Leicestershire vs Somerset England Domestic One-Day Cup Match Prediction LEI 52 % Chance of Winning SOM 48 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.81 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Cricket fans are set for a thrilling encounter in the Group A of the One-Day Cup, as it will feature Leicestershire going against Somerset. This match will be played on 2 August at 3:30 PM IST at Grace Road. Leicestershire will be taking the home-ground advantage to ensure that they come out victorious and rank up in the standings. On the other hand, Somerset will be looking at this game as a chance to secure another win and rank up in the standings.

Who will win? Leicestershire Somerset Vote 0 votes

Facts: Somerset has won three out of its last five head-to-head matches against Leicestershire, losing the remaining two.

Hamza Shaikh, from Leicestershire, has scored 859 runs in 29 innings at an average of 35.79.

James Theedom, from Somerset, has taken 5 wickets in 3 innings at an average of 21.

Leicestershire vs Somerset Chances of Winning

Leicestershire will enter the next game against Somerset with a higher chance of winning. The team takes the home-ground advantage in the next game, which could help them to come out victorious. They have players such as Hamza Shaikh, who has scored 859 runs in 29 innings at an average of 35.79, and Ian Holland, who holds 84 wickets in 65 innings at an average of 28.51. On the other hand, Somerset will be eager to secure a win in the next game. The team has been strong against Leicestershire in recent games, which could help them to turn the tables. They have players such as Tom Lammonby, who has scored 656 runs in 14 innings at an average of 46.85, and James Theedom, who holds 5 wickets in 3 innings at an average of 21.

Leicestershire Chances of Winning: 52%

Somerset Chances of Winning: 48%

Leicestershire vs Somerset Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

Leicestershire has not been able to carry their winning momentum in this tournament. The team started its campaign with wins but then encountered losses, which has somewhat derailed their momentum. But in the upcoming match against Somerset, they will be taking the home-ground advantage, which could help them to win. They have batsmen such as Stephen Eskinazi, who has scored 1558 runs in 33 innings at an average of 53.72, and Rishi Patel, who has scored 1077 runs in 40 innings at an average of 27.61. Alex Green has managed to take 8 wickets in 13 innings at an average of 22.75.

On the other hand, Somerset has found its rhythm back in this tournament. Even though it was a challenging start for them, they are now looking for ways in which they will be able to carry on their winning momentum. Against Leicestershire, their record has been strong, which might help them to turn the tables. They have batsmen such as Joshua Thomas, who has scored 506 runs in 23 innings at an average of 31.62, and Savin Perera, who has scored 116 runs in 3 innings at an average of 38.66. Migael Pretorius has taken 68 wickets in 49 innings at an average of 27.83.

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Leicestershire vs Somerset Match Toss Prediction

The match between Leicestershire and Somerset will be played at Grace Road, which gives the home-ground advantage to Leicestershire. This venue has already hosted a total of 22 ODIs, out of which 11 have been won by the team batting first, and the remaining 11 have been won by the team bowling first. The first innings average score at this venue stands at 227, but it falls to 164 in the second innings. Therefore, the team which wins the toss in the next game is likely to bat first.

Weather Report

The match between Leicestershire and Somerset won't be affected due to the weather conditions.

Cloudy 49% Humidity 11° - 26° C Temperature 14 kmph Wind Speed

Cloudy 49% Humidity 11° - 26° C Temperature 14 kmph Wind Speed

Leicestershire and Somerset Player List

Team Form

Leicestershire Team Form

Leicestershire has shown mixed performances in this format lately. The team holds almost equal wins and losses over the last few games, as they now aim to regain their winning momentum. They have players such as Ajaz Patel, who holds 55 wickets in 50 innings at an average of 39.90, and Ben Cox, who has scored 2416 runs in 91 innings at an average of 32.64.

Somerset Team Form

Somerset has been on a strong run in the current phases of the tournament. The team holds more wins than losses in its recent games, as it now aims to continue the same form in the next match. They have players such as Archie Vaughan, who holds 7 wickets in 11 innings at an average of 33.14, and Lewis Goldsworthy, who has scored 1683 runs in 42 innings at an average of 44.28.

Leicestershire vs Somerset List a Grace Road, null Leicestershire Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.81 Bet Now! Somerset Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.99 Bet Now!

Leicestershire vs Somerset Top Batters

Hamza Shaikh is the highest run-scorer for Leicestershire this season. In his List A career, he has scored 859 runs in 29 innings at an average of 35.79.

Tom Lammonby will be a key batsman for Somerset in the next game. He has been able to score 656 runs in 14 innings at an average of 46.85.

Leicestershire vs Somerset Top Bowlers

Ian Holland will be a key bowler for Leicestershire in the next game. He has been able to take 84 wickets in 65 innings at an average of 28.51.

James Theedom will be a key bowler for Somerset in the upcoming match. He has been able to take 5 wickets in 3 innings at an average of 21.