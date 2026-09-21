India A vs Australia A 1st unofficial Test Match Prediction INA 55 % Chance of Winning AUS 45 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.81 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR The preparations for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy are all set to commence, as India A will be hosting Australia A for unofficial Tests. The first unofficial Test is all set to take place from 22 September at 9:30 AM IST at Cricket Association Pondicherry Stadium. India A is heading to this series after winning their previous series against Sri Lanka A by 0-1. On the other hand, Australia A are heading to this series after winning their previous one off match against England Lions by an innings and 127 runs.

Who will win? India A Australia A Vote 0 votes

Facts: India A and Australia A have defeated each other twice in their last five head-to-head matches.

Sai Sudharsan, from India A, has scored 791 runs in his last 8 games at an average of 60.85.

Fergus O’Neill, from Australia A, has taken 13 wickets in his last 4 games at an economy of 2.73.

India A vs Australia A Chances of Winning

India A will enter the upcoming match against Australia A with a higher chance of winning. The team has shown strong performances lately, and they also take the home-ground advantage, which could help them to come out victorious. They have players such as Devdutt Padikkal, who has scored 4190 runs in 97 innings at an average of 45.54, and Anshul Kamboj, who holds 110 wickets in 62 innings at an average of 24.36. On the other hand, Australia A will be keen to secure a win in this game. For this, they will have to rely on their player performances, which might help them to turn the tables. They have players such as Nathan McSweeney, who has scored 4234 runs in 124 innings at an average of 38.49, and Fergus O'Neill, who holds 200 wickets in 93 innings at an average of 19.43.

India A Chances of Winning: 55%

Australia A Chances of Winning: 45%

India A vs Australia A Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

India A will be heading to the Test series against Australia A being the favourites to win. Taking the home-ground advantage, the team is heading to this series with a win over Sri Lanka A in its previous series. Moreover, their record over Australia A at the home turf has also been interesting, which could help them to come out victorious. They have batsmen such as Sai Sudharsan, who has scored 3004 runs in 72 innings at an average of 42.91, and Narayan Jagadeesan, who has scored 3977 runs in 95 innings at an average of 46.24. Tanush Kotian has managed to take 139 wickets in 80 innings at an average of 26.75.

On the other hand, Australia A shall not be underestimated in the upcoming series. While they have not been able to secure many wins in this format of the game lately, the team still possesses talent, which could do wonders in the game. Their record against India A has also been good in recent games, which might help them to turn the tables. They have batsmen such as Josh Philippe, who has scored 3357 runs in 115 innings at an average of 31.37, and Sam Konstas, who has scored 1910 runs in 60 innings at an average of 32.93. Todd Murphy has managed to take 128 wickets for the team in 86 innings at an average of 35.10.

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India A vs Australia A Match Toss Prediction

The match between India A and Australia A will be played at Cricket Association Pondicherry Stadium, which gives the home-ground advantage to India A. This venue is yet to host any Test match, but it is known for offering a balanced surface. The pitch favours the batsmen for the first two days with the early bounce, as the transition phase arrives on day three. Following this, the final two days of the game favour the bowlers as the top surface wears off, allowing the spinners to take advantage. Therefore, the team which wins the toss is likely to bat first.

Weather Report

The match between India A and Australia A could be affected due to the weather conditions, as there is at least a 10% chance of rain across all match days.

Cloudy 56 - 66% Humidity 26° - 34° C Temperature 16 - 21 kmph Wind Speed

Cloudy 56 - 66% Humidity 26° - 34° C Temperature 16 - 21 kmph Wind Speed

India A and Australia A Player List

Playing INA AUS First Team Second Team no information yet

Team Form

India A Team Form

India A have been on a winning momentum in this format of the game lately. The team holds three wins and just one loss in its last five games, as they now aim to continue the same form in the upcoming match. They have players such as Shaik Rasheed, who has scored 1987 runs in 50 innings at an average of 44.15, and Vijaykumar Vyshak, who holds 116 wickets in 59 innings at an average of 25.14.

Australia A Team Form

Australia A has managed to regain its winning momentum in this format. The team holds just a win and a loss in its last five games, as they now aim to continue the same form in the next game. They have players such as Peter Handscomb, who has scored 13250 runs in 360 innings at an average of 39.78, and Brendan Doggett, who holds 203 wickets in 96 innings at an average of 26.56.

India A vs Australia A Head to Head This block compares the historical results and recent match data between the two teams to help you understand their competitive balance. No info

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India A vs Australia A Top Batters

Sai Sudharsan will be a key batsman for India A in the upcoming match. He has managed to score 791 runs for the team in his last 8 games at an average of 60.85.

Nathan McSweeney will be a key batsman for Australia A in the upcoming match. He has managed to score 743 runs in his last 9 games at an average of 67.55.

India A vs Australia A Top Bowlers

Anshul Kamboj will be a key bowler for India A in the upcoming match. He has managed to take 10 wickets for the team in his last 4 games at an economy of 2.84.

Fergus O'Neill will be a key bowler for Australia A in the upcoming match. He has managed to take 13 wickets for the team in his last 4 games at an economy of 2.73.