Kent vs Nottinghamshire One-Day Cup Match Prediction KEN 53 % Chance of Winning NOT 47 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.81 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR The England Domestic One-Day Cup is set to have an exciting game in Group A, as it will be Kent going against Nottinghamshire. This match will be played on 2 August at 3:30 PM IST at Kent County Cricket Ground. Kent will be looking at this game as a chance to secure a win, as the team also takes the home-ground advantage. On the other hand, Nottinghamshire is heading to this game after losing its previous match against Lancashire by 31 runs.

Who will win? Kent Nottinghamshire Vote 0 votes

Facts: Kent and Nottinghamshire have defeated each other twice in their last five head-to-head matches.

Lyndon James, from Nottinghamshire, has taken 7 wickets in 4 innings at an average of 21.42.

Harry Finch, from Kent, has scored 2242 runs in 74 innings at an average of 33.96.

Kent vs Nottinghamshire Chances of Winning

Kent will enter the next game against Nottinghamshire with a higher chance of winning. The team takes the home-ground advantage, which could help them to come out victorious. They have players such as Harry Finch, who has scored 2242 runs in 74 innings at an average of 33.96, and Ekansh Singh, who holds 9 wickets in 8 innings at an average of 57.11. On the other hand, Nottinghamshire will also be keen to secure a win in the next game. The team will be relying on its strong performances this season, which could help them to turn the tables. They have players such as Kyle Verreyne, who has scored 191 runs in 4 innings at an average of 63.66, and Lyndon James, who has taken 7 wickets in 4 innings at an average of 21.42.

Kent Chances of Winning: 53%

Nottinghamshire Chances of Winning: 47%

Kent vs Nottinghamshire Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

Kent is still looking for ways in which it could be able to regain its top form this season. The team has secured more wins than losses, as it aims to get back on track as soon as possible. For this, the upcoming match against Nottinghamshire brings a required opportunity. The team takes the home-ground advantage, which could help them to get the win. They have batsmen such as Chris Benjamin, who has scored 489 runs in 18 innings at an average of 30.56, and Daniel Bell-Drummond, who has scored 3875 runs in 96 innings at an average of 44.03. Grant Stewart has managed to take 55 wickets in 49 innings at an average of 29.69.

On the other hand, Nottinghamshire has been among the key performers this season. The team started its campaign with three consecutive wins but encountered a loss in its previous match. Nottinghamshire will now stand eager to regain its winning streak in the upcoming match against Kent. They have batsmen such as Freddie McCann, who has scored 158 runs in 4 innings at an average of 39.50, and Benjamin Martindale, who has scored 129 runs in 4 innings at an average of 32.25. Brett Hutton has managed to take 5 wickets in 4 innings at an average of 24.80.

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Kent vs Nottinghamshire Match Toss Prediction

The match between Kent and Nottinghamshire will be played at Kent County Cricket Ground, which will provide Kent with the home-ground advantage. This venue has hosted one ODI till now, which was also won by the team batting first. The first innings average score at this venue stands at 127, but it falls to 102 in the second innings. Looking at the same, it is likely that the team which wins the toss in the next game would choose to bat first.

Weather Report

The match between Kent and Nottinghamshire won't be affected due to the weather conditions.

Cloudy 40% Humidity 14° - 28° C Temperature 16 kmph Wind Speed

Cloudy 40% Humidity 14° - 28° C Temperature 16 kmph Wind Speed

Kent and Nottinghamshire Player List

Team Form

Kent Team Form

Kent has not been able to do well in this format of the game lately. The team holds more losses than wins in its recent games, as it now aims to regain its winning momentum in the next match. They have players such as Sam Northeast, who has scored 3957 runs in 121 innings at an average of 36.98, and Jayden Denly, who has taken 18 wickets in 16 innings at an average of 24.88.

Nottinghamshire Team Form

Nottinghamshire just got its winning momentum affected with its recent match. The team holds three consecutive wins and two losses in its last five games, as it now aims to regain its winning momentum. They have players such as James Hayes, who has taken 5 wickets in 4 innings at an average of 30.80, and Haseeb Hameed, who has scored 94 runs in 4 innings at an average of 23.50.

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Kent vs Nottinghamshire Top Batters

Harry Finch will be a key batsman for Kent in the upcoming match. He has been able to score a total of 2242 runs in 74 innings at an average of 33.96.

Kyle Verreyne is the highest run-scorer for Nottinghamshire in this tournament. He has been able to score 191 runs in 4 innings at an average of 63.66.

Kent vs Nottinghamshire Top Bowlers

Ekansh Singh will be a key bowler for Kent in the upcoming match. He has been able to take 9 wickets for the team in 8 innings at an average of 57.11.

Lyndon James is the leading wicket-taker for Nottinghamshire in this tournament. He has been able to take 7 wickets in 4 innings at an average of 21.42.