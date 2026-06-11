England Women vs Sri Lanka Women ICC Womens T20 World Cup Match Prediction ENG 56 % Chance of Winning SRI 44 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.07 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR The ICC Women's T20 World Cup is all set to commence with England Women going against Sri Lanka Women in the opener. This match will be played on 12 June at 11:00 PM IST at Edgbaston in Birmingham. England Women are heading to this tournament after winning their previous series against India Women by 2-1. On the other hand, Sri Lanka Women are also heading to this tournament after winning their previous series against Bangladesh Women by 3-0.

Who will win? England Women Sri Lanka Women Vote 0 votes

Facts: England Women have won three out of its last five head-to-head matches against Sri Lanka Women.

Sophia Dunkley has scored 21 runs off 31 balls against Chamari Athapaththu, while Chamari has dismissed her three times.

Hasini Perera has scored 4 runs off 6 balls against Charlie Dean, while Charlie has dismissed her once.

England Women vs Sri Lanka Women Chances of Winning

England Women will enter the next game against Sri Lanka Women with a higher chance of winning. The team has been strong against Sri Lanka Women in recent games, and also takes the home-ground advantage which could help them to win. They have players such as Sophia Dunkley, who has scored 1343 runs in 66 innings at an average of 24.41, and Charlie Dean, who holds 67 wickets in 50 innings at an average of 18.25. On the other hand, Sri Lanka Women will be eager to start the tournament with a win. The team will rely on its winning streak to come out victorious in the next game. They have players such as Chamari Athapaththu, who has scored 3752 runs in 154 innings at an average of 25.69, and Kavisha Dilhari, who holds 66 wickets in 78 innings at an average of 21.75.

England Women Chances of Winning: 56%

Sri Lanka Women Chances of Winning: 44%

England Women vs Sri Lanka Women Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

England Women will enter the tournament as strong favourites, being the hosts. In the previous edition, the team performed well with three wins in four games but they still missed out on a spot in the semi-final stages. Their opening match is set against Sri Lanka, where the team has been strong over them in recent games, making it an opportunity to start the tournament with a win. They have batters such as Alice Capsey, who has scored 956 runs in 47 innings at an average of 22.23, and Amy Jones, who has scored 1764 runs in 105 innings at an average of 20.75. Lauren Bell has been a key wicket-taker, as she holds 60 wickets in 41 innings at an average of 17.75.

On the other hand, Sri Lanka Women didn't have a good time in the previous edition. The team finished at the bottom of Group A, as they lost all of the four games. In the new edition, Sri Lanka Women will be entering with a winning streak in this format, which could help them to turn the tables. They have batsmen such as Imesha Dulani, who has scored 249 runs in 9 innings at an average of 31.12, and Hasini Perera, who has scored 1036 runs in 87 innings at an average of 14.19. Malki Madara has also been a crucial asset to the bowling line-up, as she holds 11 wickets in 12 innings at an average of 21.90..

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England Women vs Sri Lanka Women Match Toss Prediction

The match between England Women and Sri Lanka Women will be played at Edgbaston, which means England Women would take the home-ground advantage. This venue has hosted a total of 28 T20Is, out of which 17 have been won by the team batting first, and 10 have been won by the team bowling first. The first innings average score at this venue stands at 145, but it falls down to 126 in the second innings. It is likely that the toss-winning team in the next game would choose to bat first.

Weather Report

The match between England Women and Sri Lanka Women could be affected due to the weather conditions, as there is a 10% chance of rain.

Cloudy 74% 11° - 19° C 21 kmph

Cloudy 74% 11° - 19° C 21 kmph

England Women and Sri Lanka Women Player List

Team Form

England Women Team Form

England Women have been on a winning streak lately in this format. The team is now having three wins and two losses in its last five games, as it aims to start the tournament with a win. They have players such as Issy Wong, who holds 15 wickets in 20 innings at an average of 31.46, and Heather Knight, who has scored 2502 runs in 123 innings at an average of 27.49.

Sri Lanka Women Team Form

Sri Lanka Women have also been on a strong form in this format lately. The team has managed to win all of its last five games, as it would aim to continue the same run in the upcoming match. They have players such as Vishmi Gunaratne, who has scored 805 runs in 52 innings at an average of 18.29, and Chamari Athapaththu, who holds 71 wickets in 98 innings at an average of 25.01.

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England Women vs Sri Lanka Women Top Batters

Sophia Dunkley will be a key batter for England Women in this tournament. She has managed to score 242 runs in her last 10 games at an average of 24.20.

Chamari Athapaththu will be a key batter for Sri Lanka Women in the next game. Over her last 10 games in this format, she has managed to score 279 runs at an average of 31.

England Women vs Sri Lanka Women Top Bowlers

Charlie Dean has been a star bowler for England Women in this format lately. She has managed to take 13 wickets in her last 9 innings at an economy of 6.96.

Kavisha Dilhari will be playing a crucial role with the ball for Sri Lanka Women. She has managed to take 12 wickets in her last 10 games at an economy of 5.93.