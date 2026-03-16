Facts: With 381 runs, KL Rahul is the leading run scorer for Delhi Capitals in this campaign.With 509 runs, Sai Sudharsan is the leading run scorer for Gujarat Titans this season.

With 509 runs, Sai Sudharsan is the leading run scorer for Gujarat Titans this season.

Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans Chance of Winning

Delhi Capitals had a brilliant start to the campaign but have struggled for consistency in the second half of the campaign. Delhi Capitals head into this game after one win in the last five games and are currently fifth on the table. In the last game they were lucky to bag a point against SRH as the game was called off due to rain.

Gujarat Titans have been the best team in this tournament as they have eight wins in 11 matches and are currently at the top of the table. In the last game they went head to head against Mumbai Indians and GT won the game with three wickets to spare. As per our calculations, GT are favourites in the upcoming game.

Delhi Capitals ’ chances of winning - 42%

Gujarat Titans’ chances of winning - 58%

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Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Abhishek Porel had a slow start to the campaign but has had a decent campaign thus far as he has scored 265 runs with an average of 26.50. In the last two matches he has scored 4 and 8 which makes us believe he will score low in the upcoming game.

Jos Buttler has been sensational so far in this campaign. So far this season he has scored 500 runs with an average of 71.42. In the last game Buttler scored 30 which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has suited the team that bowl first. The last two of the three matches have been won by the team that batted first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bat first in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

With 5% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 42C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 29C.

Delhi Capitals News & Player List

Delhi Capitals Player List

KL Rahul, Jake F Mcgurk, Karun Nair, Faf du Plessis, Donovan Ferreira, Abhishek Porel, Tristan Stubbs, Sameer Rizvi, Ashutosh Sharma, Darshan Nalkande, Vipraj Nigam, Ajay Mandal, Manvanth Kumar, Tripurana Vijay, Madhav Tiwari, Axar Patel, Mitchell Starc, T Natarajan, Mohit Sharma, Mukesh Kumar, Dushmantha Chameera, Kuldeep Yadav

Predicted Playing XI

Karun Nair Batter Faf du Plessis Batter Tristan Stubbs Batter Abhishek Porel All-rounder KL Rahul Wicket-keeper Ashutosh Sharma Batter Axar Patel All-rounder Vipraj Nigam All-rounder Mitchell Starc Bowler Kuldeep Yadav Bowler Mukesh Kumar Bowler

Delhi Capitals Team Form

Delhi Capitals have struggled in the second half of the campaign as they have one win in the last five matches and are currently at the top of the table.

Gujarat Titans News & Player List

Gujarat Titans Player List

Shubman Gill, Jos Buttler, Kumar Kushagra, Anuj Rawat, Sherfane Rutherford, Glenn Phillips, Nishant Sindhu, Mahipal Lomror, Washington Sundar, Arshad Khan, Sai Kishore, Jayant Yadav, Karim Janat, Sai Sudharsan, Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Kagiso Rabada, Mohd. Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Manav Suthar, Gerald Coetzee, Gurnoor Brar, Ishant Sharma, Kulwant Khejroliya, Rashid Khan

Predicted Playing XI

Shubman Gill Batter Sai Sudharsan Batter Sherfane Rutherford Batter Shahrukh Khan All-rounder Jos Buttler Wicket-keeper Rahul Tewatia Batter Sai Kishore All-rounder Rashid Khan All-rounder Kagiso Rabada Bowler Mohd. Siraj Bowler Prasidh Krishna Bowler

Gujarat Titans Team Form

Gujarat Titans head into this game after four wins in the last five matches and are currently at the top of the table.

Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans Head to Head

Gujarat Titans and Delhi Capitals have identical records in this fixture with three wins each. Both sides went head to head earlier this season and GT won the game.

Head to Head

Delhi Capitals: 03

Gujarat Titans: 03

Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans Betting Odds

Gujarat Titans to have a better opening partnership than Delhi Capitals

Delhi Capitals and Gujarat Titans head into this game after both sides have had contrasting form in the second half of the campaign. Delhi Capitals were brilliant in the first half of the campaign but in the second half of the season they have struggled for consistency and have just one win in the last five matches. On the other hand, Gujarat Titans have been pretty consistent throughout the campaign so far and another win in the upcoming game would seal a playoff spot. Both sides went head to head earlier this season and Gujarat Titans dominated the game as they won the tie with seven wickets to spare. GT openers have been sensational so far which makes us believe they will also end up with a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.

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Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans Top Batters

KL Rahul to be Delhi Capitals’ top batter

KL Rahul has been the most consistent batter for Delhi Capitals this season. So far this season Rahul has scored 381 runs and is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Sai Sudharsan to be Gujarat Titans’ top batter

Sai Sudharsan did not have a great game in the last outing but that doesn’t change the fact he has been brilliant so far and is also the leading run scorer for GT which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans Top Bowlers

Kuldeep Yadav to be Delhi Capitals’ top bowler

Kuldeep Yadav struggled in the last innings against Kolkata Knight Riders regardless we are going to back him as he has been the most consistent bowler for DC this season which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Prasidh Krishna to be Gujarat Titans’ top bowler

Prasidh Krishna struggled in the last game against Mumbai Indians regardless we are going to back him once again as with 20 wickets he is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.