Facts: With 233 runs, Yashasvi Jaiswal is the leading run scorer for Rajasthan Royals in this campaign.

With 357 runs, Nicholas Pooran is the leading run scorer for Lucknow Super Giants in this campaign.

Rajasthan Royals vs Lucknow Super Giants Chance of Winning

Rajasthan Royals have struggled to make a mark this season as they have five defeats in seven matches thus far and are currently eighth on the table. Rajasthan Royals need to turn things around in the second half of the campaign if they aspire to make the playoffs this season. In the last game they lost against DC.

Lucknow Super Giants have made a decent start to the campaign. Even though their front line fast bowlers have struggled for consistency they have still managed to win four games thus far and are currently fifth on the table. As per our calculations, Lucknow Super Giants are favourites in the upcoming game.

Rajasthan Royals ’ chances of winning - 45%

Lucknow Super Giants’ chances of winning - 55%

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Rajasthan Royals vs Lucknow Super Giants Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Sanju Samson has failed to hit the heights of last season but still has been the most consistent batter this season. So far he has scored 224 runs with an average of 37.33 which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Rishabh Pant has struggled to make an impact this season as so far this season he has scored 103 runs with an average of 17.16. Even though Pant scored well in the last game, we believe he will score low in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Rajasthan Royals Opening Partnership to be Over 26.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Lucknow Super Giants Opening Partnership to be Over 24.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Best Opening Partnership to be Rajasthan Royals 1.79 Bet on Parimatch

Rajasthan Royals vs Lucknow Super Giants Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has suited the team that bowled first. The last four matches have been won by the team that bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

With 5% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 39C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 28C.

Rajasthan Royals News & Player List

Rajasthan Royals Player List

Sanju Samson, Shubham Dubey, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Kunal Rathore, Shimron Hetmyer, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel, Riyan Parag, Nitish Rana, Yudhvir Singh, Wanindu Hasaranga, Jofra Archer, Maheesh Theekshana, Akash Madhwal, Kumar Kartikeya Singh, Tushar Deshpande, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Kwena Maphaka, Ashok Sharma, Sandeep Sharma

Predicted Playing XI





Yashasvi Jaiswal Batter Riyan Parag Batter Dhruv Jurel Batter Nitish Rana All-rounder Sanju Samson Wicket-keeper Shimron Hetmyer Batter Wanindu Hasaranga All-rounder Maheesh Theekshana All-rounder Sandeep Sharma Bowler Jofra Archer Bowler Tushar Deshpande Bowler

Rajasthan Royals Team Form

Rajasthan Royals have struggled for consistency as they have lost five of the seven matches and are currently eighth on the table.

Lucknow Super Giants News & Player List

Lucknow Super Giants Player List

Rishabh Pant, David Miller, Aiden Markram, Aryan Juyal, Himmat Singh, Matthew Breetzke, Nicholas Pooran, Mitchell Marsh, Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Khan, Yuvraj Chaudhary, R Hangargekar, Arshin Kulkarni, Ayush Badoni, Avesh Khan, Akashdeep, M Siddhartha, Digvesh Singh, Akash Singh, Shamar Joseph, Prince Yadav, Mayank Yadav, Mohsin Khan, Ravi Bishnoi, Shardul Thakur

Predicted Playing XI

Aiden Markram Batter Mitchell Marsh Batter Nicholas Pooran Batter David Miller Batter Rishabh Pant Wicket-keeper Ayush Badoni Batter Abdul Samad All-rounder Digvesh Singh Bowler Prince Yadav Bowler Ravi Bishnoi Bowler Shardul Thakur Bowler

Lucknow Super Giants Team Form

Lucknow Super Giants lost the opening game but since then they have won four of the six matches and are currently fifth on the table.

Rajasthan Royals vs Lucknow Super Giants Head to Head

Rajasthan Royals have had an upper hand in this fixture against Lucknow Super Giants 4-1. Both sides went head to head twice last season and RR won on both occasions.

Head to Head

Rajasthan Royals: 04

Lucknow Super Giants: 01

Rajasthan Royals vs Lucknow Super Giants Betting Odds

Rajasthan Royals to have a better opening partnership than Lucknow Super Giants

Lucknow Super Giants and Rajasthan Royals head into this game after both sides suffered defeats in the last outing. Unlike last seasons, this campaign has been a struggle for Rajasthan Royals as they have five defeats in the first seven games. They head into the second half of the campaign needing a near perfect run if they aspire to make the playoffs this term. On the other hand, LSG have had a better season so far as they have four wins in the first seven matches and would be hoping to continue their form in the second half of the campaign. What makes this tip so enticing is the fact LSG has conceded a bigger opening partnership in each of the last two games which makes us believe RR will have a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.

Rajasthan Royals vs Lucknow Super Giants T20 Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur Rajasthan Royals Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.80 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.90 Bet Now! Lucknow Super Giants Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 1.90 Bet Now!

Rajasthan Royals vs Lucknow Super Giants Top Batters

Yashasvi Jaiswal to be Rajasthan Royals’ top batter

Yashasvi Jaiswal had a slow start to the campaign but he has been brilliant in the last few matches. With 233 runs so far, Jaiswal is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Nicholas Pooran to be Lucknow Super Giants’ top batter

Nicholas Pooran was brilliant last season and once again he has excelled in this campaign. So far this season he has scored 357 runs and is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Rajasthan Royals vs Lucknow Super Giants Top Bowlers

Maheesh Theekshana to be Rajasthan Royals’ top bowler

Maheesh Theekshana did not have a great game against DC in the last outing regardless we are going to back him as with seven wickets he is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Shardul Thakur to be Lucknow Super Giants’ top bowler

Shardul Thakur struggled to make an impact in the last outing regardless we are going to back him once again as with 11 wickets thus far he is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Our Prediction Favorites to win Lucknow Super Giants Rajasthan Royals to win - 2.00 (PariMatch)

Lucknow Super Giants to win - 1.80 (PariMatch) Rajasthan Royals have dominated this fixture in the past as they have four wins in five games against Lucknow Super Giants. This season has been a struggle for RR so far which is why the bookmakers have sided with LSG and you should do the same as they would bag maximum points in the upcoming game. Parimatch 5.0 ★★★★★ Bet Now!





