Will Rhodes holds 56 wickets in 61 innings at an average of 33.78.

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Hampshire vs Durham Match Toss Prediction

The match between Hampshire and Durham will be played at The Rose Bowl, which gives the home-ground advantage to Hampshire. This venue has hosted a total of 38 ODIs, out of which 18 have been won by the team batting first, and 18 have been won by the team bowling first. The first innings average score at this venue stands at 244, but it falls to 206 in the second innings. Therefore, the team which wins the toss in the next game is likely to bat first.

Weather Report

The match between Hampshire and Durham won't be affected due to the weather conditions.

Cloudy 38% Humidity 13° - 26° C Temperature 13 kmph Wind Speed

Cloudy 38% Humidity 13° - 26° C Temperature 13 kmph Wind Speed

Hampshire and Durham Player List

Team Form

Hampshire Team Form

Hampshire has not been able to do well in this format lately. Still, the team holds almost equal wins and losses in its last five games, as it now aims to regain its winning momentum. They have players such as James Fuller, who holds 89 wickets in 69 innings at an average of 32.12, and Ali Orr, who has scored 1360 runs in 28 innings at an average of 48.57.

Durham Team Form

Durham has been on a strong run in this format of the game lately. The team holds more wins than losses in its recent games, as it now aims to continue its winning momentum in the next match. They have players such as Shafiquallah Ghafari, who holds 8 wickets in 9 innings at an average of 51.62, and Alex Lees, who has scored 3316 runs in 83 innings at an average of 43.63.

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Hampshire vs Durham Top Batters

Tom Prest will be a key batsman for Hampshire in the upcoming match. He has been able to score 1406 runs in 47 innings at an average of 31.95.

Will Rhodes will be a key batsman for Durham in the upcoming match. He has been able to score 2409 runs in List A in 71 innings at an average of 37.64.

Hampshire vs Durham Top Bowlers

Ashutosh Sharma will be a key bowler for Hampshire in the next game. He has been able to take 10 wickets in 8 innings at an average of 28.90.

Ben Stokes will be a key bowler for Durham in the upcoming match. He has been able to take 138 wickets in 136 innings in his List A career at an average of 34.18.