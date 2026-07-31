Warwickshire vs Gloucestershire England Domestic One-Day Cup Match Prediction WAR 54 % Chance of Winning GLO 46 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.81 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Another exciting match is waiting for the fans in Group A of the One-Day Cup, as it will be Warwickshire going against Gloucestershire. This match will be played on 2 August at 3:30 PM IST at Rugby School Ground. Warwickshire will be heading to this game after winning its previous match against Surrey by 45 runs. On the other hand, Gloucestershire will be looking at this game as a chance through which they will be able to continue their winning momentum.

Who will win? Warwickshire Gloucestershire Vote 0 votes

Facts: Warwickshire has won three out of its last five head-to-head matches against Gloucestershire.

George Garton, from Warwickshire, has scored 146 runs in 4 innings at an average of 36.50.

Graeme van Buuren, from Gloucestershire, holds 93 wickets in 88 innings at an average of 31.64.

Warwickshire vs Gloucestershire Chances of Winning

Warwickshire will enter the next game against Gloucestershire with a higher chance of winning. The team has been strong against Gloucestershire and also takes the home-ground advantage, which could help them to win. They have players such as George Garton, who has scored 146 runs in 4 innings at an average of 36.50, and Jake Lintott, who holds 7 wickets in 3 innings at an average of 24.71. On the other hand, Gloucestershire will also be keen to secure a win in this game. For this, the team will be taking advantage of its player performances, which might help them to turn the tables. They have players such as Cameron Bancroft, who has scored 3919 runs in 113 innings at an average of 41.25, and Graeme van Buuren, who holds 93 wickets in 88 innings at an average of 31.64.

Warwickshire Chances of Winning: 54%

Gloucestershire Chances of Winning: 46%

Warwickshire vs Gloucestershire Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

Warwickshire did not have a good start to this tournament but they have found their rhythm back. After encountering a total of three consecutive losses, the team won its previous match, as they now aim to secure another win. In the match against Gloucestershire, they took the home-ground advantage and have also been on a winning streak against them. They have batsmen such as Ed Barnard, who has scored 140 runs off 130 balls in the last game, and Zen Malik, who has scored 106 runs in 3 innings at an average of 35.33. Oliver Hannon-Delby has taken 6 wickets in 4 innings at an average of 39.83.

On the other hand, Gloucestershire has also been looking for ways to regain its form. The team holds more losses than wins in its recent games, as it now aims to regain its winning momentum and rank up in the standings. In the upcoming match, the team will be eager to secure another win, as they aim to defeat Warwickshire. They have batsmen such as Graeme van Buuren, who has scored 2200 runs in 93 innings at an average of 29.33, and James Bracey, who has scored 2240 runs in 52 innings at an average of 46.66. Daaryoush Ahmed has been able to take 8 wickets in 8 innings at an average of 23.62.

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Warwickshire vs Gloucestershire Match Toss Prediction

The match between Warwickshire and Gloucestershire will be played at Rugby School Ground, which gives the home-ground advantage to Warwickshire. This venue is yet to host any ODI game, but it is known for offering a balanced surface. Pacers will be able to find early swing due to the overcast conditions, and spinners will be able to take advantage of the pitch when it slows down. Overall the pitch favours the batsmen, and stroke play is rewarding. Therefore, the team which wins the toss in the next game is likely to bat first.

Weather Report

The match between Warwickshire and Gloucestershire won't be affected due to the weather conditions.

Cloudy 42% Humidity 12° - 26° C Temperature 18 kmph Wind Speed

Cloudy 42% Humidity 12° - 26° C Temperature 18 kmph Wind Speed

Warwickshire and Gloucestershire Player List

Team Form

Warwickshire Team Form

Warwickshire has been able to regain its winning momentum in this format of the game. The team now holds one win and four consecutive losses in its last five games, as it aims to continue the winning momentum. They have players such as Ethan Bamber, who holds 4 wickets in 4 innings at an average of 46, and Alex Davies, who has scored 89 runs in 4 innings at an average of 29.66.

Gloucestershire Team Form

Gloucestershire has not been able to do well in this format lately. Due to this reason, the team holds more losses than wins in its recent games, as it now aims to regain its winning momentum. They have players such as Oliver Price, who has scored 1458 runs in 39 innings at an average of 42.88, and Miles Hammond, who has scored 773 runs in 23 innings at an average of 35.13.

Warwickshire vs Gloucestershire List a Rugby School Ground, null Warwickshire Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.81 Bet Now! Gloucestershire Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.99 Bet Now!

Warwickshire vs Gloucestershire Top Batters

Ed Barnard is the highest run-scorer for Warwickshire in this tournament. He has been able to score 146 runs for the team in 4 innings at an average of 36.50.

Cameron Bancroft will be a key batsman for Gloucestershire in the next game. He has been able to score 3919 runs in 113 innings at an average of 41.25.

Warwickshire vs Gloucestershire Top Bowlers

Jake Lintott is still the leading wicket-taker for Warwickshire this season. He has been able to take 7 wickets for the team in 3 innings at an average of 24.71.

Graeme van Buuren will be a key bowler for Gloucestershire in the next game. He has been able to take 93 wickets in 88 innings at an average of 31.64.