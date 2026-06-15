England Women vs Ireland Women ICC Womens T20 World Cup Match Prediction ENG 58 % Chance of Winning IRL 42 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.01 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR The 8th match in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup will feature England Women going against Ireland Women. This match is all set to be played on 16 June at 11:00 PM IST at The Rose Bowl. England Women are heading to this game after winning its previous match against Sri Lanka Women by 87 runs. On the other hand, Ireland Women are heading to this game after losing their previous match against Scotland Women by 40 runs. Can Ireland Women cause another upset in the Women's T20 World Cup?

Who will win? England Women Ireland Women Vote 0 votes

Facts: England Women have won three out of four head-to-head matches against Ireland Women.

Danni Wyatt has scored 3 runs off 4 balls against Arlene Kelly, while Kelly is yet to take her wicket.

Gaby Lewis has scored 8 runs off 5 balls against Lauren Bell, while Bell is yet to take her wicket.

England Women vs Ireland Women Chances of Winning

England Women will enter the next game against Ireland Women with a higher chance of winning. The team has been strong against Ireland Women in head-to-head matches and also take the home-ground advantage, which could help them to win. They have players such as Danni Wyatt, who scored 105 runs off 62 balls, and Freya Kemp, who took 4 wickets at an average of 5.50. On the other hand, Ireland Women will be eager to turn the tables and grab a win. It should be noted that the team was able to win their last game against England Women. They have players such as Amy Hunter, who scored 39 runs off 36 balls, and Ava Canning, who took 3 wickets at an average of 6.75.

England Women Chances of Winning: 58%

Ireland Women Chances of Winning: 42%

England Women vs Ireland Women Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

The hosts, England Women, have received a strong start in the tournament. After grabbing a massive win against Sri Lanka Women in the first game, the team will be looking forward to continuing the same form even in the next game. The team holds a dominant record over Ireland Women in overall games, and they will also take the home-ground advantage. They have batters such as Amy Jones, who scored 53 runs off 38 balls, and Nat Scriver-Brunt, who scored 46 runs off 22 balls. Charlie Dean was able to take 2 wickets at an average of 9.

On the other hand, Ireland Women were not at their best in the start of the tournament. Starting with a 40 run loss to Scotland Women, the team will now stand eager to regain its winning momentum in the next game. But it will be slightly challenging, as they will be facing England Women at their own turf. They have batters such as Orla Prendergast, who scored 33 runs off 23 balls, and Arlene Kelly, who scored 15 runs off 12 balls. Aimee Maguire was able to take a wicket at an economy of 9.

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England Women vs Ireland Women Match Toss Prediction

The match between England Women and Ireland Women will be played at The Rose Bowl, which means England Women will take the home-ground advantage. This venue has hosted a total of 18 T20Is, out of which 13 have been won by the team batting first, and the remaining 5 games have been won by the team bowling first. The average first innings score at this venue stands at 170, but it falls down to 140 in the second innings. Looking at the pitch conditions, it is likely that the toss-winning team would choose to bat first.

Weather Report

The match between England Women and Ireland Women could be affected due to the weather conditions, as there is a 10% chance of rain on the match day.

Mostly Cloudy 73% Humidity 14° - 21° C Temperature 18 kmph Wind Speed

Mostly Cloudy 73% Humidity 14° - 21° C Temperature 18 kmph Wind Speed

England Women and Ireland Women Player List

Team Form

England Women Team Form

England Women have managed to continue their winning momentum in this tournament. The team is now having four wins and just one loss in its last five games, as it aims to continue the strong run even in the next match. They have players such as Sophie Ecclestone, who took 2 wickets at an average of 13.50, and Lauren Bell, who took a wicket at an economy of 5.

Ireland Women Team Form

Ireland Women got their momentum affected right when the tournament started. The team now holds two wins and two losses in its last five games, as it aims to grab a turnaround in the next game. They have players such as Arlene Kelly, who took a wicket at an economy of 6, and Gaby Lewis, who scored 11 runs off 19 balls.

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England Women vs Ireland Women Top Batters

Danni Wyatt will be a key batter for England Women in the next game. She has managed to score 266 runs in her last 6 games at an average of 53.20.

Orla Prendergast will be standing as a key batter for Ireland Women in a crucial game. She has managed to score 251 runs in her last 10 games at an average of 31.38.

England Women vs Ireland Women Top Bowlers

Charlie Dean has been a key bowler for England Women in the shortest format of the game. She has been able to take 15 wickets in her last 10 games at an economy of 6.88.

Arlene Kelly will be playing a crucial role for Ireland Women in the next game. She has managed to take 13 wickets in her last 10 games at an economy of 6.12.