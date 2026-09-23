England vs Sri Lanka ODI Match Prediction ENG 67 % Chance of Winning SRI 33 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.08 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR The ODI series between England and Sri Lanka is about to have another thriller for the fans, as both teams gear up for the second game. This match will be played on 24 September at 5:00 PM IST at Headingley in Leeds. England started the ODI series also with a victory by 89 runs, as they now aim to secure another win and seal the series already. On the other hand, Sri Lanka will be keen to secure a win in this game and level the series.

Who will win? England Sri Lanka Vote 0 votes

Facts: England has won three out of its last five head-to-head matches against Sri Lanka.

Joe Root has scored 51 runs off 51 balls against Dushmantha Chameera, while Chameera has dismissed him once.

Pathum Nissanka has scored 10 runs off six balls against Will Jacks, while Jacks is yet to take his wicket.

England vs Sri Lanka Chances of Winning

England will enter the second ODI against Sri Lanka with a higher chance of winning. The team has been strong against Sri Lanka in recent games and also takes the home-ground advantage, which could help them to come out victorious. They have players such as Harry Brook, who has scored 67 runs off 69 balls, and Will Jacks, who holds 5 wickets at an average of 4.40. On the other hand, Sri Lanka will be keen to secure a win in this game. For this, they will have to rely on their player performances, which could help them to turn the tables. They have players such as Dunith Wellalage, who has scored 45 runs off 36 balls, and Sachindu Colombage, who holds 3 wickets at an average of 14.66.

England Chances of Winning: 67%

Sri Lanka Chances of Winning: 33%

England vs Sri Lanka Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

England has received a strong start even in the ODI series against Sri Lanka. After winning the first match, they will now aim to secure another win and seal the series already. Their record against Sri Lanka has been strong, and the team also takes the home-ground advantage, which could help them to come out victorious. They have batsmen such as Will Jacks, who has scored 46 runs off 47 balls, and Joe Root, who has scored 44 runs off 52 balls. Jamie Overton has managed to take 2 wickets at an average of 10.50.

On the other hand, Sri Lanka also did well in the first match, yet the team faced issues with its batting line-up. Their bowlers have given some strong performances in the first game, as the team now aims to regain its form in the next game and level the series. While their record against England has not been strong lately, Sri Lanka will aim to secure a win. They have batsmen such as Kusal Mendis, who has scored 42 runs off 60 balls, and Pathum Nissanka, who has scored 27 runs off 37 balls. Asitha Fernando has been able to take 3 wickets for the team at an average of 17.66.

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England vs Sri Lanka Match Toss Prediction

The second ODI between England and Sri Lanka will be played at Headingley in Leeds, which gives the home-ground advantage to England. This venue has hosted a total of 49 ODIs, out of which 19 games have been won by the team batting first, and the remaining 27 games have been won by the team bowling first. The first innings average score at this venue stands at 226, but it falls to 209 in the second innings. Therefore, the team which wins the toss in the upcoming match is likely to bowl first.

Weather Report

The match between England and Sri Lanka could be affected due to the weather conditions, as there is a 10% chance of rain.

Partly Sunny 69% Humidity 7° - 19° C Temperature 16 kmph Wind Speed

Partly Sunny 69% Humidity 7° - 19° C Temperature 16 kmph Wind Speed

England and Sri Lanka Player List

Team Form

England Team Form

England has been on a winning streak in this format of the game lately. The team now holds four wins and just one loss in its last five games, as they now aim to continue the same form and seal the series. They have players such as Josh Tongue, who holds a wicket at an economy of 4.60, and Ben Duckett, who has scored 32 runs off 29 balls.

Sri Lanka Team Form

Sri Lanka has not been able to do well in this format of the game lately. The team holds just one win and two losses in its last five games, as they now aim to regain their winning momentum and level the series. They have players such as Dilshan Madushanka, who holds a wicket at an economy of 4.50, and Sachindu Colombage, who has scored 14 runs off 14 balls.

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England vs Sri Lanka Top Batters

Joe Root will be a key batsman for England in the upcoming match. He has managed to score 569 runs for the team in his last 10 games at an average of 94.83.

Pathum Nissanka will be a key batsman for Sri Lanka in the upcoming match. He has managed to score 402 runs for the team in his last 10 games at an average of 44.67.

England vs Sri Lanka Top Bowlers

Will Jacks will be a key bowler for England in the upcoming match. He has managed to take 9 wickets for the team in his last 6 games at an economy of 5.22.

Dushmantha Chameera will be key bowler for Sri Lanka in the upcoming match. He has managed to take 10 wickets for the team in his last 5 games at an economy of 6.14.