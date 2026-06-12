India Women vs Pakistan Women ICC Womens T20 World Cup Match Prediction IND 57 % Chance of Winning PAK 43 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.08 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Sunday is about to get even more exciting for the cricket fans, as it would be India Women versus Pakistan Women in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup. This match will be played on 14 June at 7:00 PM IST at Edgbaston in Birmingham. India Women are heading to this tournament after losing their previous series against England Women by 1-2. On the other hand, Pakistan Women are heading to this tournament after finishing last in their previous tri-series against West Indies and Ireland Women.

Who will win? India Women Pakistan Women Vote 0 votes

Facts: India Women have won four out of their last five head-to-head matches against Pakistan Women.

Smriti Mandhana has scored 9 runs off 12 balls against Sadia Iqbal, while Sadia has dismissed her once.

Muneeba Ali has scored 33 runs off 37 balls against Renuka Singh, while Renuka is yet to take her wicket.

India Women vs Pakistan Women Chances of Winning

India Women will enter the next game with a higher chance of winning. The team has been strong against Pakistan Women in recent games, which could help them to start the tournament with a win. They have players such as Harmanpreet Kaur, who has scored 4075 runs in 176 innings at an average of 30.18, and Shree Charani, who holds 28 wickets in 20 innings at an average of 20.17. On the other hand, Pakistan Women will be eager to turn the tables and secure a win. The team will rely on its experienced line-up, which could help them to some extent. They have players such as Fatima Sana, who has scored 715 runs in 39 innings at an average of 34.04, and Sadia Iqbal, who holds 73 wickets in 58 innings at an average of 17.67.

India Women Chances of Winning: 57%

Pakistan Women Chances of Winning: 43%

India Women vs Pakistan Women Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

India Women will enter this tournament as one of the key contenders to win. The World Cup winners, however, didn't have a good outing in the previous T20 World Cup edition. India Women were knocked out of the group stages, as the team secured two wins and two losses in four games. But the match against Pakistan Women is a good way to start the tournament, as their record against them has been strong. They have players such as Smriti Mandhana, who has scored 4333 runs in 160 innings at an average of 29.88, and Jemimah Rodrigues, who has scored 2732 runs in 113 innings at an average of 30.02. With the ball, Shreyanka Patil has contributed well, as she holds 29 wickets in 22 innings at an average of 18.96.

On the other hand, Pakistan Women have also not been able to do much in this tournament. The team finished in the group stages last time also, holding just one win and three losses in four games. This time, Pakistan Women will be eager to start off the campaign with a win over India Women. They have batters such as Muneeba Ali, who has scored 1602 runs in 87 innings at an average of 20.02, and Ayesha Zafar, who has scored 497 runs in 34 innings at an average of 16.03. Nashra Sandhu has been a key bowler, as she holds 74 wickets in 76 innings at an average of 21.24.

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India Women vs Pakistan Women Match Toss Prediction

The match between India Women and Pakistan Women will be played at Edgbaston in Birmingham. This venue has hosted a total of 28 T20Is, out of which 17 have been won by the team batting first and 10 have been won by the team bowling first. The first innings average score at this venue stands at 145, and it falls down to 126 in the second innings. Looking at the same, the team which wins the toss is likely to bat first.

Weather Report

The match between India Women and Pakistan Women won't be affected due to the weather conditions, even though the sky will remain cloudy.

Cloudy 67% Humidity 11° - 19° C Temperature 13 kmph Wind Speed

Cloudy 67% Humidity 11° - 19° C Temperature 13 kmph Wind Speed

India Women and Pakistan Women Player List

Team Form

India Women Team Form

India Women have not been able to find its rhythm back in this format. The team holds two wins and three losses in its last five games, as it aims to regain its winning momentum in the opener. They have players such as Shafali Verma, who has scored 2722 runs in 105 innings at an average of 27.49, and Renuka Singh, who holds 68 wickets in 62 innings at an average of 22.25.

Pakistan Women Team Form

Pakistan Women have endured a losing streak in this format, as they have struggled to grab wins. The team holds just one win and two losses in its last five games, as they aim to regain their winning momentum. They have players such as Diana Baig, who holds 40 wickets in 56 innings at an average of 28.30, and Natalia Pervaiz, who has scored 229 runs in 26 innings at an average of 10.40.

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India Women vs Pakistan Women Top Batters

Harmanpreet Kaur stands as the key batter for the India Women's team in this tournament. She has managed to score 291 runs in her last 9 games at an average of 48.50.

Fatima Sana has been a key batter for Pakistan Women in this format. She has managed to score 298 runs in her last 10 games at an average of 74.50.

India Women vs Pakistan Women Top Bowlers

Shree Charani is among the leading wicket-takers for India Women lately. She has been able to take 11 wickets in her last 9 games at an economy of 7.71.

Sadia Iqbal has shown her wicket-taking skills consistently for Pakistan Women. She has managed to take 12 wickets in her last 9 games at an economy of 6.48.