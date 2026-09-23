Japan vs Afghanistan Asian Games 2026 Match Prediction JAP 20 % Chance of Winning AFG 80 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.01 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR The Men's Asian Games is about to commence soon, as the first clash is all set to take place between Japan and Afghanistan. This match will be taking place on 24 September at 5:30 PM IST at Korogi Sports Park in Nisshin. Japan is heading to this tournament after losing their previous one off T20I against India by just 2 runs. On the other hand, Afghanistan is heading to this tournament after losing their previous series against India by 3-0.

Who will win? Japan Afghanistan Vote 0 votes

Facts: Japan and Afghanistan will be facing each other for the first time in the T20I format.

Kendel Kadowaki-Fleming, from Japan, has scored 171 runs in his last 10 games at an average of 21.38.

Abdollah Ahmadzai, from Afghanistan, has taken 3 wickets in his last 3 innings at an economy of 8.18.

Japan vs Afghanistan Chances of Winning

Afghanistan will enter the upcoming match against Japan with a higher chance of winning. The team has shown better form in this format, which could help them to come out victorious. They have players such as Darwish Rasooli, who has scored 543 runs in 29 innings at an average of 20.88, and Abdollah Ahmadzai, who holds 14 wickets in 10 innings at an average of 21.07. On the other hand, Japan will be keen to secure a win in this game. For this, they will have to rely on their home-ground advantage, which might help them to turn the tables. They have players such as Kendel Kadowaki-Fleming, who has scored 1891 runs in 56 innings at an average of 37.07, and Charlie Hara-Hinze, who holds 49 wickets in 39 innings at an average of 12.87.

Japan Chances of Winning: 20%

Afghanistan Chances of Winning: 80%

Japan vs Afghanistan Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

Japan is entering the Asian Games 2026 being the hosts of the tournament. Even though the team suffered a defeat against India in a historic clash, they will be keen to start the Asian Games with an upset win against Afghanistan. Taking the home-ground advantage, the team will now be looking forward to turning the tables in the next game. They have batsmen such as Ibrahim Takahashi, who has scored 693 runs in 51 innings at an average of 16.11, and Tsuyoshi Takada, who has scored 21 runs in 3 innings at an average of 10.50. Ibrahim Takahashi has also managed to take 49 wickets in 55 innings at an average of 17.16.

On the other hand, Afghanistan is heading to this tournament being one of the close contenders. With the opening game being against Japan, they will be looking at this clash as an opportunity to come out victorious. While this will be their first game against Japan, they will have to be slightly careful, as it will be an away game for them. They have batsmen such as Hassan Eisakhil, who has scored 1094 runs in 41 innings at an average of 30.38, and Karim Janat, who has scored 759 runs in 56 innings at an average of 16.86. Arab Gul has managed to take 38 wickets in 36 innings at an average of 20.34.

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Japan vs Afghanistan Match Toss Prediction

The match between Japan and Afghanistan will be played at the Korogi Sports Park, which gives the home-ground advantage to Japan. This venue has hosted a total of 13 T20Is, out of which 8 games have been won by the team batting first, and the remaining 5 games have been won by the team bowling first. The first innings average score at this venue stands at 142, but it falls to 88 in the second innings. Therefore, the team which wins the toss in the next game is likely to bat first.

Weather Report

The match between Japan and Afghanistan could be affected due to the weather conditions, as there is a 30% chance of rain.

Cloudy but clear later 71% Humidity 22° - 30° C Temperature 21 kmph Wind Speed

Cloudy but clear later 71% Humidity 22° - 30° C Temperature 21 kmph Wind Speed

Japan and Afghanistan Player List

Team Form

Japan Team Form

Japan has shown mixed performances in the shortest format of the game lately. The team holds two wins and two losses in its last five games, as they now aim to regain their winning momentum in the next match. They have players such as Wataru Miyauchi, who has scored 429 runs in 31 innings at an average of 17.16, and Makoto Taniyama, who has taken 43 wickets in 39 innings at an average of 12.18.

Afghanistan Team Form

Afghanistan has been on a losing streak in this format of the game lately. The team holds two wins and three consecutive losses in its last five games, as they now aim to regain their winning momentum in the next match. They have players such as Faisal Khan Ahmadzai, who holds 3 wickets in 4 innings at an average of 39, and Najibullah Zadran, who has scored 1830 runs in 95 innings at an average of 29.51.

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Japan vs Afghanistan Top Batters

Kendel Kadowaki-Fleming will be a key batsman for Japan in the next game. He has managed to score 171 runs for the team in his last 10 games at an average of 21.38.

Darwish Rasooli will be a key batsman for Afghanistan in the next game. He has managed to score 256 runs in his last 10 games at an average of 28.44.

Japan vs Afghanistan Top Bowlers

Charlie Hara-Hinze will be a key bowler for Japan in the upcoming match. He has managed to take 14 wickets in his last 8 games at an economy of 5.07.

Abdollah Ahmadzai will be a key bowler for Afghanistan in the next game. He has managed to take 3 wickets for the team in his last 3 games at an economy of 8.18.