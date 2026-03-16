Facts: With 164 runs, Virat Kohli is the leading run scorer for Royal Challengers Bengaluru this season.

With 92 runs, KL Rahul is the leading run scorer for Delhi Capitals in this campaign.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Delhi Capitals Chance of Winning

Royal Challengers Bengaluru have been sensational so far in this campaign as they have won three of the four matches thus far and are currently third on the table. RCB got off to a great start this season as they won back to back games. After a defeat against GT at home, RCB beat MI in the last match.

Much like their opponents, Delhi Capitals have had a perfect start to the campaign as they are the only unbeaten team in the tournament. With three wins in three games, DC are currently at the top of the table. In the last game they beat CSK by 25 runs. As per our calculations, RCB are favourites in the upcoming game.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru ’ chances of winning - 58%

Delhi Capitals’ chances of winning - 42%

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Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Delhi Capitals Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Rajat Patidar was sensational last season and once again he has been brilliant thus far as he has scored 161 runs in four matches with an average of 40.25 which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Jake F Mcgurk heads into this tournament after struggling in both domestic and international setup. In two of the three matches he has struggled to make an impact which makes us believe he will score low in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Royal Challengers Bengaluru Opening Partnership to be Over 21.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Delhi Capitals Opening Partnership to be Under 22.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Best Opening Partnership to be Royal Challengers Bengaluru 1.73 Bet on Parimatch

Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Delhi Capitals Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has suited the team that bowled first. The last four matches have been won by the team that bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

With 15% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 32C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 22C.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru News & Player List

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Player List

Rajat Patidar, Virat Kohli, Phil Salt, Jitesh Sharma, Devdutt Padikkal, Swastik Chhikara, Liam Livingstone, Krunal Pandya, Swapnil Singh, Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Manoj Bhandage, Jacob Bethell, Josh Hazlewood, Rasikh Dar, Suyash Sharma, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Nuwan Thushara, Lungi Ngidi, Abhinandan Singh, Mohit Rathee, Yash Dayal

Predicted Playing XI

Virat Kohli Batter Rajat Patidar Batter Jitesh Sharma Batter Krunal Pandya All-rounder Phil Salt Wicket-keeper Tim David Batter Liam Livingstone All-rounder Suyash Sharma Bowler Yash Dayal Bowler Josh Hazlewood Bowler Bhuvneshwar Kumar Bowler

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Team Form

Royal Challengers Bengaluru have been brilliant so far as they have three wins in four matches and are currently third on the table.

Delhi Capitals News & Player List

Delhi Capitals Player List

KL Rahul, Jake F Mcgurk, Karun Nair, Faf du Plessis, Donovan Ferreira, Abhishek Porel, Tristan Stubbs, Sameer Rizvi, Ashutosh Sharma, Darshan Nalkande, Vipraj Nigam, Ajay Mandal, Manvanth Kumar, Tripurana Vijay, Madhav Tiwari, Axar Patel, Mitchell Starc, T Natarajan, Mohit Sharma, Mukesh Kumar, Dushmantha Chameera, Kuldeep Yadav

Predicted Playing XI

Jake F Mcgurk Batter Faf du Plessis Batter Tristan Stubbs Batter Abhishek Porel All-rounder KL Rahul Wicket-keeper Ashutosh Sharma Batter Axar Patel All-rounder Vipraj Nigam All-rounder Mitchell Starc Bowler Kuldeep Yadav Bowler Mukesh Kumar Bowler

Delhi Capitals Team Form

Delhi Capitals remain unbeaten after three matches as they have three wins in three matches and are currently at the top of the table.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Delhi Capitals Head to Head

Royal Challengers Bengaluru have had an upper hand against Delhi Capitals 20-11. Both sides went head to head last season and RCB won the game.

Head to Head

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: 20

Delhi Capitals: 11

Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Delhi Capitals Betting Odds

Delhi Capitals to have a better opening partnership than Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bengaluru head into this game after both sides have got off to a great start in this campaign. Delhi Capitals missed the playoffs last season, they have been the best team in this tournament thus far as they are the only unbeaten side in this tournament and are currently at the top of the table. On the other hand Royal Challengers Bengaluru have won all three games away from home. At home they went head to head against GT and lost the match with eight wickets to spare. What makes this tip so enticing is the fact DC has conceded a bigger opening partnership in two of the last three matches which makes us believe RCB will have a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Delhi Capitals T20 M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bangalore Royal Challengers Bangalore Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.72 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.74 Bet Now! Delhi Capitals Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 2.07 Bet Now!

Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Delhi Capitals Top Batters

Virat Kohli to be Royal Challengers Bengaluru’ top batter

Virat Kohli was sensational in the last game against Mumbai Indians as he scored his second half century in this campaign. With 164 runs, Kohli is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

KL Rahul to be Delhi Capitals’ top batter

KL Rahul was sensational in the last game against Chennai Super Kings as he scored a half century and took his team over the line. With 92 runs so far, he is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Delhi Capitals Top Bowlers

Josh Hazlewood to be Royal Challengers Bengaluru’ top bowler

Josh Hazlewood has been the stand out bowler for Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the first four games. So far this season Hazlewood has bagged eight wickets which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Mitchell Starc to be Delhi Capitals’ top bowler

Mitchell Starc struggled in the group stages last season but has been the best bowler for DC in this campaign. With nine wickets he is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Our Prediction Favorites to win Royal Challengers Bengaluru Royal Challengers Bengaluru to win - 1.72 (PariMatch)

Delhi Capitals to win - 2.10 (PariMatch) Even though Royal Challengers Bengaluru lost the home game against Gujarat Titans, they have been brilliant in this campaign. RCB has dominated this fixture in the past which is why the bookmakers have favoured them and you should do the same as RCB would register their first win at home in the upcoming game. Parimatch 5.0 ★★★★★ Bet Now!





