ARCS Andheri vs MSC Maratha Royals T20 Mumbai 2026 Match Prediction ARC 56 % Chance of Winning MSC 44 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.52 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR The league stages of the T20 Mumbai are about to finish with the last game featuring ARCS Andheri going against MSC Maratha Royals. This match will be played on 10 June at 7:00 PM IST at the Wankhede Stadium. ARCS Andheri are heading to this game after winning its previous match against Bandra Blasters by 9 wickets. On the other hand, MSC Maratha Royals are heading to this game after losing its previous match to Triumphs Knights MNE by 6 wickets.

Who will win? ARCS Andheri MSC Maratha Royals Vote 0 votes

Facts: MSC Maratha Royals won their previous head-to-head match against ARCS Andheri by 6 wickets.

Divyaansh Saxena, from ARCS Andheri, has scored 174 runs in 4 innings at an average of 58.

Irfan Umair, from MSC Maratha Royals, holds 6 wickets in 4 innings at an average of 21.50.

ARCS Andheri vs MSC Maratha Royals Chances of Winning

ARCS Andheri will enter the next game against MSC Maratha Royals with a higher chance of winning. The team has shown better form in this season, which could help them to come out victorious. They have players such as Divyaansh Saxena, who has scored 174 runs in 4 innings at an average of 58, and Ajay Mishra, who holds 8 wickets in 4 innings at an average of 10. On the other hand, MSC Maratha Royals will be eager to secure a win in the next game. The team has been strong against ARCS Andheri, which could help them to come out victorious. They have players such as Tushar Deshpande, who has scored 97 runs in 4 innings at an average of 32.33, and Irfan Umair, who holds 6 wickets in 4 innings at an average of 21.50.

ARCS Andheri Chances of Winning: 56%

MSC Maratha Royals Chances of Winning: 44%

ARCS Andheri vs MSC Maratha Royals Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

ARCS Andheri have been one of the top teams in this season. The team has played four games this season, out of which they have managed to win three and lost just one. With their last game against MSC Maratha Royals, the team will be eager to continue its winning momentum and secure another win. They have batsmen such as Arjun Tendulkar, who has scored 75 runs in 3 innings at a strike rate of 197.37, and Prasad Pawar, who has scored 75 runs in 2 innings at an average of 37.50. Shivam Dube holds 7 wickets in 4 innings at an average of 16.14.

On the other hand, MSC Maratha Royals have not been able to show consistency this season. The team has played four games and managed to win just two, losing the other two games. The next game against ARCS Andheri comes as a challenge to reach the top four, but they have been strong over them, which could help them to get another win. They have batsmen such as Chinmay Sutar, who has scored 89 runs in 4 innings at an average of 22.25, and Sahil Jadhav, who has scored 89 runs in 4 innings at a strike rate of 161.82. Maxwell Swaminathan has taken 5 wickets in 4 innings at an average of 26.

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ARCS Andheri vs MSC Maratha Royals Match Toss Prediction

The match between ARCS Andheri and MSC Maratha Royals will be played at the Wankhede Stadium. This venue has hosted a total of 21 T20Is, out of which 11 have been won by the team batting first and the remaining 10 have been won by the team bowling first. The first innings average score at this venue stands at 180, but it falls down to 158 in the second innings. Thus, the team which wins the toss in the next game is likely to bat first.

Weather Report

The match between ARCS Andheri and MSC Maratha Royals could be affected due to the weather conditions, as there is a 10% chance of rain.

Partly Sunny 66% Humidity 30° - 34° C Temperature 21 kmph Wind Speed

Partly Sunny 66% Humidity 30° - 34° C Temperature 21 kmph Wind Speed

ARCS Andheri and MSC Maratha Royals Player List

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Team Form

ARCS Andheri Team Form

ARCS Andheri have shown an impressive form in their recent games. The team holds three wins and just one loss in its last four games, as it aims to end the league stages with another win. They have players such as Prasoon Singh, who holds 5 wickets in 3 innings at an average of 11.20, and Musheer Khan, who has scored 65 runs in 3 innings at a strike rate of 138.30.

MSC Maratha Royals Team Form

MSC Maratha Royals have shown mixed performances in this tournament. The team holds two wins and two losses in its last four games, as it aims to grab a win in the next match. They have players such as Atharva Bhosale, who has taken 4 wickets in 4 innings at an average of 21.25, and Sachin Yadav, who scored 69 runs in 4 innings at an average of 17.25.

ARCS Andheri vs MSC Maratha Royals T20 Wankhede Stadium, null Arcs Andheri Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.52 Bet Now! Msc Maratha Royals Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 2.37 Bet Now!

ARCS Andheri vs MSC Maratha Royals Top Batters

Divyaansh Saxena is the highest run-scorer for ARCS Andheri in this season. He has managed to score 174 runs in just 4 innings at an average of 58.

Tushar Deshpande is the highest run-scorer for MSC Maratha Royals this season. He has managed to score 97 runs in 4 innings at an average of 32.33.

ARCS Andheri vs MSC Maratha Royals Top Bowlers

Ajay Mishra is a key wicket-taker for ARCS Andheri in this tournament. He has managed to take an impressive total of 8 wickets in 4 innings at an average of 10.

Irfan Umair is the leading wicket-taker for MSC Maratha Royals in this tournament. He has managed to take 6 wickets in 4 innings at an average of 21.50.