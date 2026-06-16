India Women vs Netherlands Women ICC Womens T20 World Cup Match Prediction IND 65 % Chance of Winning NED 35 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.10 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR The upcoming match in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup will feature India Women going against Netherlands Women in a Group 1 encounter. This match is all set to be played on 17 June at 7:00 PM IST at Headingley in Leeds. India Women are heading to this game after winning their opening clash against Pakistan Women by 64 runs. On the other hand, Netherlands Women are heading to this game after losing their opener against Bangladesh Women by 6 wickets. Can Netherlands Women cause an upset in this game?

Who will win? India Women Netherlands Women Vote 0 votes

Facts: India Women and Netherlands Women will be facing each other for the first time in this format.

Harmanpreet Kaur, from India Women, has scored 291 runs in her last 9 games at an average of 48.20.

Heather Siegers, from Netherlands Women, has taken 9 wickets in her last 9 games at an economy of 6.32.

India Women vs Netherlands Women Chances of Winning

India Women will enter the next game against Netherlands Women with a higher chance of winning. The team holds more experience in this format, which could help them to secure another win in this tournament. They have players such as Smriti Mandhana, who scored 68 runs off 44 balls, and Deepti Sharma, who took 5 wickets at an average of 2. On the other hand, Netherlands Women will be keen to turn the tables in this game. The team will rely on its recent form, and ensure that they are able to compete well against India Women. They have players such as Babette de Leede, who scored 50 runs off 45 balls, and Caroline de Lange, who took 2 wickets at an average of 13.50.

India Women Chances of Winning: 65%

Netherlands Women Chances of Winning: 35%

India Women vs Netherlands Women Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

India Women have received one of the best starts to this tournament. The team defeated Pakistan Women once again to kickstart their Women's T20 World Cup campaign. Now with the next game being against Netherlands Women, the team will be utilising its winning momentum to come out victorious and rank up in the standings. They have batters such as Harmanpreet Kaur, who scored 36 runs off 35 balls, and Richa Ghosh, who scored 34 runs off 17 balls. Shree Charani was able to take 3 wickets for the team at an average of 7.

On the other hand, Netherlands Women did not have a good start to the tournament. The team lost its first game against Bangladesh, which was a close encounter, but they will still aim for a comeback in the next game. Still, it will be challenging for them as the match is against India Women, one of the powerhouses in this format. They have batters such as Heather Siegers, who scored 16 runs off 13 balls, and Robine Rijke, who scored 13 runs off 14 balls. Silver Siegers was able to take a wicket at an economy of 8.

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India Women vs Netherlands Women Match Toss Prediction

The match between India Women and Netherlands Women will be played at Headingley in Leeds. This venue has hosted 2 T20Is and both of them have been won by the team batting first. The first innings average score at this venue stands at 188, but it falls down to 148 in the second innings. Therefore, the team which wins the toss in the next game is likely to bat first.

Weather Report

The clash between India Women and Netherlands Women could be affected due to the weather conditions, as there is a 10% chance of rain.

Mostly Cloudy 76% Humidity 14° - 22° C Temperature 19 kmph Wind Speed

Mostly Cloudy 76% Humidity 14° - 22° C Temperature 19 kmph Wind Speed

India Women and Netherlands Women Player List

Team Form

India Women Team Form

India Women have finally regained their winning momentum as the tournament started. The team is now having two wins and three losses in its last five games, as it aims to secure yet another win. They have players such as Deepti Sharma, who scored 12 runs off 9 balls, and Shafali Verma, who took a wicket at an economy of 7.33.

Netherlands Women Team Form

Netherlands Women have encountered a losing streak in this format. The team is now having four losses and just one win in its last five games, as it aims to regain its winning momentum. They have players such as Phebe Molkenboer, who scored 11 runs off 7 balls, and Frederique Overdijk, who scored 9 runs off 9 balls.

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India Women vs Netherlands Women Top Batters

Harmanpreet Kaur is leading India's batting line-up from the front in this format. She has managed to score 291 runs for the team in her last 9 games at an average of 48.50.

Babette de Leede remains one of the key batters for Netherlands Women in this tournament. She has managed to score 237 runs in her last 10 games at an average of 23.70.

India Women vs Netherlands Women Top Bowlers

Shree Charani has been a key asset to India's bowling line-up in this format. She has managed to take 14 wickets for the team in her last 9 games at an economy of 7.29.

Heather Siegers has been a crucial wicket-taking asset to Netherlands Women. She has been able to take 9 wickets in her last 9 games at an economy of 6.32.