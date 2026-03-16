Facts: Essex have won their last two games after losing the first three matches of the season.

Glamorgan are yet to win a single game after playing five matches and are languishing in ninth place in the table

Essex vs Glamorgan Chance of Winning

Glamorgan’s winless run continued as they lost to Nottinghamshire in the previous game, failing to defend 281 runs. It has been a tough season for them and are in ninth place in the points table at the moment after playing five matches. Glamorgan will be playing at a high-scoring venue in Chelmsford and their batters will have to be up to the mark to post or chase a big total.

Essex have gained momentum over the last couple of matches in the One-Day Cup. In the previous game played in Chelmsford, Essex scored 417 runs and they also defended 321 runs. They are in fifth place in the points table at the moment with two wins and three losses with eight points to show for their efforts. They will be keen on making it a hat-trick of wins with a good show against the struggling Glamorgan outfit.

Glamorgan’s chances of winning - 25%

Essex’s chances of winning - 75%

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Essex vs Glamorgan Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Asa Tribe opens the innings for Glamorgan and for the first time in the previous game this season, he looked in good touch. Tribe scored 43 runs off just 32 balls with nine fours to his name and also picked up a wicket with the ball. He will be keen on playing in the same vein yet again and can be expected to score at least 35 runs in this game against Essex.

Matt Critchley opened the innings in the previous game and notched up a brilliant century against Leicestershire. He scored 103 runs off 116 balls with nine fours to his name. Overall, Critchley has tallied 200 runs in five matches so far at an average of 40 with a fifty and a hundred to his name. Critchley can be expected to score a half-century at least in the game against Glamorgan as well.

Essex vs Glamorgan Match Toss Prediction

County Ground in Chelmsford has hosted two matches so far this season and both have been high-scoring. Essex posted a mammoth score of 417 runs in the previous game against Surey and won by a huge margin of 244 runs. Both matches have been won by teams batting first so far and unless the weather is iffy, the side winning the toss is expected to bat first.

Weather Report

The weather in Chelmsford is a tad iffy on Wednesday (August 20) for the match between Essex and Glamorgan. There is a slight chance of rain as it will be cloudy for the whole day but that should bother the team in action. The temperature during the match is expected to be around 15-17 Degrees Celsius.

Glamorgan News & Player List

Glamorgan Player List

Kiran Carlson (C), Henry Hurle, Billy Root, James Harris, Andy Gorvin, Ben Morris, Ned Leonard, Zain ul Hassan, Will Smale, Alex Horton, Asa Tribe, Romano Franco, Eddie Bryom, Sam Northeast, Dan Douthwaite, Henry Hurle, Billy Root

Predicted Playing XI

Eddie Byrom Batter Asa Tribe All-Rounder Henry Hurle Batter Kiran Carlson (C) All-Rounder Will Smale Wicketkeeper Zain ul Hassan All-Rounder Billy Root Batter Dan Douthwaite All-Rounder Andy Gorvin Bowler Ned Leonard Bowler Romano Franco Bowler

Glamorgan Team Form

Glamorgan have struggled so far in the tournament this year. With the loss against Nottinghamshire in the previous game, they have slipped to ninth place with no wins in five matches so far.

Essex News & Player List

Essex Player List

Robin Das, Matt Critchley, Tom Westley (C), Charlie Allison, Luc Benkenstein, Curtis Campher, Simon Harmer, Simon Fernandes (WK), Jamal Richards, Charlie Bennett, Jamie Porter

Predicted Playing XI

Robin Das Batter Matt Critchley Batter Tom Westley (C) All-Rounder Charlie Allison All-Rounder Luc Benkenstein All-Rounder Curtis Campher All-Rounder Simon Harmer All-Rounder Simon Fernandes Wicketkeeper Jamal Richards Bowler Charlie Bennett Bowler Jamie Porter Bowler

Essex Team Form

Essex are in fifth place in the points table of the One-Day Cup 2025 with two wins from five matches so far.

Essex vs Glamorgan Head to Head

Glamorgan and Essex have faced each other 40 times in List A cricket. Glamorgan have won 15 matches, while Essex have emerged victorious in 22 of them and three matches ended in no result.

Essex vs Glamorgan Betting Odds

Essex to have a better opening partnership than Glamorgan

Eddie Byrom and Asa Tribe batted well in the previous game for Glamorgan, adding 71 runs for the first wicket even as the former also notched up a half-century. On the other hand, Essex openers Robin Das and Matt Critchley could only stitch 18 runs together. With the pitch at Chelmsford being extremely good to bat and having played two matches already at the venue, the Essex opening duo is expected to perform well in this game. Hence, Essex are expected to have a better opening stand compared to their Glamorgan counterparts.

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Essex vs Glamorgan Top Batters

Eddie Byrom to be Glamorgan’s top batter

Eddie Byrom has been consistent this season for Glamorgan at the top of the order. He has played four matches so far and amassed 194 runs at an average of 48.5 with two fifties to his name. Byrom also scored 62 runs in the previous encounter and will be looking to convert starts into a big score in the next game. Eddie Byrom is expected to be the top batter for Glamorgan against Essex.

Tom Westley to be Essex's top batter

Tom Westley is leading from the front with the bat for Essex this season. He has so far scored 210 runs in five matches at an average of 42 and a strike rate of 102.43 with two half-centuries to his name. Westley bats at number three for Essex and can turn things around with the bat. Hence, Westley is expected to be the top batter for Essex is this encounter.

Essex vs Glamorgan Top Bowlers

Zain-ul-Hassan to be Glamorgan’s top bowler

Glamorgan have struggled defending targets and that is visible in their bowling effort. The team hasn’t picked as many wickets Zain-ul-Hassan has been one of the better bowlers for them this season. He has been among the most economical bowlers for the team, conceding only 116 runs in 22 overs so far and has picked up two wickets. The all-rounder will be key for Glamorgan in this game as well and hence, is expected to be the top bowler for Glamorgan in this encounter.

Charlie Bennett to be Essex's top bowler

Charlie Bennett has been the best bowler for Essex in the ongoing One-Day Cup so far. He has picked up 11 wickets thus far in just five matches at an average of 20.81 and a strike rate of 23.2. He has conceded runs at an economy of 5.36 which is decent as they have played on flat pitches mostly so far. Hence, Bennett is expected to be the top bowler for Essex in this game.