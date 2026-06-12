Ireland Women vs Scotland Women, ICC Women's T20 World Cup Match Prediction SCO 49 % Chance of Winning IRL 51 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.99 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR The second match in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup will feature Ireland Women going against Scotland Women. This match will be played on 13 June at 3:00 PM IST at the Old Trafford in Manchester. Ireland Women are heading to this tournament after finishing second in their previous tri-series against West Indies and Pakistan Women. On the other hand, Scotland Women are heading to this tournament after winning their previous tri-series against Netherlands and Bangladesh Women.

Who will win? Ireland Women Scotland Women Vote 0 votes

Facts: Scotland Women have won three out of their last five head-to-head matches against Ireland Women.

Gaby Lewis has scored 39 runs off 43 balls against Kathryn Bryce, while Kathryn has dismissed her three times.

Katherine Fraser has scored 20 runs off 14 balls against Arlene Kelly, while Kelly is yet to take her wicket.

Ireland Women vs Scotland Women Chances of Winning

Scotland Women will enter the next game against Ireland Women with a higher chance of winning. The team has been strong against Ireland Women in recent games, which could help them to win. They have players such as Katherine Fraser, who has scored 438 runs in 33 innings at an average of 16.84, and Kathryn Bryce, who holds 65 wickets in 59 innings at an average of 14.95. On the other hand, Ireland Women will be keen to start off the tournament with a win. Noting their winning momentum, the team will be eager to turn the tables and secure a win over Scotland Women. They have players such as Gaby Lewis, who has scored 3048 runs in 112 innings at an average of 31.42, and Arlene Kelly, who holds 88 wickets in 66 innings at an average of 14.54.

Ireland Women Chances of Winning: 49%

Scotland Women Chances of Winning: 51%

Ireland Women vs Scotland Women Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

Ireland Women have finally made it to the Women's T20 World Cup after missing out on the previous edition. The last time they played this tournament was back in 2023, where they got eliminated in the Group stages after losing all four games. With their first game against Scotland Women, the team will be eager to start off the tournament with a win. They have batters such as Orla Prendergast, who has scored 1873 runs in 78 innings at an average of 29.73, and Amy Hunter, who has scored 1570 runs in 61 innings at an average of 114.93. Lara McBride has been a key bowler, as she holds 19 wickets in 18 innings at an average of 19.21.

On the other hand, Scotland Women did not have a good outing in the previous edition of the tournament. The team lost all four games last season, being eliminated in the Group stages. Now in the new season, their match against Ireland Women brings an opportunity to start with a win. The team has been strong against them in recent games, as it could favour them to grab a win. They have batters such as Kathryn Bryce, who has scored 1556 runs in 58 innings at an average of 36.18, and Sarah Bryce, who has scored 1729 runs in 77 innings at an average of 29.81. Abtaha Maqsood will be a key bowler, as she holds 73 wickets in 77 innings at an average of 17.72.

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Ireland Women vs Scotland Women Match Toss Prediction

The match between Ireland Women and Scotland Women will be played at Old Trafford in Manchester. This venue has hosted a total of 15 T20Is, out of which 5 were won by the team batting first and 7 were won by the team bowling first. The first innings average score at this venue stands at 162, but it falls down to 129 in the second innings. Therefore, the team which would be winning the toss in the next game is likely to bowl first.

Weather Report

The match between Ireland Women and Scotland Women could be affected due to the weather conditions, as there is a 30% chance of rain on the match day.

Light Rain 76% Humidity 12° - 18° C Temperature 26 kmph Wind Speed

Light Rain 76% Humidity 12° - 18° C Temperature 26 kmph Wind Speed

Ireland Women and Scotland Women Player List

Team Form

Ireland Women Team Form

Ireland Women have maintained a winning momentum in this format lately. The team holds three wins and just one loss in its last five games, as it aims to start the tournament with a win. They have players such as Ava Canning, who holds 32 wickets in 47 innings at an average of 24.06, and Georgina Dempsey, who holds 13 wickets in 19 innings at an average of 23.76.

Scotland Women Team Form

Scotland Women also managed to regain its winning momentum before the tournament. The team is now having four wins and just one loss in its last five games, as it aims to continue its winning momentum in the tournament. They have players such as Chloe Abel, who holds 24 wickets in 24 innings at an average of 16.79, and Ailsa Lister, who has scored 740 runs in 50 innings at an average of 16.81.

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Ireland Women vs Scotland Women Top Batters

Gaby Lewis will be a key batter for Ireland Women in the next game. She has managed to score 276 runs in her last 7 games at an average of 39.43 and a strike rate of 119.48.

Katherine Fraser is among the key batters for Scotland Women in this format. She has been able to score 256 runs in her last 10 games at an average of 28.44.

Ireland Women vs Scotland Women Top Bowlers

Arlene Kelly has been a key wicket-taker for Ireland Women in this format. She has managed to take 14 wickets in her last 10 games at an economy of 6.12.

Kathryn Bryce is leading the wicket-taking charts for Scotland Women lately. She has managed to take 16 wickets in her last 10 games at an economy of 6.06.