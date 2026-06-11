ARCS Andheri vs Aakash Tigers MWS T20 Mumbai Match Prediction
ARC
52%
Chance of Winning
AAK
48%
Parimatch
T20
Wankhede Stadium
Who will win?
Facts:
- Aakash Tigers MWS won their previous head-to-head match against ARCS Andheri.
- Jay Bista, from Aakash Tigers MWS, has scored 190 runs in 5 innings at an average of 38.
- Ajay Mishra, from ARCS Andheri, has taken 9 wickets in 5 innings at an average of 12.
ARCS Andheri vs Aakash Tigers MWS Chances of Winning
ARCS Andheri will enter the semi-final match with a higher chance of winning. With its strong momentum this season, the team will be eager to continue the same even in the semi-final stages. They have players such as Divyaansh Saxena, who has scored 176 runs in 5 innings at an average of 44, and Ajay Mishra, who holds 9 wickets in 5 innings at an average of 12. On the other hand, Aakash Tigers MWS will be a close contender in this game. Their record against ARCS Andheri has been strong this season, which might help them to turn the tables. They have players such as Jay Bista, who has scored 190 runs in 5 innings at an average of 38, and Shashank Attarde, who holds 9 wickets in 5 innings at an average of 12.67.
- ARCS Andheri Chances of Winning: 52%
- Aakash Tigers MWS Chances of Winning: 48%
ARCS Andheri vs Aakash Tigers MWS Prediction & Betting Tips 2026
ARCS Andheri have undoubtedly been one of the most dominant teams this season. Playing five games, the team managed to secure wins in three and lost the other two. This helped them to finish second in the standings, and ultimately make it to the semi-final stages. With the semi-final clash against Aakash Tigers MWS, they will be eager to take revenge for the league stage loss. They have batsmen such as Musheer Khan, who has scored 127 runs in 4 innings at an average of 63.50, and Arjun Tendulkar, who has scored 89 runs in 4 innings at an average of 44.50. Prasoon Singh has grabbed 8 wickets in 4 innings at an average of 10.25.
On the other hand, Aakash Tigers MWS have shown one of the finest comebacks in the history of the tournament. The team started the tournament with two losses and a win, but won the remaining two games which helped them to finish at the third position in the standings. Since they have a strong record against ARCS Andheri, they will be eager to use the same and advance to the finals. They have batsmen such as Ajit Yadav, who has scored 169 runs in 5 innings at an average of 33.80, and Sarfaraz Khan, who has scored 127 runs in 4 innings at an average of 31.75. Shams Mulani has grabbed 8 wickets in 5 innings at an average of 18.38.
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ARCS Andheri vs Aakash Tigers MWS Match Toss Prediction
The semi-final between ARCS Andheri and Aakash Tigers MWS will be played at the Wankhede Stadium. This venue has hosted a total of 21 T20Is, out of which 11 have been won by the team batting first, and the remaining 10 have been won by the team bowling first. The first innings average score at this venue stands at 180, but it falls to 158 in the second innings. Looking at the same, the team winning the toss in this high stakes encounter is likely to bat first.
Weather Report
The semi-final match between ARCS Andheri and Aakash Tigers MWS will not be affected due to the weather conditions.
ARCS Andheri and Aakash Tigers MWS Player List
Team Form
ARCS Andheri Team Form
ARCS Andheri have shown a dominant form in this tournament, which has been affected lately. The team holds three wins and just two losses in its last five games, as they aim to advance to the finals. They have players such as Shivam Dube, who holds 7 wickets in 4 innings at an average of 16.14, and Prasad Pawar, who has scored 76 runs in 3 innings at an average of 25.33.
Aakash Tigers MWS Team Form
Aakash Tigers MWS have now been on a winning streak in this tournament. The team also holds three wins and two losses in its last five matches, as it aims to secure another win and reach the finals. They have players such as Ankur Singh, who holds 6 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 10.83, and Saksham Parashar, who has scored 110 runs in 5 innings at an average of 36.67.
ARCS Andheri vs Aakash Tigers MWS Head to Head
ARCS Andheri vs Aakash Tigers MWS
T20
Wankhede Stadium, null
Arcs Andheri
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Aakash Tigers Mws
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR
ARCS Andheri vs Aakash Tigers MWS Top Batters
Divyaansh Saxena is still the highest run-scorer for ARCS Andheri in this tournament. He has managed to score 176 runs in just 5 innings at an average of 44.
Jay Bista is leading the run-scoring charts for Aakash Tigers MWS this season. He has managed to score 190 runs in 5 innings at an average of 38.
ARCS Andheri vs Aakash Tigers MWS Top Bowlers
Ajay Mishra has been a star performer for ARCS Andheri with the ball. He has managed to take 9 wickets for the team in just 5 innings at an average of 12.
Shashank Attarde has continued to dominate with the ball for Aakash Tigers MWS. This season, he has taken 9 wickets in 5 innings at an average of 12.67.
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