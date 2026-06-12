ARCS Andheri vs MSC Maratha Royals T20 Mumbai 2026 Match Prediction
ARC
56%
Chance of Winning
MSC
44%
Parimatch
T20
Wankhede Stadium
Who will win?
Facts:
- MSC Maratha Royals won their previous match against ARCS Andheri by 5 wickets.
- Divyaansh Saxena, from ARCS Andheri, has scored 210 runs in 6 innings at an average of 42.
- Tushar Deshpande, from MSC Maratha Royals, has taken 10 wickets in 6 innings at an average of 13.20.
ARCS Andheri vs MSC Maratha Royals Chances of Winning
ARCS Andheri will enter the final game with a higher chance of winning. With its strong run in this tournament, the team will be looking to continue the same in the finals and win the clash. They have players such as Divyaansh Saxena, who has scored 210 runs in 6 innings at an average of 42, and Ajay Mishra, who holds 10 wickets in 6 innings at an average of 13.20. On the other hand, MSC Maratha Royals will be eager to continue their form and win the ultimate game. Their record over ARCS Andheri has been strong this season, which could help them to turn the tables. They have players such as Ayaz Khan, who has scored 168 runs in 4 innings at an average of 42, and Tushar Deshpande, who holds 10 wickets in 6 innings at an average of 13.20.
- ARCS Andheri Chances of Winning: 56%
- MSC Maratha Royals Chances of Winning: 44%
ARCS Andheri vs MSC Maratha Royals Prediction & Betting Tips 2026
ARCS Andheri have been the top contender to win the title ever since the start of the tournament. With three wins and two losses in the league stages, they made it to the semi-final stages and even won the same against Aakash Tigers MWS. Now with the final game against MSC Maratha Royals, they will take it as an opportunity to take revenge for the league stage loss. They have batsmen such as Musheer Khan, who has scored 127 runs in 5 innings at an average of 42.33, and Arjun Tendulkar, who has scored 102 runs in 5 innings at an average of 34. Prasoon Singh has taken 9 wickets in 5 innings at an average of 10.56.
On the other hand, MSC Maratha Royals has made one of the best comebacks in this tournament. After making it to the semi-final stages due to a higher net run rate, the team also defeated the table toppers, North Mumbai Panthers, to advance to the finals. With a strong record over ARCS Andheri this season, they will seek another win to lift the title. They have batsmen such as Chinmay Sutar, who has scored 151 runs in 5 innings at an average of 37.75, and Tushar Deshpande, who has scored 117 runs in 6 innings at an average of 29.25. Atharva Bhosale has taken 8 wickets in 5 innings at an average of 20.
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ARCS Andheri vs MSC Maratha Royals Match Toss Prediction
The final match between ARCS Andheri and MSC Maratha Royals will be played at the Wankhede Stadium. This venue has hosted a total of 21 T20Is, out of which 11 have been won by the team batting first and the remaining 10 have been won by the team bowling first. The first innings average score at this venue stands at 180, but it falls down to 158 in the second innings. Therefore, the team which wins the toss at this venue is likely to bat first.
Weather Report
The match between ARCS Andheri and MSC Maratha Royals won't be affected due to the weather conditions.
ARCS Andheri and MSC Maratha Royals Player List
Team Form
ARCS Andheri Team Form
ARCS Andheri have regained their winning momentum in this tournament. The team is now having three wins and two losses in its last five games, as it aims to continue the form and win the finals. They have players such as Shivam Dube, who holds 8 wickets in 5 innings at an average of 16.13, and Prasad Pawar, who has scored 102 runs in 4 innings at an average of 25.50.
MSC Maratha Royals Team Form
MSC Maratha Royals now find themselves in a winning streak in this tournament. The team now holds three wins and two losses in its last five games, as it aims to continue the winning streak and lift the title. They have players such as Irfan Umair, who holds 8 wickets in 6 innings at an average of 23.25, and Maxwell Swaminathan, who has scored 100 runs in 6 innings at an average of 25.
ARCS Andheri vs MSC Maratha Royals
T20
Wankhede Stadium, null
Arcs Andheri
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Msc Maratha Royals
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR
ARCS Andheri vs MSC Maratha Royals Top Batters
Divyaansh Saxena stands as the highest run-scorer for ARCS Andheri this season. He has managed to score 210 runs in 6 innings at an average of 42.
Ayaz Khan is leading the run-scoring charts for MSC Maratha Royals this season. He has managed to score 168 runs in 4 innings at an average of 42.
ARCS Andheri vs MSC Maratha Royals Top Bowlers
Ajay Mishra has been dominant with the ball for ARCS Andheri in this tournament. In just 6 games, he has managed to take 10 wickets for the team at an average of 13.20.
Tushar Deshpande is the highest wicket-taker for MSC Maratha Royals this season. He has managed to take 10 wickets for the team in 6 innings at an average of 13.20.
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