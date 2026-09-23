Hong Kong vs Malaysia Asian Games 2026 Match Prediction HKG 47 % Chance of Winning MAL 53 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.81 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR The Group B of the Asian Games is all set to commence, as the second match will be Hong Kong going against Malaysia. This match will be played on 24 September at 10:30 AM IST at Korogi Sports Park in Nisshin. Hong Kong is heading to this tournament after winning their previous series against Japan by 1-0. On the other hand, Malaysia is heading to this tournament after losing their previous series against United Arab Emirates by 3-0.

Who will win? Hong Kong Malaysia Vote 0 votes

Facts: Malaysia has won three out of its last five head-to-head matches against Hong Kong.

Anshuman Rath, from Hong Kong, has scored 387 runs in his last 10 games at an average of 55.29.

Virandeep Singh, from Malaysia, has taken 15 wickets in his last 10 games at an economy of 5.08.

Hong Kong vs Malaysia Chances of Winning

Malaysia will enter the next game against Hong Kong with a higher chance of winning. The team has been strong against Hong Kong in its recent games, which could help them to come out victorious. They have players such as Syed Aziz, who has scored 3177 runs in 122 innings at an average of 30.84, and Virandeep Singh, who holds 129 wickets in 103 innings at an average of 13.76. On the other hand, Hong Kong will be eager to secure a win in this game. For this, they will have to rely on their player performances, which might help them to turn the tables. They have players such as Anshuman Rath, who has scored 2397 runs in 85 innings at an average of 31.96, and Ehsan Khan, who holds 155 wickets in 110 innings at an average of 15.80.

Hong Kong Chances of Winning: 47%

Malaysia Chances of Winning: 53%

Hong Kong vs Malaysia Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

Hong Kong will be entering the Asian Games with high hopes. The team has already caused some upsets this year, as they now aim to start off this tournament with a win. But their opening game against Malaysia will be a challenge, as their record over them has not been good in recent games. They have batsmen such as Babar Hayat, who has scored 2655 runs in 109 innings at an average of 28.85, and Anas Khan, who has scored 69 runs in 10 innings at an average of 9.85. Nasrulla Rana has managed to take 59 wickets in 60 innings at an average of 21.15.

On the other hand, Malaysia will be eager to get off to a strong start in this tournament. With their opening match being against Hong Kong, this seems to be an opportunity for the team to come out victorious. Their record over Hong Kong has been strong in recent games, which might help them to secure a win in the next game. They have batsmen such as Virandeep Singh, who has scored 3483 runs in 117 innings at an average of 36.66, and Muhammad Amir, who has scored 692 runs in 53 innings at an average of 14.72. Sharvin Muniandy has managed to take 55 wickets in 58 innings at an average of 23.45.

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Hong Kong vs Malaysia Match Toss Prediction

The match between Hong Kong and Malaysia will be played at the Korogi Sports Park, which is a neutral venue to both teams. This venue has hosted a total of 13 T20Is, out of which 8 games have been won by the team batting first, and the remaining 5 games have been won by the team bowling first. The first innings average score at this venue stands at 142, but it falls to 88 in the second innings. Therefore, the team which wins the toss in the next game is likely to bat first.

Weather Report

The match between Hong Kong and Malaysia could be affected due to the weather conditions, as there is a 30% chance of rain.

Cloudy but clear later 71% Humidity 22° - 30° C Temperature 21 kmph Wind Speed

Cloudy but clear later 71% Humidity 22° - 30° C Temperature 21 kmph Wind Speed

Hong Kong and Malaysia Player List

Team Form

Hong Kong Team Form

Hong Kong has shown mixed performances in this format of the game lately. The team holds two wins and two losses in its last five games, as they now aim to continue the same form in the upcoming match. They have players such as Shahid Wasif, who has scored 584 runs in 32 innings at an average of 26.54, and Ayush Shukla, who holds 58 wickets in 59 innings at an average of 25.55.

Malaysia Team Form

Malaysia has been on a losing streak in this format of the game lately. The team holds four losses and just one win in its last five games, as they now aim to regain their winning momentum in the next match. They have players such as Sharvin Muniandy, who has scored 1201 runs in 99 innings at an average of 16.68, and Muhammad Amir, who holds 46 wickets in 39 innings at an average of 15.47.

Hong Kong vs Malaysia Head to Head This block compares the historical results and recent match data between the two teams to help you understand their competitive balance. No info

Hong Kong vs Malaysia T20i Korogi Sports Park in Nisshin, null Hong Kong, China Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.99 Bet Now! Malaysia Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.81 Bet Now!

Hong Kong vs Malaysia Top Batters

Anshuman Rath will be a key batsman for Hong Kong in the upcoming match. He has managed to score 387 runs for the team in his last 10 games at an average of 55.29.

Syed Aziz will be a key batsman for Malaysia in the upcoming match. He has managed to score 299 runs for the team in his last 10 matches at an average of 42.71.

Hong Kong vs Malaysia Top Bowlers

Ehsan Khan will be a key bowler for Hong Kong in the upcoming match. He has managed to take 21 wickets for the team in his last 10 games at an economy of 5.48.

Virandeep Singh will be a key bowler for Malaysia in the upcoming match. He has managed to take 15 wickets for the team in his last 10 games at an economy of 5.08.