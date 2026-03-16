Facts: With 265 runs, SuryaKumar Yadav is the leading run scorer for Mumbai Indians this season.

With 186 runs, Rachin Ravindra is the leading run scorer for Chennai Super Kings this season.

Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings Chance of Winning

Mumbai Indians much like previous years have struggled at the start of the season as they lost four of the first five matches this season but it seems as if they have turned a corner after back to back wins against Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad and they are currently seventh on the table.

Chennai Super Kings managed to stop the rut in the last game against Lucknow Super Giants as they beat LSG with five wickets to spare. This was the first win in six matches for CSK and with four points thus far they are tenth on the table. As per our calculations, MI are favourites in the upcoming game.

Mumbai Indians ’ chances of winning - 58%

Chennai Super Kings’ chances of winning - 42%

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Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Rohit Sharma has struggled to make an impact this season as so far this season he has scored 82 runs in six matches with an average of 13.66 which makes us believe he will score low in the upcoming game.

Shivam Dube has struggled earlier in this campaign but in the last few games he has been the best batter for CSK. In the last three games he has scored 42, 31 and 43 which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Mumbai Indians Opening Partnership to be Under 22.5 1.87 Bet on Parimatch Chennai Super Kings Opening Partnership to be Under 20.5 1.87 Bet on Parimatch Best Opening Partnership to be Mumbai Indians 1.79 Bet on Parimatch

Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has suited the team that bowled first. The last two of the three matches have been won by the team that bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

With 5% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 33C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 27C.

Mumbai Indians News & Player List

Mumbai Indians Player List

Rohit Sharma, SuryaKumar Yadav, Robin Minz, Ryan Rickelton, Shrijith Krishnan, Bevon- John Jacobs, Tilak Varma, Naman Dhir, Will Jacks, Mitchell Santner, Raj Angad Bawa, Vignesh Puthur, Hardik Pandya, Trent Boult, Karn Sharma, Deepak Chahar, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Ashwini Kumar, Reece Topley, Venkata Penmetsa, Arjun Tendulkar, Corbin Bosch, Jasprit Bumrah

Predicted Playing XI





Rohit Sharma Batter Will Jacks Batter SuryaKumar Yadav Batter Tilak Varma Batter Ryan Rickelton Wicket-keeper Hardik Pandya All-rounder Mitchell Santner All-rounder Vignesh Puthur Bowler Jasprit Bumrah Bowler Trent Boult Bowler Deepak Chahar Bowler

Mumbai Indians Team Form

Mumbai Indians lost four of the first five matches but since then they have won back to back wins and are currently seventh on the table.

Chennai Super Kings News & Player List

Chennai Super Kings Player List

Ruturaj Gaikwad, MS Dhoni, Devon Conway, Rahul Tripathi, Shaik Rasheed, Vansh Bedi, Andre Siddarth, Rachin Ravindra, R Ashwin, Vijay Shankar, Sam Curran, Anshul Kamboj, Deepak Hooda, Jamie Overton, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Ramakrishna Ghosh, R Jadeja, Shivam Dube, Khaleel Ahmed, Noor Ahmed, Mukesh Choudhary, Gurjapneet Singh, Nathan Ellis, Shreyas Gopal, Matheesha Pathirana

Predicted Playing XI

Rahul Tripathi Batter Vijay Shankar Batter Devon Conway Batter Rachin Ravindra All-rounder MS Dhoni Wicket-keeper R Jadeja All-rounder Shivam Dube All-rounder R Ashwin All-rounder Noor Ahmed Bowler Matheesha Pathirana Bowler Khaleel Ahmed Bowler

Chennai Super Kings Team Form

Chennai Super Kings have struggled so far as they have two wins in seven matches and are currently tenth on the table.

Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings Head to Head

Mumbai Indians have had an upper hand in this fixture against Chennai Super Kings 21-18. Both sides went head to head earlier this season and CSK won the game.

Head to Head

Mumbai Indians: 21

Chennai Super Kings: 18

Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings Betting Odds

Mumbai Indians to have a better opening partnership than Chennai Super Kings

Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians head into this game after both sides registered important wins in the last game. These are the two most successful teams in this tournament and both sides have struggled in the first half of the campaign. Chennai Super Kings head into this game after five defeats in the last six matches. In the last game they beat LSG which was their second win this season. On the other hand Mumbai Indians struggled early on in the campaign as they lost four of the first five matches but they have managed to turn things around as they beat table toppers DC and then SRH in the last outing. Both sides went head to head earlier this season and CSK won the game. Even though CSK had a better opening partnership in the game, we expect MI bowlers to take wickets with the new ball and MI will end up having a better opening stand in the game.

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Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings Top Batters

SuryaKumar Yadav to be Mumbai Indians’ top batter

SuryaKumar Yadav has been the most consistent batter for Mumbai Indians this season. So far in this campaign Yadav has scored 265 runs and is the leading run scorer for Mumbai Indians which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Shivam Dube to be Chennai Super Kings’ top batter

Shivam Dube has been outstanding for Chennai Super Kings in the last few matches. So far this season Dube has scored 180 runs and is one of the top run scorers which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings Top Bowlers

Hardik Pandya to be Mumbai Indians’ top bowler

Hardik Pandya did not have a good game in the last outing but regardless we are going to back him once again as with 11 wickets so far, Pandya is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Noor Ahmed to be Chennai Super Kings’ top bowler

Noor Ahmed was outstanding in the last game even though he did not bag any wickets in the games. With 12 wickets so far, he is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Our Prediction Favorites to win Mumbai Indians Mumbai Indians to win - 1.70 (PariMatch)

Chennai Super Kings to win - 2.15 (PariMatch) Even though Mumbai Indians lost against CSK earlier this season they still have an upper hand in this fixture against CSK and they head into this game after back to back wins. The bookmakers have favoured Mumbai Indians in this game and you should do the same as they would continue their winning momentum in the upcoming game. Parimatch 5.0 ★★★★★ Bet Now!





