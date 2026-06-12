ARCS Andheri vs MSC Maratha Royals T20 Mumbai 2026 Match Prediction ARC 56 % Chance of Winning MSC 44 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.49 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR The final clash of the T20 Mumbai is now locked and loaded, as it would be ARCS Andheri going against MSC Maratha Royals. This ultimate clash will be taking place on 13 June at 7:00 PM IST at the Wankhede Stadium. ARCS Andheri are heading to this game after winning the semi-final clash against Aakash Tigers MWS by 5 wickets. On the other hand, MSC Maratha Royals are heading to this game after winning the semi-final match against North Mumbai Panthers by 3 wickets.

Who will win? ARCS Andheri MSC Maratha Royals Vote 0 votes

Facts: MSC Maratha Royals won their previous match against ARCS Andheri by 5 wickets.

Divyaansh Saxena, from ARCS Andheri, has scored 210 runs in 6 innings at an average of 42.

Tushar Deshpande, from MSC Maratha Royals, has taken 10 wickets in 6 innings at an average of 13.20.

ARCS Andheri vs MSC Maratha Royals Chances of Winning

ARCS Andheri will enter the final game with a higher chance of winning. With its strong run in this tournament, the team will be looking to continue the same in the finals and win the clash. They have players such as Divyaansh Saxena, who has scored 210 runs in 6 innings at an average of 42, and Ajay Mishra, who holds 10 wickets in 6 innings at an average of 13.20. On the other hand, MSC Maratha Royals will be eager to continue their form and win the ultimate game. Their record over ARCS Andheri has been strong this season, which could help them to turn the tables. They have players such as Ayaz Khan, who has scored 168 runs in 4 innings at an average of 42, and Tushar Deshpande, who holds 10 wickets in 6 innings at an average of 13.20.

ARCS Andheri Chances of Winning: 56%

MSC Maratha Royals Chances of Winning: 44%

ARCS Andheri vs MSC Maratha Royals Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

ARCS Andheri have been the top contender to win the title ever since the start of the tournament. With three wins and two losses in the league stages, they made it to the semi-final stages and even won the same against Aakash Tigers MWS. Now with the final game against MSC Maratha Royals, they will take it as an opportunity to take revenge for the league stage loss. They have batsmen such as Musheer Khan, who has scored 127 runs in 5 innings at an average of 42.33, and Arjun Tendulkar, who has scored 102 runs in 5 innings at an average of 34. Prasoon Singh has taken 9 wickets in 5 innings at an average of 10.56.

On the other hand, MSC Maratha Royals has made one of the best comebacks in this tournament. After making it to the semi-final stages due to a higher net run rate, the team also defeated the table toppers, North Mumbai Panthers, to advance to the finals. With a strong record over ARCS Andheri this season, they will seek another win to lift the title. They have batsmen such as Chinmay Sutar, who has scored 151 runs in 5 innings at an average of 37.75, and Tushar Deshpande, who has scored 117 runs in 6 innings at an average of 29.25. Atharva Bhosale has taken 8 wickets in 5 innings at an average of 20.

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ARCS Andheri vs MSC Maratha Royals Match Toss Prediction

The final match between ARCS Andheri and MSC Maratha Royals will be played at the Wankhede Stadium. This venue has hosted a total of 21 T20Is, out of which 11 have been won by the team batting first and the remaining 10 have been won by the team bowling first. The first innings average score at this venue stands at 180, but it falls down to 158 in the second innings. Therefore, the team which wins the toss at this venue is likely to bat first.

Weather Report

The match between ARCS Andheri and MSC Maratha Royals won't be affected due to the weather conditions.

Partly Sunny 64% 30° - 34° C 23 kmph

Partly Sunny 64% 30° - 34° C 23 kmph

ARCS Andheri and MSC Maratha Royals Player List

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Team Form

ARCS Andheri Team Form

ARCS Andheri have regained their winning momentum in this tournament. The team is now having three wins and two losses in its last five games, as it aims to continue the form and win the finals. They have players such as Shivam Dube, who holds 8 wickets in 5 innings at an average of 16.13, and Prasad Pawar, who has scored 102 runs in 4 innings at an average of 25.50.

MSC Maratha Royals Team Form

MSC Maratha Royals now find themselves in a winning streak in this tournament. The team now holds three wins and two losses in its last five games, as it aims to continue the winning streak and lift the title. They have players such as Irfan Umair, who holds 8 wickets in 6 innings at an average of 23.25, and Maxwell Swaminathan, who has scored 100 runs in 6 innings at an average of 25.

ARCS Andheri vs MSC Maratha Royals T20 Wankhede Stadium, null Arcs Andheri Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.49 Bet Now! Msc Maratha Royals Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 2.43 Bet Now!

ARCS Andheri vs MSC Maratha Royals Top Batters

Divyaansh Saxena stands as the highest run-scorer for ARCS Andheri this season. He has managed to score 210 runs in 6 innings at an average of 42.

Ayaz Khan is leading the run-scoring charts for MSC Maratha Royals this season. He has managed to score 168 runs in 4 innings at an average of 42.

ARCS Andheri vs MSC Maratha Royals Top Bowlers

Ajay Mishra has been dominant with the ball for ARCS Andheri in this tournament. In just 6 games, he has managed to take 10 wickets for the team at an average of 13.20.

Tushar Deshpande is the highest wicket-taker for MSC Maratha Royals this season. He has managed to take 10 wickets for the team in 6 innings at an average of 13.20.