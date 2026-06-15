New Zealand Women vs Sri Lanka Women ICC Womens T20 World Cup Match Prediction NZL 56 % Chance of Winning SRI 44 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.30 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR The ICC Women's T20 World Cup is set for another Group B thriller, as it would be New Zealand Women going against Sri Lanka Women. This match is all set to be played on 16 June at 7:00 PM IST at The Rose Bowl in Southampton. New Zealand are heading to this game after losing their opener against the West Indies Women by 7 wickets. On the other hand, Sri Lanka Women are heading to this game after losing their opener against England Women by 87 runs.

Who will win? New Zealand Women Sri Lanka Women Vote 0 votes

Facts: New Zealand Women and Sri Lanka Women have defeated each other twice in their last five head-to-head matches.

Sophie Devine, from New Zealand Women, has scored 310 runs in her last 9 T20Is at an average of 38.75.

Kavisha Dilhari, from Sri Lanka Women, has taken 11 wickets in her last 10 games at an economy of 6.44.

New Zealand Women vs Sri Lanka Women Chances of Winning

New Zealand Women will enter the next game with a higher chance of winning. While the team holds equal wins over Sri Lanka Women in recent games, they will rely on their recent form to come out victorious. They have players such as Brooke Halliday, who scored 40 runs off 32 balls, and Jess Kerr, who took 2 wickets at an average of 8.50. On the other hand, Sri Lanka Women will also be keen to turn the tables and grab their first win. For this, the team would rely on its recent winning streak, which might help them to get a turnaround. They have players such as Nilakshika Silva, who scored 39 runs off 33 balls, and Malki Madara, who took a wicket at an economy of 12.75.

New Zealand Women Chances of Winning: 56%

Sri Lanka Women Chances of Winning: 44%

New Zealand Women vs Sri Lanka Women Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

New Zealand Women had received a good start to this tournament, even after suffering a loss in the first game. The team started with a 7 wicket loss against West Indies Women, but they were able to show some brilliant performances, taking the game way too close. With the next game being against Sri Lanka Women, they would rely on their strong form to come out victorious. They have batters such as Isabella Gaze, who scored 39 runs off 29 balls, and Maddy Green, who scored 35 runs off 22 balls. Rosemary Mair conceded runs at an economy of 6.75.

On the other hand, Sri Lanka Women had a start they would like to forget this season. The team suffered a massive loss against England Women, and now they will aim to improve their net run rate in the next game. With the team having a better record against New Zealand Women in recent games, it might help them to get a turnaround. They have batters such as Harshitha Samarawickrama, who scored 29 runs off 18 balls, and Kavisha Dilhari, who scored 19 runs off 15 balls. Nilakshika Silva went wicketless, but was able to maintain an economy of 8.

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New Zealand Women vs Sri Lanka Women Match Toss Prediction

The match between New Zealand Women and Sri Lanka Women will be played at The Rose Bowl, which means England Women will take the home-ground advantage. This venue has hosted a total of 18 T20Is, out of which 13 have been won by the team batting first, and the remaining 5 games have been won by the team bowling first. The average first innings score at this venue stands at 170, but it falls down to 140 in the second innings. Looking at the pitch conditions, it is likely that the toss-winning team would choose to bat first.

Weather Report

The match between New Zealand Women and Sri Lanka Women could be affected due to the weather conditions, as there is a 10% chance of rain on the match day.

Mostly Cloudy 73% Humidity 14° - 21° C Temperature 18 kmph Wind Speed

Mostly Cloudy 73% Humidity 14° - 21° C Temperature 18 kmph Wind Speed

New Zealand Women and Sri Lanka Women Player List

Team Form

New Zealand Women Team Form

New Zealand Women have now endured a losing streak in the shortest format of the game. The team now holds two wins and three losses in its last five games, as it aims to regain its winning momentum. They have players such as Sophie Devine, who scored 22 runs off 15 balls, and Georgia Plimmer, who scored 8 runs off 11 balls.

Sri Lanka Women Team Form

Sri Lanka Women just had an end to their winning streak as this tournament started. The team is now having four consecutive wins and one loss in its last five games, as it aims to regain its winning momentum. They have players such as Hansima Karunaratne, who scored 11 runs off 8 balls, and Imesha Dulani, who scored 7 runs off 9 balls.

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New Zealand Women vs Sri Lanka Women Top Batters

Sophie Devine will be a key batter for New Zealand Women in the next game. She has managed to score 310 runs in her last 9 games at an average of 38.75.

Chamari Athapaththu still remains one of the key batters for Sri Lanka Women in this format. She has managed to score 252 runs in her last 10 games at an average of 28.

New Zealand Women vs Sri Lanka Women Top Bowlers

Jess Kerr has been a vital asset to the bowling line-up of New Zealand Women in this format. She has managed to take 13 wickets in her last 10 games at an economy of 6.71.

Kavisha Dilhari remains one of the vital wicket-takers for Sri Lanka Women. She has managed to take 11 wickets in her last 10 games at an economy of 6.44.