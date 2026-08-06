East Delhi Riders vs West Delhi Lions Delhi Premier League Match Prediction EAS 46 % Chance of Winning WES 54 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.99 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR The upcoming match in the Delhi Premier League will be intense, as it will be between East Delhi Riders and West Delhi Lions. This match will be played on 7 August at 1:30 PM IST at Arun Jaitley Stadium. East Delhi Riders are heading to this game after losing its previous match against North Delhi Strikers by 6 wickets. On the other hand, West Delhi Lions will enter the next game after winning its previous match against South Delhi Superstarz by 5 wickets.

Who will win? East Delhi Riders West Delhi Lions Vote 0 votes

Facts: West Delhi Lions won their previous match against East Delhi Riders by 8 wickets.

Kulwant Khejroliya, from West Delhi Lions, has taken 6 wickets in 3 innings at an average of 12.66.

Arpit Rana, from East Delhi Riders, has scored 103 runs in 3 innings at an average of 34.33.

East Delhi Riders vs West Delhi Lions Chances of Winning

West Delhi Lions will enter the next game against East Delhi Riders with a higher chance of winning. The team has been strong against them in previous matches, which could help them to win. They have players such as Ayush Doseja, who has scored 148 runs in 3 innings at an average of 49.33, and Kulwant Khejroliya, who holds 6 wickets in 3 innings at an average of 12.66. On the other hand, East Delhi Riders will be keen to secure a win in the next game. For this, the team will be relying on its winning momentum to come out victorious. They have players such as Arpit Rana, who has scored 103 runs in 3 innings at an average of 34.33, and Ashish Meena, who holds 6 wickets in 3 innings at an average of 11.

East Delhi Riders Chances of Winning: 46%

West Delhi Lions Chances of Winning: 54%

East Delhi Riders vs West Delhi Lions Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

East Delhi Riders have not been able to perform well in this tournament. The team has played three games till now, and they have lost all three of them, which brings down some major challenges for the team in the upcoming games. However, they will be eager to take revenge for the previous losses against West Delhi Lions in the next game. They have batsmen such as Sujal Singh, who has scored 83 runs in 3 innings at an average of 41.50, and Kavya Gupta, who has scored 58 runs in 3 innings at an average of 19.33. Deepak Punia has been able to take 3 wickets in 3 innings at an average of 16.

On the other hand, West Delhi Lions are slowly making its way to the top. The team has played a total of three games, out of which they have won two and lost just one. Their match against East Delhi Riders brings another chance to secure a win. With a strong record over them, they will be eager to use it to rank up in the standings. They have batsmen such as Ankit Rajesh Kumar, who has scored 92 runs in 3 innings at an average of 30.67, and Krish Yadav, who has scored 90 runs in 3 innings at an average of 30. Mayank Gusain has been able to take 5 wickets in 3 innings at an average of 15.

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East Delhi Riders vs West Delhi Lions Match Toss Prediction

The match between East Delhi Riders and West Delhi Lions will be played at Arun Jaitley Stadium. This venue has already hosted a total of 20 T20Is, out of which 6 have been won by the team batting first, and the remaining 14 games have been won by the team bowling first. The first innings average score at this venue stands at 149, but it falls to just 136 in the second innings. Therefore, the team which wins the toss in the next game is likely to bowl first.

Weather Report

The match between East Delhi Riders and West Delhi Lions could be affected due to the weather conditions, as there is a 65% chance of rain.

Light Rain 89% Humidity 27° - 28° C Temperature 10 kmph Wind Speed

Light Rain 89% Humidity 27° - 28° C Temperature 10 kmph Wind Speed

East Delhi Riders and West Delhi Lions Player List

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Team Form

East Delhi Riders Team Form

East Delhi Riders have been on a losing streak in this format of the game. The team holds three consecutive losses in its last three games, as it now aims to secure its first win. They have players such as Mayank Rawat, who has scored 48 runs in 3 innings at an average of 16, and Simarjeet Singh, who holds 3 wickets in 3 innings at an average of 41.66.

West Delhi Lions Team Form

West Delhi Lions have shown a strong form in this format of the game. The team holds two wins and one loss in its last three games, as it now aims to continue the same form. They have players such as Mayank Gusain, who has scored 73 runs in 3 innings at a strike rate of 135.18, and Manan Bhardwaj, who holds 6 wickets in 3 innings at an average of 15.66.

East Delhi Riders vs West Delhi Lions T20 Arun Jaitley Stadium, null East Delhi Riders Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.99 Bet Now! West Delhi Lions Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.81 Bet Now!

East Delhi Riders vs West Delhi Lions Top Batters

Arpit Rana is the highest run-scorer for East Delhi Riders in this tournament. He has been able to score 103 runs for the team in 3 innings at an average of 34.33.

Ayush Doseja is the highest run-scorer for West Delhi Lions this season. He has managed to score 148 runs in 3 innings for the team at an average of 49.33.

East Delhi Riders vs West Delhi Lions Top Bowlers

Ashish Meena is the leading wicket-taker for East Delhi Riders this season. He has managed to take 6 wickets for the team in 3 innings at an average of 11.

Kulwant Khejroliya is the leading wicket-taker for West Delhi Lions this season. He has managed to take 6 wickets for the team in 3 innings at an average of 12.66.