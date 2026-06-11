North Mumbai Panthers vs MSC Maratha Royals T20 Mumbai 2026 Match Prediction NOR 56 % Chance of Winning MSC 44 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.58 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR The second semi-final of the T20 Mumbai is set to be an intense encounter, as it will be North Mumbai Panthers going against MSC Maratha Royals. This match will be played on 11 June at 7:00 PM IST at the Wankhede Stadium. North Mumbai Panthers are heading to the next game after losing their previous one to SoBo Mumbai Falcons by 7 wickets. On the other hand, the MSC Maratha Royals are heading to this game after winning their previous one against ARCS Andheri by 5 wickets. With one seat remaining in the finals, which team will be able to grab it?

Who will win? North Mumbai Panthers MSC Maratha Royals Vote 0 votes

Facts: North Mumbai Panthers and MSC Maratha Royals will be facing each other for the first time.

Ayaz Khan, from MSC Maratha Royals, has scored 136 runs in 3 innings at an average of 45.33.

Vaibhav Mali, from North Mumbai Panthers, has taken 7 wickets in 5 innings at an average of 19.14.

North Mumbai Panthers vs MSC Maratha Royals Chances of Winning

North Mumbai Panthers will enter the semi-final match with a higher chance of winning. The team has shown strong performances in this season, which could help them to get another win and reach the finals. They have players such as Hardik Tamore, who has scored 196 runs in 5 innings at an average of 39.20, and Vaibhav Mali, who has taken 7 wickets in 5 innings at an average of 19.14. On the other hand, MSC Maratha Royals will also be eager to secure a win. Regaining its form, the team will be keen to continue the momentum and secure another win. They have players such as Ayaz Khan, who has scored 136 runs in 3 innings at an average of 45.33, and Irfan Umair, who holds 8 wickets in 5 innings at an average of 19.50.

North Mumbai Panthers Chances of Winning: 56%

MSC Maratha Royals Chances of Winning: 44%

North Mumbai Panthers vs MSC Maratha Royals Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

North Mumbai Panthers have finished as the most dominant team in the league stages. With four wins and just one loss in five games, they were able to finish at the top of the table. However, their winning streak was affected in the last league stage game, as they aim to regain momentum in the semi-final match against MSC Maratha Royals. They have batsmen such as Abhigyan Kundu, who has scored 164 runs in 5 innings at an average of 32.80, and Ayush Vartak, who has scored 142 runs in 5 innings at an average of 35.50. Pratik Mishra has also taken 7 wickets in 5 innings at an average of 19.57.

On the other hand, MSC Maratha Royals have shown mixed performances in this season. With three wins and two losses in five games, the team has just made it to the semi-final stages, eliminating SoBo Mumbai Falcons. Since they are back on track, they will be eager to continue the same form and advance to the finals. They have batsmen such as Tushar Deshpande, who has scored 117 runs in 5 innings at an average of 39, and Chinmay Sutar, who has scored 89 runs in 4 innings at an average of 22.25. Maxwell Swaminathan has taken 7 wickets in 5 innings at an average of 25.

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North Mumbai Panthers vs MSC Maratha Royals Match Toss Prediction

The semi-final between North Mumbai Panthers and MSC Maratha Royals will be played at the Wankhede Stadium. This venue has hosted a total of 21 T20Is, out of which 11 have been won by the team batting first, and the remaining 10 have been won by the team bowling first. The first innings average score at this venue stands at 180, but it falls to 158 in the second innings. Looking at the same, the team winning the toss in this high-stakes encounter is likely to bat first.

Weather Report

The semi-final match between North Mumbai Panthers and MSC Maratha Royals will not be affected due to the weather conditions.

Partly Sunny 65% Humidity 30° - 34° C Temperature 23 kmph Wind Speed

Partly Sunny 65% Humidity 30° - 34° C Temperature 23 kmph Wind Speed

North Mumbai Panthers and MSC Maratha Royals Player List

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Team Form

North Mumbai Panthers Team Form

North Mumbai Panthers had been on a winning streak in this tournament. Before heading to the semi-final match, the team had just ended its four-match winning streak, as they held four wins and a loss in the last five games. They have players such as Mohit Avasthi, who holds 5 wickets in 5 innings at an average of 33.60, and Tanush Kotian, who has scored 115 runs in 5 innings at a strike rate of 182.54.

MSC Maratha Royals Team Form

MSC Maratha Royals have not been able to show consistency in their performances. Still, the team has managed to win three out of its last five games, as they remain eager to secure another win and advance to the finals. They have players such as Atharva Bhosale, who holds 6 wickets in 4 innings at an average of 20, and Sahil Jadhav, who has scored 89 runs in 5 innings at an average of 17.80.

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North Mumbai Panthers vs MSC Maratha Royals Top Batters

Hardik Tamore is still standing as the highest run-scorer for North Mumbai Panthers. In this season, he has been able to score 196 runs in 5 innings at an average of 39.20.

Ayaz Khan is the highest run-scorer for MSC Maratha Royals in this tournament. In just three games, he has managed to score 136 runs for the team at an average of 45.33.

North Mumbai Panthers vs MSC Maratha Royals Top Bowlers

Vaibhav Mali is the leading wicket-taker for North Mumbai Panthers this season. He has managed to take 7 wickets for the team in 5 innings at an average of 19.14.

Irfan Umair has been able to take wickets constantly for MSC Maratha Royals. He has played five games this season and took 8 wickets at an average of 19.50.