India vs Afghanistan ODI Series India vs Afghanistan Match Prediction IND 65 % Chance of Winning AFG 35 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.08 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR The Afghanistan tour of India is about to get even more exciting for the cricket fans, as the ODI series between the two teams is set to begin. The first ODI of this series is all set to be played on 13 June at 1:30 PM IST at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamshala. India is heading to this series after losing its previous one against New Zealand by 1-2. On the other hand, Afghanistan is heading to this series after winning their previous one against Bangladesh by 3-0.

Who will win? India Afghanistan Vote 0 votes

Facts: India has not lost any of its head-to-head matches against Afghanistan.

Rohit Sharma has scored 11 runs off 7 balls against Azmatullah Omarzai, while Omarzai is yet to take his wicket.

Hashmatullah Shahidi has scored 25 runs off 54 balls against Kuldeep Yadav, while Kuldeep has dismissed him twice.

India vs Afghanistan Chances of Winning

India will be entering the first ODI match against Afghanistan with a higher chance of winning. The team has been undefeated against Afghanistan and also takes the home-ground advantage, which could help them to come out victorious. They have players such as Rohit Sharma, who has scored 11577 runs in 274 innings at an average of 48.84, and Kuldeep Yadav, who holds 194 wickets in 117 innings at an average of 26.82. On the other hand, Afghanistan will be eager to make a turnaround in this game. Looking at their recent form, the team stands a chance to cause an upset in the first ODI. They have players such as Ibrahim Zadran, who has scored 1869 runs in 39 innings at an average of 51.91, and Azmatullah Omarzai, who holds 44 wickets in 41 innings at an average of 27.25.

India Chances of Winning: 65%

Afghanistan Chances of Winning: 35%

India vs Afghanistan Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

The Indian team has officially started its preparations for the ODI World Cup 2027. With their series against Afghanistan, the team will be looking at this as an opportunity to regain its winning momentum, after the loss to New Zealand at home. India remains undefeated against Afghanistan in ODIs, and also takes the home-ground advantage. They have batsmen such as KL Rahul, who has scored 3360 runs in 86 innings at an average of 50.90, and Shubman Gill, who has scored 2953 runs in 61 innings at an average of 55.71. With the ball, Arshdeep Singh has been doing well in ODIs, as he holds 25 wickets in 14 innings at an average of 24.44.

On the other hand, Afghanistan will enter this ODI series as the underdogs. The team will be using its experience and current form to turn the tables against India and grab a shocking win to start the series. But it will be quite challenging, as their record against India is not good. They have batsmen such as Sediqullah Atal, who has scored 377 runs in 11 innings at an average of 34.27, and Rahmanullah Gurbaz, who has scored 1888 runs in 52 innings at an average of 37.01. Rashid Khan will add experience to the bowling line-up, as he holds 210 wickets in 109 innings at an average of 19.65.

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India vs Afghanistan Match Toss Prediction

The match between India and Afghanistan will be played at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamshala, giving India the home-ground advantage. This venue has hosted 9 ODIs, out of which 4 were won by the team batting first, and the remaining 5 were won by the team batting second. The first innings average score at this venue stands at 253, but it falls down to 228 in the second innings. Thus, the team which wins the toss in the first ODI is likely to bowl first.

Weather Report

The first ODI between India and Afghanistan could be affected due to the weather conditions, as there is a 60% chance of rain on the match day.

Light Rain 75% 12° - 18° C 8 kmph

Light Rain 75% 12° - 18° C 8 kmph

India and Afghanistan Player List

Team Form

India Team Form

The Indian team has not been able to do much well in the ODI format lately. Over their last five games, the team holds two wins and three losses, as they aim to regain momentum in the series against Afghanistan. They have players such as Shreyas Iyer, who has scored 2977 runs in 70 innings at an average of 46.51, and Prasidh Krishna, who holds 40 wickets in 23 innings at an average of 27.55.

Afghanistan Team Form

Afghanistan has been on a winning streak in the 50 over format of the game. The team holds four wins and no loss in its last five games, as it aims to continue its winning momentum. They have players such as Hashmatullah Shahidi, who has scored 2474 runs in 91 innings at an average of 32.98, and Mohammad Nabi, who holds 176 wickets in 165 innings at an average of 32.57.

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India vs Afghanistan Top Batters

Rohit Sharma is the highest run-scorer for the Indian team in recent games. He has managed to score 485 runs for the team in his last 10 games at an average of 53.89.

Ibrahim Zadran will be a key batter for Afghanistan in the upcoming ODI series. He has managed to score 429 runs in his last 6 games at an average of 71.50.

India vs Afghanistan Top Bowlers

Kuldeep Yadav steps in as a key bowler for India in the upcoming series. He has been able to take 15 wickets for the team in his last 8 games at an economy of 6.12.

Azmatullah Omarzai remains a key wicket-taker for Afghanistan in this format. He has managed to take 24 wickets for the team in his last 10 innings at an economy of 4.85.