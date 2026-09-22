India A Women vs Australia A Women 2nd unofficial ODI Match Prediction IND 47 % Chance of Winning AUS 53 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.46 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR The unofficial ODI series between India A Women and Australia A Women have become interesting, as both teams gear up for the second match. This match will be played on 23 September at 9:00 AM IST at IS Bindra Punjab Cricket Association Stadium. India A Women are heading to this game after winning the first match by 4 wickets, as they now aim to secure another win and seal the series. On the other hand, Australia A Women will be keen to secure a win in this game and take it all to the third match.

Who will win? India A Women Australia A Women Vote 0 votes

Facts: India A Women have won four out of its last five head-to-head matches against Australia A Women.

Tejal Hasabnis, from India A Women, has scored 349 runs in her last 10 games at an average of 38.78.

Sianna Ginger, from Australia A Women, has taken 10 wickets in her last 5 games at an economy of 4.50.

India A Women vs Australia A Women Chances of Winning

Australia A Women will enter the upcoming match against India A Women with a higher chance of winning. The team has shown better form in this tour, which could help them to come out victorious. They have players such as Tahlia Wilson, who has scored 48 runs off 53 balls, and Tess Flintoff, who holds 2 wickets at an average of 17.50. On the other hand, India A Women will be keen to secure a win in this game. Their record over Australia A Women has been strong, as the team also takes the home-ground advantage in the upcoming match. They have players such as Tejal Hasabnis, who has scored 81 runs off 82 balls, and Niki Prasad, who took 3 wickets at an average of 9.33.

India A Women Chances of Winning: 47%

Australia A Women Chances of Winning: 53%

India A Women vs Australia A Women Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

India A Women have received a strong start in the ODI series. Even after coming up with a whitewash in the T20I series, the team has started the ODI series with a win, as they now aim to win the next game and seal the series. Their record over Australia A Women has been strong, and the team also takes the home-ground advantage, which could help them to win. They have batters such as Anushka Sharma, who has scored 55 runs off 61 balls, and Niki Prasad, who has scored 32 runs off 22 balls. Vaishnavi Sharma has managed to take 3 wickets for the team at an average of 13.33.

On the other hand, Australia A Women have suffered a setback in this tour. The team didn't start off the ODI series in a dominant way, as they now aim to win the next match and level the series. However, it would be quite challenging, considering their record over India A Women in recent games. They have batters such as Charli Knott, who has scored 39 runs off 27 balls, and Rachel Trenaman, who has scored 36 runs off 53 balls. Frankie Nicklin has managed to take 2 wickets for the team at an average of 24.50.

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India A Women vs Australia A Women Match Toss Prediction

The match between India A Women and Australia A Women will be played at IS Bindra Punjab Cricket Association Stadium, which gives the home-ground advantage to India A Women. This venue has hosted a total of 27 ODIs, out of which 15 games have been won by the team batting first, and the remaining 12 games have been won by the team bowling first. The first innings average score at this venue stands at 265, but it falls to 230 in the second innings. Therefore, the team which wins the toss in the next game is likely to bat first.

Weather Report

The match between India A Women and Australia A Women won't be affected due to the weather conditions.

Sunny 54% Humidity 24° - 34° C Temperature 11 kmph Wind Speed

Sunny 54% Humidity 24° - 34° C Temperature 11 kmph Wind Speed

India A Women and Australia A Women Player List

Team Form

India A Women Team Form

India A Women have shown strong performances in this format of the game lately. The team holds four wins and just one loss in its last five games, as they now aim to continue the same form in the next game. They have players such as Amandeep Kaur, who took 2 wickets at an average of 28, and Sayali Satghare, who has scored 25 runs off 34 balls.

Australia A Women Team Form

Australia A Women have not been able to perform well in this format lately. The team holds four losses and just one win in its last five games, as they now aim to regain their winning momentum in the next match. They have players such as Sianna Ginger, who holds a wicket at an economy of 4.50, and Katie Mack, who has scored 23 runs off 39 balls.

India A Women vs Australia A Women National teams IS Bindra Punjab Cricket Association Stadium, null India A (w) Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 2.52 Bet Now! Australia A (w) Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.46 Bet Now!

India A Women vs Australia A Women Top Batters

Tejal Hasabnis will be a key batter for India A Women in the upcoming match. She has managed to score 349 runs for the team in her last 10 games at an average of 38.78.

Katie Mack will be a key batter for Australia A Women in the upcoming match. She has managed to score 221 runs for the team in her last 4 games at an average of 55.25.

India A Women vs Australia A Women Top Bowlers

Minnu Mani will be a key bowler for India A Women in the upcoming match. She has managed to take 14 wickets for the team in her last 9 games at an economy of 5.06.

Sianna Ginger will be a key bowler for Australia A Women in the upcoming match. She has managed to take 10 wickets for the team in her last 5 games at an economy of 4.50.