GULF (Gulf Giants) vs DUBC (Dubai Capitals) Match Prediction DUBC 47 % Chance of Winning GULF 53 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.86 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.79 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.855 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Two of the bottom three placed teams face off in Dubai when Gulf Giants take on Dubai Capitals in the 16th match of the 2025 International League T20. The match is scheduled to be played from 8:00 PM IST on 23rd January at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Gulf Giants vs Dubai Capitals Chance of Winning

Season 1 winners, Gulf Giants, have been very disappointing this season. They have just one win in the four games they have played so far. They started with two losses to Sharjah Warriorz and Desert Vipers. Their previous game against Dubai Capitals saw them register their first and only win of the tournament so far before losing to Abu Dhabi Knight Riders in their most recent encounter.

Dubai Capitals began their campaign with a win over the reigning champions MI Emirates before losing to the same opponent in their very next game. Losses to Sharjah Warriorz and the Giants followed but they managed to pull off the surprise of the season by handing the table toppers Vipers their only loss of the tournament.

Gulf Giants Chance of Winning - 53%

Dubai Capitals Chance of Winning - 47%

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Gulf Giants vs Dubai Capitals Prediction & Betting Tips 2024

We are backing last season’s top run scorer James Vince to go big in the match. Despite the Gulf Giants’ captain not setting the stage alight yet, he put up a lone fight against the Desert Vipers in Dubai with an unbeaten 76. Parimatch is offering odds of 1.85 for him to score above 22.5 runs in the match.

While Shai Hope is the tournament top scorer, we believe the Capitals’ wicketkeeper-batsman will fail with the bat in Dubai. The West Indian has only managed scores of 8 and 9 runs in his two matches in Dubai. We are expecting the Giants bowlers to send him packing early and condemn him to yet another single digit score at the venue.

Match Prediction Best Odds James Vince to score more than 22.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Jordan Cox to score fewer than 17.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Dubai Capitals to have a better opening partnership 1.96 Bet on Parimatch

Gulf Giants vs Dubai Capitals Match Toss Prediction

Teams have successfully chased down the total in four of the seven matches played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium so far. The Giants’ only win came when chasing while one of Capitals’ two victories came when they batted second.

Weather Report

Players are in for a windy evening in Dubai with winds of over 15 km per hour expected to be blowing through. The temperature is forecast to be around 20 degrees celsius and with no rain expected, we can witness a full game.

Gulf Giants News & Player List

Gulf Giants Player List

James Vince (c), Adam Lyth, Ibrahim Zadran, Shimron Hetmyer, Tim David, Dipendra Singh Airee, Dushan Hemantha, Gerhard Erasmus, Mark Adair, Saghir Khan, Tom Curran, Jordan Cox, Ollie Robinson, Aayan Khan, Blessing Muzarabani, Chris Jordan, Daniel Worrall, Dominic Drakes, Muhammad Zuhaib, Rehan Ahmed, Tymal Mills, Uzair Khan, Wahidullah Zadran, Jamie Overton

Predicted Playing XI

Adam Lyth Batter James Vince Batter Rehan Ahmed Allrounder Shimron Hetmyer Batter Jordan Cox Wicketkeeper Gerhard Erasmus Allrounder Mark Adair Allrounder Tymal Mills Bowler Wahidullah Zadran Bowler Aayan Afzal Khan Bowler Blessing Muzarabani Bowler

Gulf Giants Team Form

The team languishes at the bottom of the table with just 2 points so far this season. In the four games that the team has played, they have lost thrice already with their only win this campaign coming against the Capitals.

Dubai Capitals News & Player List

Dubai Capitals Player List

Sikandar Raza (c), David Warner, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Joe Burns, Joe Weatherley, Najibullah Zadran, Brandon McMullen, Dasun Shanaka, Farhan Khan, Gulbadin Naib, Rovman Powell, Scott Kuggeleijn, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Adam Rossington, Ben Dunk, Sam Billings, Shai Hope, Akif Raja, Aryaman Varma, Dushmantha Chameera, Garuka Sanketh, Haider Ali, Jeffrey Vandersay, Obed McCoy, Olly Stone, Zahir Khan, Zeeshan Naseer

Predicted Playing XI

Shai HopeWicketkeeperBen DunkBatterBrandon McMullenAllrounderSikandar RazaAllrounderRovman PowellAllrounderDasun ShanakaAllrounderGulbadin NaibAllrounderDushmantha ChameeraAllrounder

Farhan Khan Allrounder Haider Ali Bowler Olly Stone Bowler

Dubai Capitals Team Form

Dubai Capitals propelled themselves from the bottom of the table with a confidence-boosting victory over Desert Vipers. This was their second win in the last five games with the other one being an opening day victory over MI Emirates.

Gulf Giants vs Dubai Capitals Head to Head

The Gulf Giants and Dubai Capitals have faced each other six times in the ILT20 with the former winning five games. The only win that the Capitals have posted over the season 1 winners came in the second qualifier last season.

Head to Head

Gulf Giants: 5

Dubai Capitals: 1

Draw: 0

Gulf Giants vs Dubai Capitals Betting Odds

Dubai Capitals’ openers to outclass Gulf Giants’ opening pair

In four matches played this season so far, Gulf Giants have been unable to set the platform at the top of the order. Their opening wicket stands this season reads 5, 2, 28, and 3. In contrast, the Dubai Capitals average 30 runs per match in their five games. Only once have the Dubai bowling unit allowed their opponents to score more than 30 runs for the opening wicket. Parimatch is offering odds of 1.96 for Dubai Capitals to post a better opening partnership and we find the odds very tempting.

Gulf Giants vs Dubai Capitals T20i Dubai International Cricket Stadium, null Dubai Capitals Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.94 Bet Now! Gulf Giants Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.79 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 1.855 Bet Now!

Gulf Giants vs Dubai Capitals Top Batters

James Vince to be Gulf Giants’ top batsman

The Gulf Giants captain has been unable to replicate his form from last season this campaign. He showed glimpses of his talent against the Vipers om Dubai but failed to get going in the other three matches. Against the Capitals, however, Vince’s record reads 28, 32, 83*, 76.

Gulbadin Naib to be Dubai Capitals’ top batsman

While Shai Hope is the top run getter in the tournament so far, we are backing his teammate Gulbadin Naib to go big. In their most recent match in Dubai, the Afghanistani smashed five sixes and three fours to post an unbeaten 78 in just 51 balls. He’s our pick to be the Capitals’ best batter in the match.

Gulf Giants vs Dubai Capitals Top Bowlers

Mark Adair to be Gulf Giants’ top bowler

Irish medium pacer Mark Adair has taken 7 wickets in four games to become the team’s leading wicket-taker in the tournament. The 28-year-old conceded 45 runs in his previous match while taking just one wicket, but prior to that he had taken 2 wickets in each of his three games. Adair is our pick to trouble the Dubai Capitals bowler in the match.

Dushmantha Chameera to be Dubai Capitals’ top bowler

33-year-old pacer Dushmantha Chameera has only played three matches in the tournament so far, but has taken 7 wickets already. He has played a match in each of the three venues, but his best performance came in Dubai when he returned with figures of 3/26 against the early season pace-setters.