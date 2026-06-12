New Zealand Women vs West Indies Women ICC Womens T20 World Cup Match Prediction WIN 43 % Chance of Winning NZL 57 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.57 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR The 4th match in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup will see the defending champions in action, as New Zealand go against West Indies Women. This match will be played on 13 June at 11:00 PM IST at The Rose Bowl. New Zealand Women are heading to this tournament after losing their previous series against England Women by 1-2. On the other hand, West Indies Women are heading to this tournament after winning their previous tri-series against Ireland and Pakistan Women.

Who will win? New Zealand Women West Indies Women Vote 0 votes

Facts: New Zealand Women have won all of their last five head-to-head matches against West Indies Women.

Amelia Kerr has scored 7 runs off 11 balls against Hayley Matthews, while Matthews has dismissed her once.

Stafanie Taylor has scored 150 runs in her last 8 games for West Indies Women at an average of 25.

New Zealand Women vs West Indies Women Chances of Winning

New Zealand Women will enter the next game against West Indies Women with a higher chance of winning. The team has been undefeated against them in recent games, which could help them to start off with a win. They have players such as Amelia Kerr, who has scored 1925 runs in 80 innings at an average of 31.55, and Jess Kerr, who holds 37 wickets in 51 innings at an average of 29.78. On the other hand, West Indies Women will be eager to turn the tables and start off with a win. Defeating the defending champions would help them to create a statement in this tournament. They have players such as Hayley Matthews, who has scored 3237 runs in 121 innings at an average of 29.42, and Qiana Joseph, who holds 11 wickets in 17 innings at an average of 23.18.

New Zealand Women Chances of Winning: 57%

West Indies Women Chances of Winning: 43%

New Zealand Women vs West Indies Women Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

The defending champions, New Zealand Women, will enter the new edition with a bang. The team remains eager to defend its crown, but they will be facing various strong teams in the group stages only. With their opening game being against West Indies Women, the team would take this as an opportunity to regain their winning momentum and start off with a win. Moreover, they have been undefeated against West Indies Women in recent games. They have batters such as Sophie Devine, who has scored 3719 runs in 150 innings at an average of 28.82, and Isabella Gaze, who has scored 469 runs in 32 innings at an average of 20.39. Nensi Patel has also been a key wicket-taker, as she holds 9 wickets in 6 innings at an average of 9.88.

On the other hand, West Indies Women also made it to the semi-finals of the previous edition. With a strong form in the shortest format of the game, the team will be eager to start off the tournament with a win. But with their match being against New Zealand Women, the team will be facing some challenges. They have batters such as Stafanie Taylor, who has scored 3576 runs in 131 innings at an average of 34.38, and Shemaine Campbelle, who has scored 1531 runs in 122 innings at an average of 15.46. Hayley Matthews has been a crucial wicket-taker, as she holds 120 wickets in 114 innings at an average of 19.35.

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New Zealand Women vs West Indies Women Match Toss Prediction

The upcoming match between New Zealand Women and West Indies Women will be played at The Rose Bowl in Southampton. This venue has hosted a total of 18 T20Is, out of which 13 have been won by the team batting first and the remaining 5 have been won by the team bowling first. The first innings average score at this venue stands at 170, but it falls down to 140 in the second innings. Therefore, the team which will win the toss in the next game is likely to bat first.

Weather Report

The match between New Zealand Women and West Indies Women will not be affected due to the weather conditions.

Mostly Sunny 59% 9° - 22° C 16 kmph

Mostly Sunny 59% 9° - 22° C 16 kmph

New Zealand Women and West Indies Women Player List

Team Form

New Zealand Team Form

New Zealand Women have been in strong form in recent games in this format. Over their last five games, the team has managed to secure three wins and two losses, as they remain eager to regain their form. They have players such as Maddy Green, who has scored 1363 runs in 100 innings at an average of 18.17, and Amelia Kerr, who holds 106 wickets in 97 innings at an average of 20.42.

West Indies Women Team Form

West Indies Women have shown mixed performances in this format. The team holds two wins and two losses in their last five games, as they aim to start the new season with an impressive win. They have players such as Chinelle Henry, who has scored 608 runs in 61 innings at an average of 16.88, and Afy Fletcher, who holds 102 wickets in 104 innings at an average of 20.87.

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New Zealand Women vs West Indies Women Top Batters

Amelia Kerr has been a consistent run-scorer for New Zealand Women in this format. She has managed to score 371 runs in her last 10 games at an average of 41.22.

Hayley Matthews has been a key batter for West Indies Women in this format. She has managed to score 262 runs in her last 9 games at an average of 37.43.

New Zealand Women vs West Indies Women Top Bowlers

Jess Kerr will be a key bowler for New Zealand Women in the upcoming tournament. She has been able to take 13 wickets in her last 10 games at an economy of 6.81.

Qiana Joseph will be playing a key role with the ball for New Zealand Women. She has managed to take 7 wickets for the team in her last five games at an economy of 5.10.