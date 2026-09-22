India Under-19 vs Australia Under-19 3rd unofficial ODI Match Prediction 56 % Chance of Winning 44 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.81 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR The ODI series between India Under-19 and Australia Under-19 is about to come to an end, as both teams prepare for the final match. The third Youth ODI is all set to take place on 23 September at 9:00 AM IST at Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot. India Under-19 are heading to this game after winning the second match by 102 runs, and taking the series lead to 2-0. Now the team will aim to secure another win and seal the series. On the other hand, Australia Under-19 will be keen to end the series with a win.

Who will win? India Under-19 Australia Under-19 Vote 0 votes

Facts: India Under-19 have won all of their last five head-to-head matches against Australia Under-19.

Yashbardhan Chauhan, from India Under-19, has scored 176 runs in 2 innings at an average of 88.

Thomas Vaseo, from Australia Under-19, has taken 4 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 28.25.

India Under-19 vs Australia Under-19 Chances of Winning

India Under-19 will enter the upcoming match against Australia Under-19 with a higher chance of winning. The team has been strong against Australia Under-19 in recent games, which could help them to come out victorious. They have players such as Yashbardhan Chauhan, who has scored 176 runs in 2 innings at an average of 88, and Chigurupati Venkata, who holds 4 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 26. On the other hand, Australia Under-19 will be keen to secure a win in this game. For this, they will have to rely on their player performances to turn the tables. They have players such as Jack Czosnek, who has scored 136 runs in 2 innings at an average of 68, and Thomas Vaseo, who has taken 4 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 28.25.

India Under-19 Chances of Winning: 56%

Australia Under-19 Chances of Winning: 44%

India Under-19 vs Australia Under-19 Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

India Under-19 have come out to be the dominant team in the ODI series. After winning the first two games, they have already sealed the series, as the team now aims to secure another win and make it a clean sweep. With a strong record against Australia Under-19, they also take the home-ground advantage, which could help them to come out victorious. They have batsmen such as VK Vineeth, who has scored 87 runs off 92 balls in the last game, and Aaryavir Sehwag, who has scored 75 runs in 2 innings at an average of 37.50. Yashbardhan Chauhan has managed to take 4 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 21.

On the other hand, Australia Under-19 have not been able to do much well in this series. The team was competitive in the first game, but their momentum seemed off track during the second match. Even though their record against India Under-19 has not been good lately, the team still aims to secure a win in the last ODI. They have batsmen such as Zed Hollick, who has scored 57 runs in 2 innings at an average of 28.50, and Hayden Barbulovic, who has scored 51 runs in 2 innings at an average of 25.50. Patrick Sullivan has managed to take 2 wickets for the team at an average of 27.50.

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India Under-19 vs Australia Under-19 Match Toss Prediction

The match between India Under-19 and Australia Under-19 will be played at Niranjan Shah Stadium, which gives the home-ground advantage to India Under-19. This venue has hosted a total of 8 ODIs, out of which 6 games have been won by the team batting first, and the remaining 2 games have been won by the team bowling first. The first innings average score at this venue stands at 326, but it falls to 258 in the second innings. Therefore, the team which wins the toss in the upcoming match is likely to bat first.

Weather Report

The match between India Under-19 and Australia Under-19 could be affected due to the weather conditions, as there is a 10% chance of rain.

Sunny 60% Humidity 25° - 36° C Temperature 13 kmph Wind Speed

Sunny 60% Humidity 25° - 36° C Temperature 13 kmph Wind Speed

India Under-19 and Australia Under-19 Player List

Team Form

India Under-19 Team Form

India Under-19 are now on a winning streak in this format of the game lately. The team holds three wins and just two losses in its last five games, as they now aim to continue the same form in the next game. They have players such as Mohit Ulva, who took 2 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 19, and Kushagra Ojha, who has scored 50 runs in 2 innings at an average of 25.

Australia Under-19 Team Form

Australia Under-19 have been on a losing streak in this format of the game lately. The team has managed to secure three consecutive losses and just two wins in its last five games, as they now aim to regain their form. They have players such as Connor Gregory, who holds a wicket at an economy of 7.12.

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India Under-19 vs Australia Under-19 Top Batters

Yashbardhan Chauhan is the highest run-scorer for India Under-19 in this series. He has managed to score 176 runs for the team in 2 innings at an average of 88.

Jack Czosnek is the highest run-scorer for Australia Under-19 in this series. He has managed to score 136 runs for the team in 2 innings at an average of 68.

India Under-19 vs Australia Under-19 Top Bowlers

Yashbardhan Chauhan is also the leading wicket-taker for India Under-19 in this series. He has managed to take 4 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 21.

Thomas Vaseo is the leading wicket-taker for Australia Under-19 in this series. He has managed to take 4 wickets for the team in 2 innings at an average of 28.25.