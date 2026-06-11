ARCS Andheri vs Aakash Tigers MWS T20 Mumbai Match Prediction ARC 52 % Chance of Winning AAK 48 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.77 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR The semi-final stages of the T20 Mumbai are all set to commence with the first semi-final being between ARCS Andheri and Aakash Tigers MWS. This match will be played on 11 June at 2:00 PM IST at the Wankhede Stadium. ARCS Andheri are heading to this game after losing their previous one to MSC Maratha Royals by 5 wickets. On the other hand, Aakash Tigers MWS are heading to this game after winning their previous one against SoBo Mumbai Falcons by 66 runs. Which team will become the first to advance to the finals?

Who will win? ARCS Andheri Aakash Tigers MWS Vote 0 votes

Facts: Aakash Tigers MWS won their previous head-to-head match against ARCS Andheri.

Jay Bista, from Aakash Tigers MWS, has scored 190 runs in 5 innings at an average of 38.

Ajay Mishra, from ARCS Andheri, has taken 9 wickets in 5 innings at an average of 12.

ARCS Andheri vs Aakash Tigers MWS Chances of Winning

ARCS Andheri will enter the semi-final match with a higher chance of winning. With its strong momentum this season, the team will be eager to continue the same even in the semi-final stages. They have players such as Divyaansh Saxena, who has scored 176 runs in 5 innings at an average of 44, and Ajay Mishra, who holds 9 wickets in 5 innings at an average of 12. On the other hand, Aakash Tigers MWS will be a close contender in this game. Their record against ARCS Andheri has been strong this season, which might help them to turn the tables. They have players such as Jay Bista, who has scored 190 runs in 5 innings at an average of 38, and Shashank Attarde, who holds 9 wickets in 5 innings at an average of 12.67.

ARCS Andheri Chances of Winning: 52%

Aakash Tigers MWS Chances of Winning: 48%

ARCS Andheri vs Aakash Tigers MWS Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

ARCS Andheri have undoubtedly been one of the most dominant teams this season. Playing five games, the team managed to secure wins in three and lost the other two. This helped them to finish second in the standings, and ultimately make it to the semi-final stages. With the semi-final clash against Aakash Tigers MWS, they will be eager to take revenge for the league stage loss. They have batsmen such as Musheer Khan, who has scored 127 runs in 4 innings at an average of 63.50, and Arjun Tendulkar, who has scored 89 runs in 4 innings at an average of 44.50. Prasoon Singh has grabbed 8 wickets in 4 innings at an average of 10.25.

On the other hand, Aakash Tigers MWS have shown one of the finest comebacks in the history of the tournament. The team started the tournament with two losses and a win, but won the remaining two games which helped them to finish at the third position in the standings. Since they have a strong record against ARCS Andheri, they will be eager to use the same and advance to the finals. They have batsmen such as Ajit Yadav, who has scored 169 runs in 5 innings at an average of 33.80, and Sarfaraz Khan, who has scored 127 runs in 4 innings at an average of 31.75. Shams Mulani has grabbed 8 wickets in 5 innings at an average of 18.38.

Best Bookmakers for Sports Betting in India

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

ARCS Andheri vs Aakash Tigers MWS Match Toss Prediction

The semi-final between ARCS Andheri and Aakash Tigers MWS will be played at the Wankhede Stadium. This venue has hosted a total of 21 T20Is, out of which 11 have been won by the team batting first, and the remaining 10 have been won by the team bowling first. The first innings average score at this venue stands at 180, but it falls to 158 in the second innings. Looking at the same, the team winning the toss in this high stakes encounter is likely to bat first.

Weather Report

The semi-final match between ARCS Andheri and Aakash Tigers MWS will not be affected due to the weather conditions.

Partly Sunny 65% Humidity 30° - 34° C Temperature 23 kmph Wind Speed

Partly Sunny 65% Humidity 30° - 34° C Temperature 23 kmph Wind Speed

ARCS Andheri and Aakash Tigers MWS Player List

Playing ARC AAK First Team Second Team no information yet

Team Form

ARCS Andheri Team Form

ARCS Andheri have shown a dominant form in this tournament, which has been affected lately. The team holds three wins and just two losses in its last five games, as they aim to advance to the finals. They have players such as Shivam Dube, who holds 7 wickets in 4 innings at an average of 16.14, and Prasad Pawar, who has scored 76 runs in 3 innings at an average of 25.33.

Aakash Tigers MWS Team Form

Aakash Tigers MWS have now been on a winning streak in this tournament. The team also holds three wins and two losses in its last five matches, as it aims to secure another win and reach the finals. They have players such as Ankur Singh, who holds 6 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 10.83, and Saksham Parashar, who has scored 110 runs in 5 innings at an average of 36.67.

ARCS Andheri vs Aakash Tigers MWS T20 Wankhede Stadium, null Arcs Andheri Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.77 Bet Now! Aakash Tigers Mws Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.94 Bet Now!

ARCS Andheri vs Aakash Tigers MWS Top Batters

Divyaansh Saxena is still the highest run-scorer for ARCS Andheri in this tournament. He has managed to score 176 runs in just 5 innings at an average of 44.

Jay Bista is leading the run-scoring charts for Aakash Tigers MWS this season. He has managed to score 190 runs in 5 innings at an average of 38.

ARCS Andheri vs Aakash Tigers MWS Top Bowlers

Ajay Mishra has been a star performer for ARCS Andheri with the ball. He has managed to take 9 wickets for the team in just 5 innings at an average of 12.

Shashank Attarde has continued to dominate with the ball for Aakash Tigers MWS. This season, he has taken 9 wickets in 5 innings at an average of 12.67.