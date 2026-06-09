SoBo Mumbai Falcons vs North Mumbai Panthers T20 Mumbai 2026 Match Prediction SOB 48 % Chance of Winning NOR 52 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.81 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR The T20 Mumbai is about to give cricket fans another exciting game, as SoBo Mumbai Falcons will be facing North Mumbai Panthers. This match will be played on 10 June at 2:00 PM IST at the Wankhede Stadium. SoBo Mumbai Falcons will be looking at this game as an opportunity to finish strong in the table and make it to the top four. On the other hand, North Mumbai Panthers are heading to this game after winning its previous match against Eagle Thane Strikers by 64 runs.

Who will win? SoBo Mumbai Falcons North Mumbai Panthers Vote 0 votes

Facts: SoBo Mumbai Falcons defeated North Mumbai Panthers by 9 wickets in their previous head-to-head match.

Hardik Tamore, from North Mumbai Panthers, has scored 195 runs in 4 innings at an average of 48.75.

Prathamesh Dake, from SoBo Mumbai Falcons, has taken 19 wickets in 11 innings at an average of 17.36.

SoBo Mumbai Falcons vs North Mumbai Panthers Chances of Winning

North Mumbai Panthers will enter the next game with a higher chance of winning. The team has been undefeated in this season, which could help them to grab another win in the next game. They have players such as Hardik Tamore, who has scored 195 runs in 4 innings at an average of 48.75, and Pratik Mishra, who holds 6 wickets in 4 innings at an average of 19.50. On the other hand, SoBo Mumbai Falcons will be keen to turn the tables and steal the win. The team has been strong against North Mumbai Panthers, which could help them to win the game. They have players such as Aditya Tare, who has scored 2630 runs in 117 innings at an average of 28.27, and Prathamesh Dake, who holds 19 wickets in 11 innings at an average of 17.36.

SoBo Mumbai Falcons Chances of Winning: 48%

North Mumbai Panthers Chances of Winning: 52%

SoBo Mumbai Falcons vs North Mumbai Panthers Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

SoBo Mumbai Falcons have given brilliant performances in this season. Having won the majority of their games, they have almost made it to the final four of the tournament. Now the team faces their last obstacle in the league stages, as the next game is against North Mumbai Panthers. However, their record against them has been strong, which could help the team to get the win. They have batsmen such as Shreyas Iyer, who holds 7076 runs in 247 innings at an average of 35.02, and Gautam Waghela, who has scored 62 runs in the first three games at an average of 31. Yash Dicholkar will be a key bowler, as he holds 7 wickets in 6 innings at an economy of 5.30.

On the other hand, North Mumbai Panthers have shown absolute dominance in this season. The team has played four games and managed to win all of them, being the first team to be qualified. With a strong form lately, they would be utilising the same to come out victorious against SoBo Mumbai Falcons. They have batsmen such as Ayush Vartak, who has scored 136 runs in 4 innings at an average of 45.33, and Abhigyan Kundu, who has scored 119 runs in 4 innings at an average of 29.75. Vaibhav Mali has taken 6 wickets in 4 innings at an average of 17.33.

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SoBo Mumbai Falcons vs North Mumbai Panthers Match Toss Prediction

The match between SoBo Mumbai Falcons and North Mumbai Panthers will be played at the Wankhede Stadium. This venue has hosted a total of 21 T20Is, out of which 11 have been won by the team batting first and the remaining 10 have been won by the team bowling first. The first innings average score at this venue stands at 180, but it falls down to 158 in the second innings. Thus, the team which wins the toss in the next game is likely to bat first.

Weather Report

The match between SoBo Mumbai Falcons and North Mumbai Panthers could be affected due to the weather conditions, as there is a 10% chance of rain.

Partly Sunny 66% 30° - 34° C 21 kmph

Partly Sunny 66% 30° - 34° C 21 kmph

SoBo Mumbai Falcons and North Mumbai Panthers Player List

Playing SOB NOR First Team Second Team no information yet

Team Form

SoBo Mumbai Falcons Team Form

SoBo Mumbai Falcons have shown strong performances in this season. The team holds more wins than losses in its recent games, as it aims to end the league stages with yet another win. They have players such as Akash Parkar, who holds 8 wickets in 9 innings at an average of 26.12, and Ishan Mulchandani, who has scored 211 runs in 7 innings at an average of 52.75 in the last season.

North Mumbai Panthers Team Form

North Mumbai Panthers have maintained an impressive form in this tournament. The team has won all of its last four games, as it would aim to secure another win in the upcoming match. They have players such as Mohit Avasthi, who holds 5 wickets in 4 innings at an average of 29.40, and Tanush Kotian, who has scored 102 runs in 4 innings at a strike rate of 204.

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SoBo Mumbai Falcons vs North Mumbai Panthers Top Batters

Aditya Tare will be a key batsmen for SoBo Mumbai Falcons in the next game. He has managed to score 2630 runs in 117 innings at an average of 28.27.

Hardik Tamore is standing tall as the highest scorer for North Mumbai Panthers. In this season, he has managed to score 195 runs in 4 innings at an average of 48.75.

SoBo Mumbai Falcons vs North Mumbai Panthers Top Bowlers

Prathamesh Dake will be a key bowler for SoBo Mumbai Falcons in the next game. In his T20 career, he has taken 19 wickets in 11 innings at an average of 17.36.

Pratik Mishra is leading the wicket-taking charts for North Mumbai Panthers in this tournament. He has managed to take 6 wickets for the team in 4 innings at an average of 19.50.