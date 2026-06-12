Bangladesh Women vs Netherlands Women ICC Womens T20 World Cup Match Prediction BAN 60 % Chance of Winning NED 40 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.27 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR The ICC Women's T20 World Cup is set for a thrilling Sunday, as Bangladesh Women prepare to go against Netherlands Women. This match will be played on 14 June at 3:00 PM IST at Edgbaston. Bangladesh Women are heading to the tournament after having an average performance in their previous tri-series against Netherlands and Scotland Women. On the other hand, Netherlands Women were not able to do well in the previous tri-series, as they aim to start the tournament with a win.

Who will win? Bangladesh Women Netherlands Women Vote 0 votes

Facts: Bangladesh Women have won four out of their last five head-to-head matches against Netherlands Women.

Nigar Sultana has scored 43 runs off 30 balls against Heather Siegers, while Heather has dismissed her twice.

Babette de Leede has scored 17 runs off 7 balls against Marufa Akter, while Marufa has dismissed her once.

Bangladesh Women vs Netherlands Women Chances of Winning

Bangladesh Women will enter the next game against Netherlands Women with a higher chance of winning. The team has been strong against Netherlands in recent games, which could help them to come out victorious. They have players such as Nigar Sultana, who has scored 2526 runs in 117 innings at an average of 27.75, and Marufa Akter, who holds 31 wickets in 40 innings at an average of 25.38. On the other hand, Netherlands Women will be eager to start off the tournament with a win. With this being their first-ever T20 World Cup appearance, the team will be eager to secure a win. They have players such as Babette de Leede, who has scored 1625 runs in 91 innings at an average of 21.38, and Heather Siegers, who holds 38 wickets in 42 innings at an average of 18.78.

Bangladesh Women Chances of Winning: 60%

Netherlands Women Chances of Winning: 40%

Bangladesh Women vs Netherlands Women Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

Bangladesh Women have not been able to do much well in the T20 World Cup. In the previous edition, the team finished in the group stages, grabbing just one win in four games, finishing second last in their group. Now with their first game being against Netherlands Women, the team will look at it as an opportunity to start with a win. With a strong record against Netherlands Women, they will siege the chance to start with a win. They have batsmen such as Sobhana Mostary, who has scored 965 runs in 55 innings at an average of 19.69, and Dilara Akter, who has scored 604 runs in 37 innings at an average of 16.32. Ritu Moni has also been a key bowler, as she holds 43 wickets in 59 innings at an average of 21.25.

On the other hand, Netherlands Women are all set to make their debut in the Women's T20 World Cup. With its tremendous performances in the Qualifier games, the team will enter the tournament with boosted confidence levels. However, their record against Bangladesh Women has not been good lately. They have batters such as Sterre Kalis, who has scored 1949 runs in 64 innings at an average of 36.09, and Sanya Khurana, who has scored 177 runs in 17 innings at an average of 17.70. Iris Zwilling has taken 101 wickets in 91 innings at an average of 16.21.

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Bangladesh Women vs Netherlands Women Match Toss Prediction

The match between Bangladesh Women and Netherlands Women will be played at Edgbaston in Birmingham. This venue has hosted 28 T20Is, out of which 17 have been won by the team batting first, and 10 have been won by the team bowling first. The first innings average score at this venue stands at 145, but it falls down to 126 in the second innings. Therefore, the team which will be winning the toss in the next game is likely to bat first.

Weather Report

The match between Bangladesh Women and Netherlands Women could be affected due to the weather conditions, as there is a 30% chance of rain.

Partly Sunny 76% Humidity 11° - 21° C Temperature 24 kmph Wind Speed

Partly Sunny 76% Humidity 11° - 21° C Temperature 24 kmph Wind Speed

Bangladesh Women and Netherlands Women Player List

Team Form

Bangladesh Women Team Form

Bangladesh Women have started a winning streak right before entering this tournament. The team holds three losses and two consecutive wins in its last five games, as they aim to secure yet another win. They have players such as Nahida Akter, who holds 117 wickets in 102 innings at an average of 17.58, and Sharmin Akhter, who has scored 563 runs in 31 innings at an average of 19.41

Netherlands Women Team Form

Netherlands Women have not been able to perform at their best lately. The team holds four losses and just one win in their last five games, as they aim to regain their winning momentum. They have players such as Caroline de Lange, who holds 82 wickets in 85 innings at an average of 18.76, and Phebe Molkenboer, who has scored 720 runs in 49 innings at an average of 18.46.

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Bangladesh Women vs Netherlands Women Top Batters

Nigar Sultana will be a key batter for Bangladesh Women in this tournament. Over her last 10 games in this format, she has managed to score 322 runs at an average of 46.

Babette de Leede has been a star batter for Netherlands Women in this format. Over her last 10 games, she has managed to score 205 runs at an average of 20.50.

Bangladesh Women vs Netherlands Women Top Bowlers

Marufa Akter has been a dominant bowler for Bangladesh Women lately. In her last 9 games, she has managed to take 10 wickets at an economy of 7.17.

Heather Siegers will be a key bowler for Netherlands Women in this tournament. She has managed to take 10 wickets in her last 9 games at an economy of 6.23.